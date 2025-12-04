CAT Response Sheet 2025
RBSE Exams 2026 :Rajasthan Board Announces 9th, 11th, 10th & 12th Exam Dates; Check Important Dates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 4, 2025, 11:00 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer has announced that the annual exams for classes 9th and 11th will be held from March 10 to March 25, while the RBSE board exams for classes 10th and 12th are scheduled from February 12 to March 12. Check the full schedule and important updates here.

RBSE 9th and 11, 10th and 12th Exam 2026 Dates Announced
Key Points

  • The RBSE annual examination for classes 9th and 11th will be held from March 10 to March 25, 2025
  • The RBSE annual examination for classes 10 and 12 will be held from February 12 to March 12, 2026
  • Download RBSE Datesheet 2026 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board Exam 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has announced the dates for RBSE 9th and 11th and RBSE class 10 and class 12 annual board exam 2026. According to the dates announced by the board, the annual examination for classes 9th and 11th will be held from March 10 to March 25, 2026. Meanwhile, the board examinations for 10th and 12th will be held from February 12 to March 12, 2026.

RBSE Annual Exam 2026 Important Dates

According to the information provided by officials, the Rajasthan Board 9th, 10, 11th and 12th annual examinations will be conducted in February-March 2026. Candidates can check the exam dates below

Class Dates
RBSE class 9th and 11th Exam 2026 March 10 to March 25, 2026
RBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2026 February 12 to March 12, 2026
