IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDF at ibps.in

Key Points IBPS SO Prelims 2026 results were released on October 15.

Prelims exam held Aug 29, 2026; Main exam tentatively scheduled for Nov 1.

1043 Specialist Officer posts to be filled; scorecard available on ibps.in.

IBPS SO 2026 Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has been release the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026. The candidates can download the Specialist Officers XVI preliminary results scorecard from the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection- ibps.in as it is released officially. The IBPS SO Prelims exam was held on August 29, 2026, at designated test centres spread across the country. Through this recruitment drive, the IBPS will fill up 1043 posts of Specialist Officers in various streams like IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer (AFO), Law Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam have to appear for the main exam, which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on November 1. Check out this article for the result link, scorecard, and other latest updates on IBPS SO Prelim result 2026.

IBPS SO Prelims 2026 Result Link Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the result to know their qualifying status for the next stage. Now the wait is over and IBPS has released the IBPS SO Prelims 2026 on October 15. The candidates can download the IBPS SO Prelims Scorecard on the official website of the IBPS- ibps.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the scorecard PDF. IBPS SO Prelims 2026 Result Link Click here How to Check IBPS SO Result 2026 Candidates who appeared for the IBPS SO 2026 exam can check their IBPS RRB Results online through the official IBPS website. To access the result, candidates need to use their registration number and password/date of birth. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the IBPS SO Prelims result 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website: ibps.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Careers’ link given on the top-right-hand side of the window. Step 3: A new page will open; click on the 'IBPS SO Prelims Result 2026' link available on the page. Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on ‘Submit’. Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Post-Wise & Category-Wise Expected Cutoff Marks of IBPS SO Prelims 2026 The IBPS SO prelims exam cutoff will be based on various factors, for example, previous year trend, total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, etc. Based on the previous year cutoff trend, the expected cutoff for the IBPS SO Prelims exam 2026 can be expected to remain different across various posts. Below are the post-wise and category-wise IBPS SO Prelims 2026 expected cutoff marks:-

Subjects UR OBC EWS SC ST IT Officer (Scale-I) 51-55 50-56 50-54 49-54 42-46 Rajbhashan Adhikari (Scale-I) 14-18 13-18 13-17 11-15 10-13 Agricultural Field Officer (Scale-I) 47-52 45-53 44-52 42-47 41-46 Law Officer (Scale-I) 40-45 39-44 39-44 35-43 29-33 Marketing Officer (Scale-I) 21-29 16-24 16-22 17-23 13-19 HR/ Personnel Officer (Scale-I) 52-58 51-60 51-60 50-56 47-50 IBPS SO Result 2026: Total Vacancies The total number of 1043 vacancies announced in the IBPS SO 2026 (CRP SPL-XVI) recruitment cycle. Initially, it was 745, which was later revised to 1035 and eventually to the final count of 1,043. The IBPS SO includes six streams: IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer (AFO), Law Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer. Check the stream-wise number of vacancies below: