KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 Last Date Soon: Apply Now for 14967 Teaching & Non-Teaching Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025: There are a total of 14,967 teaching and non-teaching posts announced for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025. The application process was started on 14 November 2025 and the last date to apply is 04 December 2025. Interested and eligible candidates must apply via the official portals of KVS, NVS, and CBSE before the deadline.
KVS 2025 Application Last Date
The last date to submit online application forms for KVS and NVS Recruitment 2025 is 04 December 2025.
KVS Recruitment 2025 Overview
CBSE (an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of India) on behalf of KVS and NVS invites online applications from eligible Indian citizens for recruitment on direct basis for various teaching and non-teaching posts in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The candidates are advised to visit only the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS i.e. www.cbse.gov.in, www.kvsangathan.nic.in, and www.navodaya.gov.in to apply.
Particulars
Details
Conducting Body
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on behalf of KVS & NVS
Organisations
KVS & NVS
Total Vacancies
14,967 (Teaching + Non-Teaching)
Posts
PGT, TGT, PRT, Principal, Vice-Principal, Librarian, Various Non-Teaching Posts
Application Mode
Online
Application Window
14 November 2025 - 04 December 2025
How to Apply for KVS & NVS Recruitment 2025
Candidates who wish to apply for the teaching and non-teaching posts at various KVs and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) can follow the steps provided below:
-
Visit the official website: kvsangathan.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in / navodaya.gov.in as notified.
-
On the homepage of any of the three websites, look for the KVS NVS Recruitment 2025 and click on the link.
-
Look for the “Apply Online” link and click on it.
-
If you are New then first complete the registration process and then proceed to apply.
-
Fill the application form with all the necessary information.
-
Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee and submit the application form.
-
Save the confirmation for future reference.
Candidates who are seeking to build a career with KVS or NVS must grab this opportunity with the total number of vacancies being 14,967. Candidates must soon apply for this recruitment drive. Access the link provided below to apply.
|
KVS Recruitment 2025
Who is Eligible to Apply for KVS NVS Recruitment 2025?
The candidates who are eager to apply for the teaching and non-teaching podcasts at KVS and NVS must read the detailed eligibility criteria carefully before applying. The eligibility criteria includes the minimum educational qualifications and age limit. The detailed eligibility criteria regarding each post is mentioned in the official advertisement.
Check the Eligibility Criteria for KVS NVS Recruitment 2025
