Which Waterfall Is Known as the Niagara of India?

Niagara of India: Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala is known as the Niagara of India because of its huge width, strong water flow, and dramatic curtain-like drop that resembles the real Niagara Falls. The waterfall stands 80 feet high and stretches widely across a rocky cliff, creating a massive white-water sheet and mist clouds, especially during monsoon, making it one of the most powerful waterfalls in India.
Location of the Niagara of India
Athirappilly is located in Thrissur district, Kerala, inside lush forests and the Sholayar ranges, and this scenic region is known for rich greenery, rivers, and wildlife.
Why Is Athirappilly Compared to Niagara Falls?
The waterfall’s wide water spread, semi-circular viewing area, and thunderous sound closely resemble Niagara’s structure, especially when the water volume rises during heavy rains.
Height, Width, and Water Volume
Athirappilly Falls is 80 feet high and very wide across its rock face, and during monsoon it becomes one of the most forceful waterfalls in India with continuous white-water flow.
Which Is the Most Filmed Waterfall in India?
Athirappilly Waterfalls is the most filmed waterfall in India, used in major Bollywood, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu movies because of its dramatic landscape, panoramic view, and cinematic beauty.
Interesting Facts About the Niagara of India
Famous Movie Shooting Location
Blockbuster films like Baahubali, Guru, Raavan, and Dil Se were shot here, making it India’s most visually iconic waterfall for cinema.
Located in the Western Ghats Rainforest
The waterfall sits inside the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage biodiversity hotspot known for evergreen forests and rare species.
Habitat of the Great Indian Hornbill
The forests around the falls host Kerala’s state bird, the Great Hornbill, making it a key area for bird watchers and wildlife lovers.
Water Flow Expands During Monsoon
The waterfall becomes extremely wide after heavy rainfall, often resembling a giant white sheet of falling water similar to Niagara.
Surrounded by Trekking and River Trails
Visitors enjoy forest treks, river-edge walks, and high viewpoints that allow close views of the falls from multiple angles.
Read more: Which Hill Station Is Known as the Queen of Hills?
Athirappilly Waterfalls is known as the Niagara of India because of its huge width, monsoon strength, and visually powerful appearance. Keep reading for more topics like this.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation