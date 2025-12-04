RBSE Exams 2026 :Rajasthan Board Announces 9th, 11th, 10th & 12th Exam Dates; Check Important Dates Here

Rajasthan Board Exam 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has announced the dates for RBSE 9th and 11th and RBSE class 10 and class 12 annual board exam 2026. According to the dates announced by the board, the annual examination for classes 9th and 11th will be held from March 10 to March 25, 2026. Meanwhile, the board examinations for 10th and 12th will be held from February 12 to March 12, 2026.

राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 9वीं और 11वीं कक्षा की वार्षिक परीक्षा 10 मार्च से 25 मार्च तक होगी। वहीं, 10वीं-12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 12 फरवरी से 12 मार्च तक होगी। @Rajasthanboard #12thBoardExam ll #10thBoardExam ll #Rbse

— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) December 4, 2025

RBSE Annual Exam 2026 Important Dates

According to the information provided by officials, the Rajasthan Board 9th, 10, 11th and 12th annual examinations will be conducted in February-March 2026. Candidates can check the exam dates below