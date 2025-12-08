SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Download
Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Round 1 Revised Schedule Out at cgdme.admissions.nic.in; Merit List on Dec 9

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 8, 2025, 18:34 IST

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur, released the revised Round 1 schedule for Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 today, December 8, 2025. Candidates can check the updated datesheet on the official website at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

DME Raipur has released the CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 revised Round 1 schedule today, December 8.
Key Points

  DME Raipur has released the CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 revised Round 1 schedule today, December 8.
  • Candidates can check the updated datesheet on the official website.
  • The official website is cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur has released the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised schedule today, December 8, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the updated datesheet at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of CG NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised schedule
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  cgdme.admissions.nic.in
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
State  Chhattisgarh 
Round 1 merit list December 9, 2025
Seat allotment results  December 10, 2025
Programmes  MD
MS

CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Points

  • CGDME will begin the seat allotment process for MD/MS admissions after the merit list is released on December 10, 2025.
  • Students named in the allocation PDF must complete the admission process at the allotted institute between December 11 to 15, 2025.
  • Failure to complete the admission process before the deadline will result in the revocation of the allotted seat and cancellation of candidature.
  • The merit list shows the qualifying status, while the seat allotment result shows the allocation status. Students should not confuse the two.
