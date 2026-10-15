Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check BDS Round 3 Rank Analysis

The admissions for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) have started for round 3 in Bihar NEET UG 2026 which was declared on 14th October 2026 by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The admissions will be done on the basis of NEET UG rank and counseling conducted by the BCECE. Round 3 opening rank was 34362 for general category at Patna Dental College (PDC).

Patna Dental College (PDC) is one of the oldest and premier state - run dental institutes which is affiliated with Aryabhatta Knowledge University, the opening rank of PDC was 34362 and closing range was 38161 for general category. The document verification and admission procedure is scheduled for October 16 - 17. Candidates can find the cutoffs for round 3 across various categories, overview of Bihar NEET UG 2026 and the steps to follow after seat allotment.