CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

Q. No. Questions Marks

1. The project managers in an organisation set targets for the upcoming months and outline strategies to achieve them. At the same time, they assign specific roles and responsibilities to their team members. They motivate them to meet the deadline, by celebrating their achievements and taking their feedback. Thus, various functions are simultaneously performed by all managers all the time. Name the characteristic of Management discussed above. a) Management is a dynamic function b) Management is a continuous process c) Management is an intangible force d) Management is goal oriented 1

2. Henri Fayol's principle of discipline which emphasizes obedience to organisational rules and employment agreement, is evolved out of the experience and collective wisdom of managers. The nature of principle of management reflected through the above statement is— a) Universal applicability b) Flexible c) Mainly behavioral d) Formed by practice and experimentation 1

3. Read the following statements: Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose the correct alternative from those given below: ASSERTION(A): Maslow’s need hierarchy theory of motivation is widely recognised and appreciated yet criticised. REASON(R): Even though Maslow's theory focuses on needs as a basis of motivation and helps to develop understanding about the motivation phenomenon, his propositions are questioned on their classification and hierarchy. Alternatives : (a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true. (b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are false. (c) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of the Assertion. (d) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of the Assertion. 1

4. Read the following statements carefully: Statement- I Values are basic truths or guidelines for behaviour which are formed after research in work situations. Statement- lI While practising Principles of Management, values cannot be neglected as business organisations have to fulfil social and ethical responsibility towards society. In the light of given statements , choose the correct alternative from the following: (a)Both the statements are true. (b) Both the statements are false. (c) Statement I is true, Statement II is false. (d) Statement II is true, Statement I is false 1

5. Manu Priya is working as the Human Resource Manager of EDT Limited at an annual salary of ₹ 8 lakh per annum and is also offered shares of the company at a set price which is lower than the market price. The method being used to calculate the compensation provided to her is— ------. a) Time based direct financial payment b) Indirect financial payment c) Time based Pay Plus incentives d) Performance based direct financial payment 1

6. Out of the following, which is/are the component(s) of the social environment. 1) Rate of inflation has increased by 2% leading to a higher total cost for business enterprises. 2)Various specialty health food and grocery shops have opened in an area where fitness and health enthusiasts live. 3) Life expectancy rate in India has improved over the past 20 years due to adequate health facilities and infrastructure. 4) A company in its human resource manual discloses a zero tolerance policy for racial discrimination and discriminatory practices against employees with disability. 5) The Advertising Standards Council of India prohibits the advertisement that promotes products or services that are banned by law. Choose the correct option : a) only 2 b) 1,2,3 c) 2,4,5 d) 2,3,4 1

7. Name the element of marketing mix which includes deciding about the features, quality, packaging, labelling and branding of goods or services or ‘anything of value’ which is offered to the market for sale. a) promotion b) place c) product d) price 1

8. Choose the correct statement about the controlling function of management. a) No corrective action is required when the deviation goes beyond the acceptable range in important areas. b) Deviations should be analysed for their causes. c)Measurement of actual performance should be done only after the task is complete. d)Managers must keep a check on each and every activity, otherwise the entire organisation may suffer 1

9. Look at the picture given below and answer the question that follows:

Identify the incorrect statement about the type of source of recruitment depicted above. a) Management can attract qualified people to apply for vacant positions in the organisation. b) It may lead to dissatisfaction and frustration among existing employees. c) Such employees are not likely to be good employees as their background is not sufficiently known. d) Management has a wider choice while selecting people for employment. 1

10. Arrange the following elements of communication process in the correct sequence: i) Media ii) Message iii)Sender iv) Decoding v) Receiver vi) Feedback vii) Encoding Choose the correct option: a) iii,i,vii,ii,v,iv,vi b) iii,ii,vii,i,iv,v,vi c) ii,iii,vii,vi,iv,v,i d) ii,i,vii,iii,v,iv,vi 1

11. Choose the correct statement about the meaning of depository. a) Depository holds and transfers securities in the Demat Form. b) Depository serves as an intermediary and buys and sells securities on the instructions of clients. c) Depository is like a bank and keeps securities in electronic form on behalf of investors. d) Depository buys securities from a company and sells to the public at a higher price. 1