Navratri Colours Day 6 2026: Green Colour Significance, Date, and Outfit Ideas in October Navratri 2026

Navratri 2026 Day 6: The sixth day of the Sharad Navratri is going to be observed on Friday, October 16, 2026, and the Navratri Colour for the sixth day is associated with Green colour. On this day, Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped. Many devotees can celebrate the sixth day of Sharad Navratri by wearing a green colour combination of dress. Green colour has a highly vibrant natural energy which is associated with nature, growth, freshness, peace, and prosperity. Maa Katyayani is worshipped for her courage, strength, and power to protect the devotees from the evil So, devotees can wear a green dress or make a combination of this colour on the 6th Day of Navratri 2026. If you have missed reading about Navratri Colours 2026, including the nine-day colour list, dates, and significance, read the complete guide.

Navratri Day 6 2026: Date and Colour Here are the important details about the fourth day of Navratri in 2026. Details Information Festival Sharad Navratri Day Day 6 Date Friday, October 16, 2026 Tithi Panchami Colour of the Day Yellow Goddess Worshipped Maa Katyayani Festival Duration October 11–19, 2026 What Is the Colour of the 6th Day of Navratri 2026? The colour of the 6th Day of Navratri 2026 is the colour green. This colour is linked with nature, growth, freshness, and new beginnings. Green is the colour plant, leaves, and many natural things around us which remind the beauty of nature and the importance of living with balanced nature. On this day, devotees can wear green colour of dress and make the combination of this colour with different pairs of dresses to celebrate Day 6 of Navratri 2026.

What Is the Significance of Green Colour on the 6th Day of Navratri 2026? The significance of the green colour on the 6th Day of Navratri 2026 is often related to the nature and life. This colour is closely associated with positive qualities such as growth, peace, and prosperity. Here is its significance given below in detail: Growth: The Green signifies the growth and development, as we see the growth of plant and they produce new leaves.

Freshness: This colour is also linked with the fresh beginnings and the beauty of the natural world.

Peace and Balance: This colour is also linked with calmness, harmony, and balance in daily life.

Prosperity: In many cultural traditions, green is linked with abundance, well-being, and good fortune.

Hope: Green can also represent hope and the possibility of a better tomorrow.

Who Is Maa Katyayani? Maa Katyayani, who is worshipped on the 6th Day of Navratri 2026, is the sixth form of the Goddess Durga during the nine days of Navratri. The meaning of Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, is “Daughter of Sage Katyayan”. According to the Hindu mythology, Maa Katyayani was born in the sage's family after the prayers of Sage Katyan and after that she was known as Katyayni. She is powerful, and known for her courage, strength, and power. What Is the Story and Significance of Maa Katyayani? According to tradition, Maa Katyayani was taken birth in Sage Katyan family to defeat the demon Mahishasura, who has taken all the powers and energy of all gods including Indra, Yam, and many others. So, all the gods prayed for help, and for this, all the divine powers come together from all the gods in the form of Maa Durga, and Maa Katyani is associated with her powers only to defeat the Mahishasura.