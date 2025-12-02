KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 Last Date Soon: Apply Now for 14967 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: There are a total of 14,967 teaching and non-teaching posts announced for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025. The application process was started on 14 November 2025 and the last date to apply is 04 December 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must apply via the official portals of KVS, NVS, and CBSE before the deadline.

KVS 2025 Application Last Date

The last date to submit online application forms for KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025 is 04 December 2025.

KVS Recruitment 2025 Overview

CBSE (an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of India) on behalf of KVS and NVS invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment on direct basis for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The candidates are advised to visit only the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS i.e. www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in to apply.