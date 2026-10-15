Navratri Colours Day 6 2026: Green Colour Significance, Date, and Outfit Ideas in October Navratri 2026
Navratri Colours Day 6 2026 falls on October 16. Know the significance of green colour, Maa Katyayani’s story, and festive green outfit ideas for Sharad Navratri.
Navratri 2026 Day 6: The sixth day of the Sharad Navratri is going to be observed on Friday, October 16, 2026, and the Navratri Colour for the sixth day is associated with Green colour.
On this day, Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped. Many devotees can celebrate the sixth day of Sharad Navratri by wearing a green colour combination of dress.
Green colour has a highly vibrant natural energy which is associated with nature, growth, freshness, peace, and prosperity.
Maa Katyayani is worshipped for her courage, strength, and power to protect the devotees from the evil
So, devotees can wear a green dress or make a combination of this colour on the 6th Day of Navratri 2026.
If you have missed reading about Navratri Colours 2026, including the nine-day colour list, dates, and significance, read the complete guide.
Navratri Day 6 2026: Date and Colour
Here are the important details about the fourth day of Navratri in 2026.
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Details
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Information
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Festival
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Sharad Navratri
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Day
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Day 6
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Date
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Friday, October 16, 2026
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Tithi
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Panchami
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Colour of the Day
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Yellow
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Goddess Worshipped
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Maa Katyayani
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Festival Duration
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October 11–19, 2026
What Is the Colour of the 6th Day of Navratri 2026?
The colour of the 6th Day of Navratri 2026 is the colour green. This colour is linked with nature, growth, freshness, and new beginnings. Green is the colour plant, leaves, and many natural things around us which remind the beauty of nature and the importance of living with balanced nature.
On this day, devotees can wear green colour of dress and make the combination of this colour with different pairs of dresses to celebrate Day 6 of Navratri 2026.
What Is the Significance of Green Colour on the 6th Day of Navratri 2026?
The significance of the green colour on the 6th Day of Navratri 2026 is often related to the nature and life. This colour is closely associated with positive qualities such as growth, peace, and prosperity.
Here is its significance given below in detail:
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Growth: The Green signifies the growth and development, as we see the growth of plant and they produce new leaves.
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Freshness:This colour is also linked with the fresh beginnings and the beauty of the natural world.
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Peace and Balance: This colour is also linked with calmness, harmony, and balance in daily life.
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Prosperity: In many cultural traditions, green is linked with abundance, well-being, and good fortune.
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Hope: Green can also represent hope and the possibility of a better tomorrow.
Who Is Maa Katyayani?
Maa Katyayani, who is worshipped on the 6th Day of Navratri 2026, is the sixth form of the Goddess Durga during the nine days of Navratri.
The meaning of Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, is “Daughter of Sage Katyayan”.
According to the Hindu mythology, Maa Katyayani was born in the sage's family after the prayers of Sage Katyan and after that she was known as Katyayni. She is powerful, and known for her courage, strength, and power.
What Is the Story and Significance of Maa Katyayani?
According to tradition, Maa Katyayani was taken birth in Sage Katyan family to defeat the demon Mahishasura, who has taken all the powers and energy of all gods including Indra, Yam, and many others.
So, all the gods prayed for help, and for this, all the divine powers come together from all the gods in the form of Maa Durga, and Maa Katyani is associated with her powers only to defeat the Mahishasura.
This story reminds us of the courage, determination, and truth that can be overcome with difficulties.
What to Wear on Navratri Day 6 2026?
Here are some simple outfit ideas:
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Outfit
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Occasion
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Green kurta or salwar suit
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Family puja and temple visits
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Green saree
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Can be traditional celebrations
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Green lehenga or chaniya choli
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For the Garba and Dandiya nights
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Green shirt or kurta
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Casual festive gatherings
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Green dupatta or scarf
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A simple way to include the days colour
Navratri Colours 2026: Complete Day-Wise List
Here is the popular nine-day colour sequence for Shardiya Navratri 2026.
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Navratri Day
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Date
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Colour
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Goddess
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Day 1
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October 11
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Orange
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Maa Shailputri
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Day 2
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October 12
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White
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Maa Brahmacharini
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Day 3
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October 13
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Red
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Maa Chandraghanta
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Day 4
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October 14
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Royal Blue
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Maa Kushmanda
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Day 5
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October 15
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Yellow
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Maa Skandamata
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Day 6
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October 16
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Green
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Maa Katyayani
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Day 7
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October 17
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Grey
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Maa Kalaratri
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Day 8
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October 18
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Purple
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Maa Mahagauri
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Day 9
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October 19
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Peacock Green
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Maa Siddhidatri
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.