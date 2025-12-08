Which Waterfall Is Known as the Niagara of India?

Niagara of India: Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala is known as the Niagara of India because of its huge width, strong water flow, and dramatic curtain-like drop that resembles the real Niagara Falls. The waterfall stands 80 feet high and stretches widely across a rocky cliff, creating a massive white-water sheet and mist clouds, especially during monsoon, making it one of the most powerful waterfalls in India.

Location of the Niagara of India

Athirappilly is located in Thrissur district, Kerala, inside lush forests and the Sholayar ranges, and this scenic region is known for rich greenery, rivers, and wildlife.

Why Is Athirappilly Compared to Niagara Falls?

The waterfall’s wide water spread, semi-circular viewing area, and thunderous sound closely resemble Niagara’s structure, especially when the water volume rises during heavy rains.