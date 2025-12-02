KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 Last Date Soon: Apply Now for 14967 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 2, 2025, 18:05 IST

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: The application portal is going to close on 04th December 2025 for KVS and NVS recruitment 2025. Those who haven’t applied yet must hurry up and fill the application form. Check the details regarding KVS and NVS recruitment 2025 in this article.

KVS 2025 Application Last Date

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: There are a total of 14,967 teaching and non-teaching posts announced for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025. The application process was started on 14 November 2025 and the last date to apply is 04 December 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must apply via the official portals of KVS, NVS, and CBSE before the deadline.

The last date to submit online application forms for KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025 is 04 December 2025.

Download the KVS PRT TGT PGT Syllabus 2025

Check the KVS PRT TGT PGT Exam Pattern

KVS Recruitment 2025 Overview

CBSE (an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of India) on behalf of KVS and NVS invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment on direct basis for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The candidates are advised to visit only the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS i.e. www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in to apply.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on behalf of KVS & NVS

Organisations

KVS & NVS

Total Vacancies

14,967 (Teaching + Non-Teaching)

Posts

PGT, TGT, PRT, Principal, Vice-Principal, Librarian, Various Non-Teaching Posts

Application Mode

Online

Application Window

14 November 2025 - 04 December 2025

How to Apply for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025

Candidates who wish to apply for the teaching and non-teaching posts at various KVs and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) can follow the steps provided below:

  • Visit the official website: kvsangathan.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in / navodaya.gov.in as notified.

  • On the homepage of any of the three websites, look for the KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 and click on the link.

  • Look for the “Apply Online” link and click on it.

  • If you are New then first complete the registration process and then proceed to apply.

  • Fill the application form with all the necessary information.

  • Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

  • Save the confirmation for future reference.

KVS Recruitment 2025 Apply Link

Candidates who are seeking to build a career with KVS or NVS must grab this opportunity with the total number of vacancies being 14,967. Candidates must soon apply for this recruitment drive. Access the link provided below to apply.

KVS Recruitment 2025

Apply Here

Who is Eligible to Apply for KVS NVS Recruitment 2025?

The candidates who are eager to apply for the teaching and non-teaching podcasts at KVS and NVS must read the detailed eligibility criteria carefully before applying. The eligibility criteria includes the minimum educational qualifications and age limit. The detailed eligibility criteria regarding each post is mentioned in the official advertisement.

Check the Eligibility Criteria for KVS NVS Recruitment 2025

 

Latest Education News