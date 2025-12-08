DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Download School Open Learning Semester Hall Ticket at sol.du.ac.in; Direct link here

Key Points
- The University of Delhi has released the DU SOL Admit Card 2025.
- The admit card is for the December-January semester examinations.
- Candidates must download their admit cards from the official website at sol.du.ac.in.
DU SOL Admit Card 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the DU School of Open Learning (DU SOL) Exam 2025 Admit Card for December-January semester examinations (1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th semesters) today, December 8, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th semester exam admit card at sol.du.ac.in. Candidates will need to carry the hardcopy of their hall tickets along with an identity proof to the exam hall to appear for the exams .
How to Download DU SOL Admit Card 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download DU SOL admit card December 2025 exams:
- Visit the official DU SOL website at sol.du.ac.in
- Click on the ‘Hall Ticket’ section for UG/PG 2024-2025 exams
- Enter your login details and click on ‘Submit’ or ‘Download
- DU SOL December 2025 Admit card will appear
- Review and download the admit card to appear for exams
DIRECT LINK - DU SOL Admit Card 2025
DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Important Information
- The admit card is a mandatory document to appear in the examination hall. You must carry a hard copy and a valid ID proof to your exam center.
- The university will not send the admit card by post or courier.
- Carefully check all the details printed on the hall ticket, including your name, subjects, exam dates, and center details. In case of any discrepancies, contact the university officials immediately using the provided helpline numbers.
- It is advisable to keep both hard and soft copies of your admit card and subsequent mark sheets safe for future reference, as they are removed from the website after a certain period.
