RRB JE City Slip 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download CEN 04/2026 City Details

Key Points The RRB JE City Intimation Slip 2026 was officially issued on October 17, 2026.

The RRB Junior Engineer exams are scheduled for October 27 and October 28, 2026.

A total of 3993 vacancies will be filled for JE, DMS, and CMA posts.

RRB JE City Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially issued the RRB Junior Engineer City Intimation on October 17, 2026. All those candidates who will appear for the exam that will be conducted on October 27 and October 28, 2026 can now download their city through the respective regional website of RRB. Under this recruitment drive a total of 3993 vacancies would be filled across various posts such as Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The notification was issued under CEN 04/2026. The RRB in its official notification also stated that admit card download link will be available 4 days before the commencement of exam. The city slip contains crucial details about the examination venue and schedule. Candidates can download the slip using their login credentials such as registration number, password and CAPTCHA Code.

RRB JE City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link The RRB JE City Intimation Slip 2026 has been activated on the respective regional rrb. Candidates can visit the official website to download their city slip. Candidates must remember that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. Check the direct link to download the Railway Junior Engineer City Slip 2026 in the table below. RRB JE Intimation Slip 2026 Link Click Here Railway RRB JE City Slip 2026 Highlights The important details related to the RRB Junior Engineer City Intimation Slip 2026 are given below- Particulars Details Exam Name RRB JE Recruitment 2026 Conducting Authority Railway Recruitment Boards CEN CEN 04/2026 Total Vacancies 3993 City Intimation Slip Released Release Date October 17, 2026 Mode of Release Online Login Details Registration Number and other credentials Admit Card 4 days before exam Official Website Regional RRB websites

How to download RRB Junior Engineer City Intimation Slip 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their allotted exam city- Go to the official website of the respective regional RRB.

The Homepage will appear now you have to visit the examination stage section.

Click on the link that states for Link for downloading of city intimation slip for 1st stage CBT for various posts of JE/DMS/CMA.

Enter your registration number and other login details.

Submit the details and the city slip will open on your screen.

Check the allotted examination city centre.

Save the city slip for future references. RRB JE Admit Card 2026 Release Date The RRB JE Admit Card 2026 will be issued shortly by the respective RRB. The admit card is different from the slip and it will contain details about the exam including exam centre address, reporting time and other instructions. Candidates can access their hall tickets 4 days before the start of exam as mentioned in the official notification.