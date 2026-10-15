Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check MBBS Round 3 Rank Analysis
This article provides the Round 3 cutoffs and rank analysis on Bihar NEET UG 2026 results for admissions in various institutions for the state quota in General and EWS Category. The list contains opening and closing ranks for general and EWS category.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) announced Bihar NEET UG 2026 results on 14th October 2026. For admission to MBBS seats in state quota reservations at various institutes the opening rank was 7302 at PMC Patna for general category whereas the opening rank was 7741 for EWS category at PMC Patna.
Patna Medical College (PMC) is one of the oldest and most prestigious state medical college due to which the competition is high where round 3 cutoffs opened at 7302 and closed at 7374 for general category followed by Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna where the opening rank was 7378 and closing rank was 8503 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list of colleges with opening and closing ranks for general and EWS category.
Check | Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Bihar NEET UG 2026: General Category Round 3 Cutoff
The admission for state quota in Bihar NEET UG 2026 for general category opened at 7302 at Patna Medical College (PMC). Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College Name
|
Category
|
NEET Opening Rank
|
NEET Closing Rank
|
Buddha Hospital and Research Institute, Gaya
|
UR
|
522232
|
1188632
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
UR
|
10196
|
13181
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
UR
|
12340
|
15455
|
ESIC MC & H, Bihta, Patna
|
UR
|
11687
|
15148
|
ESIC MC & H, Bihta, Patna
|
UR
|
14224
|
16986
|
G.M.C. Bettiah
|
UR
|
11360
|
11360
|
Himalaya Medical College & Hospital, Paliganj, Patna
|
UR
|
514251
|
730812
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
UR
|
7378
|
8503
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
UR
|
7614
|
9058
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
UR
|
13257
|
15957
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
UR
|
13645
|
18749
|
K K Medical College and Hospital, Lodipur, Rajgir, Nalanda
|
UR
|
557511
|
963367
|
K.M.C. Katihar
|
UR
|
34718
|
174506
|
Kurma Sanskriti Medical College and Hospital, Jehanabad
|
UR
|
288894
|
873239
|
Lord Buddha Koshi Medical College & Hospital, Saharsa
|
UR
|
38658
|
397811
|
Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani
|
UR
|
238015
|
535089
|
Mahabodhi Medical College and Hospital, Naknupa, Sherghati, Gayaji
|
UR
|
486029
|
1185598
|
Mamta Medical College and Hospital, Siwan
|
UR
|
663194
|
1177011
|
MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj
|
UR
|
37629
|
138097
|
N.M.C. & H., Sasaram
|
UR
|
120992
|
292699
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
7666
|
11241
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
8372
|
12351
|
Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital
|
UR
|
203088
|
530223
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
7302
|
7374
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
7427
|
7427
|
RDJM Medical College & Hospital, Turki, Muzaffarpur
|
UR
|
141361
|
538654
|
S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur
|
UR
|
12807
|
15670
|
S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur
|
UR
|
14318
|
17929
|
Shri Narayan Medical Institute & Hospital, Saharsa
|
UR
|
130593
|
472452
|
Shrinivas Educational & Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Chapra
|
UR
|
533420
|
755102
|
Shyamlal Chandrashekhar Medical College, Khagaria
|
UR
|
450705
|
825719
|
Viraat Ramayan Institute of Medical Sciences, East Champaran
|
UR
|
501572
|
1173886
Bihar NEET UG 2026: EWS Category Round 3 Cutoff
The admission for state quota in Bihar NEET UG 2026 for EWS category opened at 7741 at Patna Medical College (PMC). Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
College Name
|
Category
|
NEET Opening Rank
|
NEET Closing Rank
|
A.N.M.M.C. Gaya
|
EWS
|
17343
|
19168
|
A.N.M.M.C. Gaya
|
EWS
|
20392
|
21052
|
B.M.I.M.S. Pawapuri, Nalanda
|
EWS
|
17534
|
19557
|
B.M.I.M.S. Pawapuri, Nalanda
|
EWS
|
18855
|
19396
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
EWS
|
13469
|
14974
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
EWS
|
16719
|
17262
|
ESIC MC & H, Bihta, Patna
|
EWS
|
12044
|
16036
|
ESIC MC & H, Bihta, Patna
|
EWS
|
15647
|
17812
|
G.M.C. Purnea
|
EWS
|
19633
|
22351
|
G.M.C. Purnea
|
EWS
|
21095
|
23915
|
G.M.C. Bettiah
|
EWS
|
19532
|
20614
|
G.M.C. Bettiah
|
EWS
|
21209
|
21611
|
Government Medical College, Chapra, Saran
|
EWS
|
23523
|
27812
|
Government Medical College, Chapra, Saran
|
EWS
|
28424
|
30451
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
EWS
|
8306
|
9492
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
EWS
|
10970
|
10970
|
J.K.T.M.C. & H. Madhepura
|
EWS
|
20313
|
23606
|
J.K.T.M.C. & H. Madhepura
|
EWS
|
24527
|
27845
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
EWS
|
17351
|
18662
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
EWS
|
17846
|
20384
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
EWS
|
9532
|
12979
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
EWS
|
12066
|
12668
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
EWS
|
7741
|
7741
|
S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur
|
EWS
|
13501
|
16700
|
S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur
|
EWS
|
15081
|
18093
|
Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital, Samastipur
|
EWS
|
24522
|
29126
|
Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital, Samastipur
|
EWS
|
28272
|
30709
For detailed list candidates can check the PDF attached below
https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Web/UGMAC26_OCR_R3.pdf
Bihar NEET UG 2026: Overview
While checking the round 3 results candidates can check the Bihar NEET UG 2026 overview for admission details and required information.
|
Particulars
|
Description
|
Registration Date (Round 1)
|
August 10 to August 14, 2026
|
Round 3 Result Date
|
October 14, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
• Qualify for the NEET UG 2026 examination.
• Register for Bihar UGMAC (Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling) conducted by BCECEB for State Counselling.
|
Seat Quotas
|
• State Quota — 85% reservation in government medical/dental colleges in Bihar.
• All India Quota — 15% reservation (conducted separately by MCC).
|
Academic Eligibility
|
Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board, along with meeting the minimum percentage requirements.
|
Factors Influencing Cutoff
|
• Total number of candidates appearing/qualifying NEET UG.
• Seat Quota and Category-wise reservation rules.
• Difficulty level of the NEET UG question paper.
• Overall seat matrix availability in Bihar medical/dental colleges.
|
Official Website
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Senior Executive - Editorial
Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.