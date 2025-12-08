India-Russia Relations: A Comprehensive Timeline

India and Russia share one of the world’s strongest diplomatic relationships, which is built on strong diplomatic ties, defence agreements, technological cooperation, and long-term geopolitical interest. From before and early after the Indian independence to engagement in present-day strategic partnerships, the bond has adapted to global shifts while retaining its core strength. Evolution of India–Russia Relations India and Russia Relations before the Independence: The relationships between India and Russia existed before India gained independence through the strong ideological and intellectual exchanges. The 1917 Russian Revolution influenced many Indian leaders and thinkers, like Jawaharlal Nehru, Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Bhagat Singh, who were largely influenced by the spread of socialist and communist ideas, which resonated deeply with India's anti-colonial movements.

In the 1920s, M. N. Roy worked with Vladimir Lenin to establish the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Tashkent. Russian writers such as Leo Tolstoy and Maxim Gorky also influenced Indian political thought. These early interactions laid the strong foundation for the diplomatic ties after 1947. India & Russia Relations after the Independence (1947–1960s): Diplomatic relations between India and Russia began even before India achieved independence, on 13 April 1947. India recognised diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union immediately after independence and witnessed strong political ties, which resulted in historic visits by India's former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Soviet leaders. The Soviet Union helped India achieve economic self-sufficiency by investing in heavy industry, mining, energy production and steel plants such as Bhilai and Bokaro. During India’s second Five Year Plan, of the sixteen heavy industry projects set up, eight were initiated with the help of the Soviet Union, including the establishment of the IIT Bombay.

Strategic Consolidation (1970s–1980s): A watershed moment in relations between India and the Soviet Union was the signing of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in August 1971. The treaty was the manifestation of shared goals of the two nations as well as a blueprint for the strengthening of regional and global peace and security. The Soviet Union provided strategic backing during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The USSR became India’s largest defence supplier, and cooperation also extended into space research, highlighted by Rakesh Sharma's 1984 mission. Rebuilding in a New World (1990s–2000s): The 1990s were a tumultuous period for both countries. India extended loans to the USSR in the form of technical credit, and in 1991, India extended food credit and gave a gift of 20,000 tonnes of rice. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, India immediately recognised the Russian Federation, important defence treaties were renewed, and bilateral ties were restructured. India and Russia entered into a new Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in January 1993 and a bilateral Military-Technical Cooperation agreement in 1994.

In 2000, during the visit of President Putin to India, the partnership acquired a new qualitative character, that of a strategic partnership. The strategic partnership institutionalised annual meetings between the Prime Minister of India and the President of Russia, and meetings have been held regularly since then, and projects like BrahMos showcased successful joint development. Enhanced Cooperation between India & Russia (2010s): During the 2010 visit of President Dmitry Medvedev, the relationship was elevated to the status of a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership The partnership was upgraded to a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership (2010). Nuclear energy, hydrocarbons, defence manufacturing, and space collaboration strengthened further. Both the countries have institutionalised dialogue mechanisms like the India‑Russia Intergovernmental Commission (IRIGC). It has two parts: one is the Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation division (IRIGC‑TEC), led by India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) and Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister (DPM); the other is the Military & Military-Technical Cooperation division (IRIGC‑M&MTC), headed by the defence ministers of the two countries. In December 2021, a new format called the “2+2 Dialogue”

India participated as a guest country in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017. The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, was the Guest of Honour at the adoption of the historic St Petersburg Declaration: Vision for the 21st Century and the signing of 12 agreements in economic and political areas. The S-400 Triumf deal (2018) demonstrated India’s strategic autonomy in defence procurement. A Changing Geopolitical Landscape between the India & Russia Relations (2020s): In the 2020s, India-Russia relations are shifting from historical ties to a more complex cooperation. India maintained a balanced attitude during the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia's shift to China and Pakistan, and India's developing connections with the United States, calling for dialogue while preserving national interests in Russia.

We can also see India-Russia relations evolving over time, with Russia becoming a major supplier of crude oil to India, defence cooperation shifting from buyer to co-developer, and new connectivity projects such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to counter China. Major India–Russia Deals and Agreements Year Agreement/Deal Key Significance 1955-60 Industrial Cooperation Establishment of Bhilai & Bokaro steel plants, BHEL, etc. 1971 A treaty of peace friendship and strategic cooperation was signed Strategic support during the Bangladesh War 1984 Space cooperation Enabled Rakesh Sharma’s mission 1993-1994 Renewed defence agreements Strengthened post-Soviet defence cooperation. 2000 Joint Venture Supersonic missile collaboration & President Putin's first visit to India. India-Russia Joint Venture for the supersonic missile is the BrahMos 2004 President Putin visited India, resulting in the signing of crucial agreements: India purchased the aircraft carrier Vikramaditya (formerly Admiral Gorshkov) from Russia.

Agreement on peaceful space exploration, including solar physics (Coronas-Photon Project) and GLONASS system cooperation. 2010 Special & Privileged Partnership Institutionalised dialogue mechanisms & upgraded diplomatic cooperation.

Establishment of IRGC 2014-2016 Kudankulam agreements Rosatom is building six units of nuclear reactors at the Kudankulam site in Tamil Nadu. 2017 A new High Level Science and Technology Commission was established The Indian Department of Science and Technology and the Russian Foundation for Basic Research have celebrated ten years of fruitful joint scientific projects further exploring different aspects of the space technology. 2017 Exercise, Indra The first-ever TriServices Exercise, Indra 2017, in Vladivostok 2018 S-400 Triumf deal High-value defence acquisition. 2022-2024 Oil and energy trade expansion Russia becomes major crude oil supplier

In the international arena both countries have similar positions and coordinate their actions. Both cooperate closely within the United Nations, BRICS and G-20 groupings, as well as in the various structures in the Asia Pacific region, such as ASEAN and the East Asia Summit Forum. Russia supported India’s membership in the SCO, and India was admitted as a full member of the SCO in 2017. Russia supports India’s permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council. On Syria and Afghanistan, both countries have called for resolute action to bring about a lasting and peaceful solution Challenges in India–Russia Relations: 1. Geopolitical Pressures India’s growing ties with the United States and Russia’s increasing alignment with China and Pakistan create strategic contradictions for India. The Ukraine conflict has intensified global polarisation, making diplomatic balancing more complex for India.

2. Defence Supply Delays and Overdependence India relies significantly on Russian defence equipment like S-400 air defence systems, MiG-29K jets, BrahMos missiles (jointly developed), etc. Sanctions on Russia by the West have disrupted supply chains, which is causing delays in spare parts, ammunition, and joint production commitments. 3. Trade Imbalance India and Russia have a huge bilateral trade imbalance that is strongly skewed in Russia's advantage due to India's enormous crude oil imports and limited Russian market access for Indian commodities, and Western sanctions affecting trade flow. India's exports to Russia remain limited, resulting in a significant deficit and economic imbalance. India and Russia will continue to remain a role model for harmonious and mutually beneficial partnership and strong friendship between states. This will be to the benefit of our states and the international community as a whole.