CAT Response Sheet 2025
Focus
Quick Links

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released: Check How to Raise Objection at allindiabarexamination.com till December 10

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 4, 2025, 11:25 IST

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Official OUT: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) released the AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 for the exam held on November 30, 2025, on its official website- allindiabarexamination.com. Check the latest updates on AIBE 20 official answer keys and how to raise objections for any discrepancies.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025
AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Official: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE 20 Provisional Answer Key 2025 for the exam held on November 30, 2025. All the law graduates who appeared in this prestigious exam can check and download the official AIBE 20 Answer Key PDF from the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. Along with the answer key, the BCI also opens the objection window where candidates can challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. All objections will be thoroughly examined by the authorities, and corrections will be made if required. As per the information available on the official website, the objection window will remain open from December 03, 21:30 hrs to December 10, 2025, 23:59 hrs. Candidates are advised to raise objections, if any, within the stipulated time.

Overview of the AIBE XX 2025 Exam

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20 2025) was held on November 30, 2025, to assess the eligibility of law graduates who wish to practice law in India. The exam is designed to test the candidates' knowledge and understanding of basic legal principles, along with their ability to apply that knowledge in practical scenarios.

Full Form

All India Bar Examination

Conducting Body

Bar Council Of India (BCI)

Exam Date

November 30, 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline

Duration

3 hours

Type of Questions

MCQ

Number of Questions

100

Subject Covered

  • Constitutional Law

  • Criminal Law

  • Civil Law

  • Professional Ethics

  • General Knowledge

  • Other areas relevant to the legal profession

How to Download AIBE 20 Official Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can follow these steps to access the official answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official BCI portal: allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025” notification.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the answer key in PDF format. Download and save it for reference.

Step 4: Compare your responses with the official answer key to calculate your probable score.

Steps to Raise Objections Against the AIBE 20 Answer Key

If you find any discrepancies in the AIBE 20 answer key, you can raise objections by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of AIBE 20 Exam- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Look for the notification or link titled “Answer Key Objection” or “Challenge Answer Key” on the homepage or dashboard.

Step 3: Use your registered credentials, such as roll number and password/date of birth, to log in to the candidate portal.

Step 4: Select the question(s) you want to challenge from the provided list.

Step 5: Upload your supporting documents or provide a clear explanation for your objection in the required format.

Step 6: Submit the required fee per objection (typically refundable if the objection is accepted).

Step 7: Review your objection and submit the form before the deadline.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News