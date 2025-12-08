Chhattisgarh NEET PG 2025: Round 1 Revised Schedule Out at cgdme.admissions.nic.in; Merit List on Dec 9

Key Points
- DME Raipur has released the CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 revised Round 1 schedule today, December 8.
- Candidates can check the updated datesheet on the official website.
- The official website is cgdme.admissions.nic.in.
Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur has released the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised schedule today, December 8, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the updated datesheet at cgdme.admissions.nic.in.
Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of CG NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Chhattisgarh NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Revised schedule
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Raipur
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|cgdme.admissions.nic.in
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|State
|Chhattisgarh
|Round 1 merit list
|December 9, 2025
|Seat allotment results
|December 10, 2025
|Programmes
|MD
MS
CG NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Points
- CGDME will begin the seat allotment process for MD/MS admissions after the merit list is released on December 10, 2025.
- Students named in the allocation PDF must complete the admission process at the allotted institute between December 11 to 15, 2025.
- Failure to complete the admission process before the deadline will result in the revocation of the allotted seat and cancellation of candidature.
- The merit list shows the qualifying status, while the seat allotment result shows the allocation status. Students should not confuse the two.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation