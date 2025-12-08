DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Download School Open Learning Semester Hall Ticket at sol.du.ac.in; Direct link here

DU SOL Admit Card 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the DU School of Open Learning (DU SOL) Exam 2025 Admit Card for December-January semester examinations (1st, 3rd, 5th, and 7th semesters) today, December 8, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th semester exam admit card at sol.du.ac.in. Candidates will need to carry the hardcopy of their hall tickets along with an identity proof to the exam hall to appear for the exams .

How to Download DU SOL Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download DU SOL admit card December 2025 exams: