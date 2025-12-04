AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Released: Check How to Raise Objection at allindiabarexamination.com till December 10

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 Official: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the AIBE 20 Provisional Answer Key 2025 for the exam held on November 30, 2025. All the law graduates who appeared in this prestigious exam can check and download the official AIBE 20 Answer Key PDF from the official website- allindiabarexamination.com. Along with the answer key, the BCI also opens the objection window where candidates can challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. All objections will be thoroughly examined by the authorities, and corrections will be made if required. As per the information available on the official website, the objection window will remain open from December 03, 21:30 hrs to December 10, 2025, 23:59 hrs. Candidates are advised to raise objections, if any, within the stipulated time.

How to Download AIBE 20 Official Answer Key 2025?

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20 2025) was held on November 30, 2025, to assess the eligibility of law graduates who wish to practice law in India. The exam is designed to test the candidates' knowledge and understanding of basic legal principles, along with their ability to apply that knowledge in practical scenarios.

Candidates can follow these steps to access the official answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official BCI portal: allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025” notification.

Step 3: Click on the link to open the answer key in PDF format. Download and save it for reference.

Step 4: Compare your responses with the official answer key to calculate your probable score.

Steps to Raise Objections Against the AIBE 20 Answer Key

If you find any discrepancies in the AIBE 20 answer key, you can raise objections by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website of AIBE 20 Exam- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Look for the notification or link titled “Answer Key Objection” or “Challenge Answer Key” on the homepage or dashboard.

Step 3: Use your registered credentials, such as roll number and password/date of birth, to log in to the candidate portal.