Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Round 1 Revised Schedule Out at cgdme.admissions.nic.in; Merit List on Dec 9

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur has released the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised schedule today, December 8, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the updated datesheet at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of CG NEET PG Counselling 2025: