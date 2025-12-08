Optical illusion puzzles are known to be fun and fascinating brain challenges that are designed in such a manner that they play tricks on your eyes as well as minds. These puzzles can make you see things differently from how they actually are. Sometimes, you might see a shape that isn’t really there or miss something that’s right in front of you. These puzzles work because of how our brain tries to make sense of what it sees based on patterns and past experiences. Optical illusions often use clever use of colours, lines, shadows, and angles to confuse your perception. Today we bring you another challenging optical illusion that has taken the internet by storm. Take a good look at the image below, you will witness a mind bending graphic recourse texture that looks very captivating and puzzling. However, looks can deceive you! You need to look carefully at this image to find a hidden number. Your challenge is to find that number. This puzzle definitely looks simple but it is confusing even the sharpest puzzle minds.

Do you have the perfect skills to find where the number is hiding? Wait, puzzle master! Before you dive into this puzzle and look for the answer we have a twist for you that will make this puzzle a bit more exciting. You need to find the hidden number within a time limit of 21 seconds. Do you have the observation skills of a detective? If yes, then start your clocks and find the hidden word before 21 seconds finish! Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Number in 21 Seconds So, how are you doing puzzle champion? Did you find the hidden number that is hiding mischievously in this image? Come on, it is right in front of your eyes waiting for you. Here are some tips for you that will help you find the word:

Zoom in on the image: The basic instinct to find a hidden object/animal/word in an image is to zoom in so that the elements can be clear. Shift Your Perspective: You can rotate the image in any direction and try to look for the number. Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon! 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has finished. So, did you spot the hidden number? If you did, congratulations Sherlock! Your observation skills have paid off quite well. If you weren't able to find the hidden number then don't worry just scroll back to the top and try to find the right answer. For those who are curious for the answer, scroll down below to see where the number is exactly hiding.