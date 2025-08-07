UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Declared: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UPMSP 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2025. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the supplementary result can now visit the website to check the result and download the scorecard.

The UP Board 10th and 12th compartment result 2025 is available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The link to download the UP high school and intermediate compartment results 2025 is also available at results.upmsp.edu.in. To check the result,s candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the District, Roll number, Year and Captcha in the login link provided. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the UP board Supplementary Marksheet 2025.

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here