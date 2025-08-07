UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
UP Board Compartment Resulr 2025 Declared: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UPMSP 10th and 12th compartment result 2025 at upmsp.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams can check the results using the district, year, roll number and captcha

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 7, 2025, 09:00 IST
UP Board Compartment Result 2025 Declared: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UPMSP 10th and 12th Compartment Result 2025. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the supplementary result can now visit the website to check the result and download the scorecard.

The UP Board 10th and 12th compartment result 2025 is available on the official website upmsp.edu.in. The link to download the UP high school and intermediate compartment results 2025 is also available at results.upmsp.edu.in. To check the result,s candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the District, Roll number, Year and Captcha in the login link provided. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the UP board Supplementary Marksheet 2025.

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 - Click Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2025: How to Download

The UP board 10th and 12th compartment results has been announced by officials. Follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board

Step 2: Click on the UPMSP 10th/ 12th compartment result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number, year, district and captcha

Step 4: The 10th/12th compartment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

UP Board Supplementary Result 2025: Details Given on Scorecard

The UP Board 10th and 12th compartment result 2025 is available on the official website. The scorecard will include the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Class
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam session
  • Marks scored
  • Qualifying status

