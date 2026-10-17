RRB JE City Slip 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download CEN 04/2026 City Details
The Railway Recruitment Board has officially released Junior Engineer (JE) City Slip. Candidates can now download it through the respective regional RRB. The exam will be conducted on October 27 and 28, 2026 while admit cards will be available four days before the exam. Check all details here
Key Points
- The RRB JE City Intimation Slip 2026 was officially issued on October 17, 2026.
- The RRB Junior Engineer exams are scheduled for October 27 and October 28, 2026.
- A total of 3993 vacancies will be filled for JE, DMS, and CMA posts.
RRB JE City Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has officially issued the RRB Junior Engineer City Intimation on October 17, 2026. All those candidates who will appear for the exam that will be conducted on October 27 and October 28, 2026 can now download their city through the respective regional website of RRB. Under this recruitment drive a total of 3993 vacancies would be filled across various posts such as Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). The notification was issued under CEN 04/2026. The RRB in its official notification also stated that admit card download link will be available 4 days before the commencement of exam.
The city slip contains crucial details about the examination venue and schedule. Candidates can download the slip using their login credentials such as registration number, password and CAPTCHA Code.
RRB JE City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link
The RRB JE City Intimation Slip 2026 has been activated on the respective regional rrb. Candidates can visit the official website to download their city slip. Candidates must remember that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. Check the direct link to download the Railway Junior Engineer City Slip 2026 in the table below.
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RRB JE Intimation Slip 2026 Link
Railway RRB JE City Slip 2026 Highlights
The important details related to the RRB Junior Engineer City Intimation Slip 2026 are given below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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RRB JE Recruitment 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Railway Recruitment Boards
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CEN
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CEN 04/2026
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Total Vacancies
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3993
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City Intimation Slip
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Released
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Release Date
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October 17, 2026
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Mode of Release
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Online
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Login Details
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Registration Number and other credentials
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Admit Card
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4 days before exam
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Official Website
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Regional RRB websites
How to download RRB Junior Engineer City Intimation Slip 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check their allotted exam city-
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Go to the official website of the respective regional RRB.
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The Homepage will appear now you have to visit the examination stage section.
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Click on the link that states for Link for downloading of city intimation slip for 1st stage CBT for various posts of JE/DMS/CMA.
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Enter your registration number and other login details.
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Submit the details and the city slip will open on your screen.
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Check the allotted examination city centre.
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Save the city slip for future references.
RRB JE Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The RRB JE Admit Card 2026 will be issued shortly by the respective RRB. The admit card is different from the slip and it will contain details about the exam including exam centre address, reporting time and other instructions. Candidates can access their hall tickets 4 days before the start of exam as mentioned in the official notification.
Details Mentioned on RRB JE City Slip 2026
Candidates must check the details mentioned on their RRB JE City Intimation Slip 2026. The following details are generally mentioned on city slip-
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Candidate name
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Registration number
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Roll number
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Exam date
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Exam city
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Venue Related Details
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Photograph
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Signature
For more details and official updates related to the RRB JE Exam 2026 candidates must visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.