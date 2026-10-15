Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check BDS Round 3 Rank Analysis
Bihar NEET UG 2026 results are out for round 3 and this article brings the cutoff for Bachelor of Dental Surgery for state quota seats where the opening rank was 34362 for general category. Candidates can find the detailed list, overview of the exam which will help in the admission process.
The admissions for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) have started for round 3 in Bihar NEET UG 2026 which was declared on 14th October 2026 by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The admissions will be done on the basis of NEET UG rank and counseling conducted by the BCECE. Round 3 opening rank was 34362 for general category at Patna Dental College (PDC).
Patna Dental College (PDC) is one of the oldest and premier state - run dental institutes which is affiliated with Aryabhatta Knowledge University, the opening rank of PDC was 34362 and closing range was 38161 for general category. The document verification and admission procedure is scheduled for October 16 - 17. Candidates can find the cutoffs for round 3 across various categories, overview of Bihar NEET UG 2026 and the steps to follow after seat allotment.
Check | Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check B.V. Sc & A.H. and B.F. Sc Round 3 Rank Analysis
Bihar NEET UG 2026: BSD Round 3 Cutoff
The admissions for Bachelor of Dental Surgery in Bihar NEET UG 202 opened at 34362 for general category at Patna Dental College. Candidates can check out the detailed list below.
|
College Name
|
Category
|
NEET Opening Rank
|
NEET Closing Rank
|
UR
|
103296
|
506596
|
Mithila Minority Dental College & Hospital
|
UR
|
187924
|
796964
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
BC
|
38346
|
38346
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
BC
|
39088
|
39088
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
DQ
|
946320
|
961608
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
EBC
|
37649
|
39584
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
EBC
|
35780
|
36236
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
EWS
|
36632
|
40060
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
EWS
|
37965
|
37965
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
RCG
|
39510
|
39510
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
SC
|
156740
|
172201
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
SC
|
173972
|
180530
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
UR
|
34362
|
38161
|
P.D.C., Patna
|
UR
|
30062
|
34901
|
Sarjug Dental College & Hospital, Laheriasarai
|
UR
|
136663
|
727405
For detailed list candidates can check the PDF attached below
https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Web/UGMAC26_OCR_R3.pdf
What to Do After Bihar NEET UG Seat Allocation ?
Candidates can follow these simple steps to secure their admission in the allotted institutes after the seat allocation procedure.
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Download Your Allotment Letter: Log into the BCECEB UGMAC portal and download your Provisional Allotment Letter.
-
Choose Freeze or Upgrade: Select Freeze if you are satisfied with the college, or Upgrade if you want to try for a better option in Round 2.
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Report for Verification: Visit the assigned reporting center on the specified dates with your original documents and photocopies. (Note: Document verification is mandatory even if you opt to upgrade)
-
Pay Fees & Lock Admission: Pay the tuition fee at the college, hand over required original documents, and collect your official admission receipt.
-
Join College: Complete hostel allotment and join your classes as per the college orientation schedule.
Bihar NEET UG 2026: Overview
While checking the round 3 results candidates can check the Bihar NEET UG 2026 overview for admission details and required information.
|
Particulars
|
Description
|
Registration Date (Round 1)
|
August 10 to August 14, 2026
|
Round 3 Result Date
|
October 14, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
• Qualify for the NEET UG 2026 examination.
• Register for Bihar UGMAC (Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling) conducted by BCECEB for State Counselling.
|
Seat Quotas
|
• State Quota — 85% reservation in government medical/dental colleges in Bihar.
• All India Quota — 15% reservation (conducted separately by MCC).
|
Academic Eligibility
|
Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board, along with meeting the minimum percentage requirements.
|
Factors Influencing Cutoff
|
• Total number of candidates appearing/qualifying NEET UG.
• Seat Quota and Category-wise reservation rules.
• Difficulty level of the NEET UG question paper.
• Overall seat matrix availability in Bihar medical/dental colleges.
|
Official Website
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
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