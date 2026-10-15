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Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check MBBS Round 3 Rank Analysis

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 14:19 IST

This article provides the Round 3 cutoffs and rank analysis on Bihar NEET UG 2026 results for admissions in various institutions for the state quota in General and EWS Category. The list contains opening and closing ranks for general and EWS category. 

Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check MBBS Round 3 Rank Analysis
Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check MBBS Round 3 Rank Analysis

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) announced Bihar NEET UG 2026 results on 14th October 2026. For admission to MBBS seats in state quota reservations at various institutes the opening rank was 7302 at PMC Patna for general category whereas the opening rank was 7741 for EWS category at PMC Patna.

Patna Medical College (PMC) is one of the oldest and most prestigious state medical college due to which the competition is high where round 3 cutoffs opened at 7302 and closed at 7374 for general category followed by Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna where the opening rank was 7378 and closing rank was 8503 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list of colleges with opening and closing ranks for general and EWS category.

Check | Rajiv Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Maharashtra NEET UG Round-Wise Rank Analysis

Bihar NEET UG 2026: General Category Round 3 Cutoff

The admission for state quota in Bihar NEET UG 2026 for general category opened at 7302 at Patna Medical College (PMC). Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College Name

Category

NEET Opening Rank

NEET Closing Rank

Buddha Hospital and Research Institute, Gaya

UR

522232

1188632

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

UR

10196

13181

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

UR

12340

15455

ESIC MC & H, Bihta, Patna

UR

11687

15148

ESIC MC & H, Bihta, Patna

UR

14224

16986

G.M.C. Bettiah

UR

11360

11360

Himalaya Medical College & Hospital, Paliganj, Patna

UR

514251

730812

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

UR

7378

8503

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

UR

7614

9058

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

UR

13257

15957

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

UR

13645

18749

K K Medical College and Hospital, Lodipur, Rajgir, Nalanda

UR

557511

963367

K.M.C. Katihar

UR

34718

174506

Kurma Sanskriti Medical College and Hospital, Jehanabad

UR

288894

873239

Lord Buddha Koshi Medical College & Hospital, Saharsa

UR

38658

397811

Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani

UR

238015

535089

Mahabodhi Medical College and Hospital, Naknupa, Sherghati, Gayaji

UR

486029

1185598

Mamta Medical College and Hospital, Siwan

UR

663194

1177011

MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj

UR

37629

138097

N.M.C. & H., Sasaram

UR

120992

292699

N.M.C. Patna

UR

7666

11241

N.M.C. Patna

UR

8372

12351

Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital

UR

203088

530223

P.M.C. Patna

UR

7302

7374

P.M.C. Patna

UR

7427

7427

RDJM Medical College & Hospital, Turki, Muzaffarpur

UR

141361

538654

S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur

UR

12807

15670

S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur

UR

14318

17929

Shri Narayan Medical Institute & Hospital, Saharsa

UR

130593

472452

Shrinivas Educational & Research Institute of Medical Sciences, Chapra

UR

533420

755102

Shyamlal Chandrashekhar Medical College, Khagaria

UR

450705

825719

Viraat Ramayan Institute of Medical Sciences, East Champaran

UR

501572

1173886

Bihar NEET UG 2026: EWS Category Round 3 Cutoff

The admission for state quota in Bihar NEET UG 2026 for EWS category opened at 7741 at Patna Medical College (PMC). Candidates can check the detailed list below.

College Name

Category

NEET Opening Rank

NEET Closing Rank

A.N.M.M.C. Gaya

EWS

17343

19168

A.N.M.M.C. Gaya

EWS

20392

21052

B.M.I.M.S. Pawapuri, Nalanda

EWS

17534

19557

B.M.I.M.S. Pawapuri, Nalanda

EWS

18855

19396

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

EWS

13469

14974

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

EWS

16719

17262

ESIC MC & H, Bihta, Patna

EWS

12044

16036

ESIC MC & H, Bihta, Patna

EWS

15647

17812

G.M.C. Purnea

EWS

19633

22351

G.M.C. Purnea

EWS

21095

23915

G.M.C. Bettiah

EWS

19532

20614

G.M.C. Bettiah

EWS

21209

21611

Government Medical College, Chapra, Saran

EWS

23523

27812

Government Medical College, Chapra, Saran

EWS

28424

30451

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

EWS

8306

9492

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

EWS

10970

10970

J.K.T.M.C. & H. Madhepura

EWS

20313

23606

J.K.T.M.C. & H. Madhepura

EWS

24527

27845

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

EWS

17351

18662

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

EWS

17846

20384

N.M.C. Patna

EWS

9532

12979

N.M.C. Patna

EWS

12066

12668

P.M.C. Patna

EWS

7741

7741

S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur

EWS

13501

16700

S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur

EWS

15081

18093

Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital, Samastipur

EWS

24522

29126

Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital, Samastipur

EWS

28272

30709

For detailed list candidates can check the PDF attached below
https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Web/UGMAC26_OCR_R3.pdf 

Bihar NEET UG 2026: Overview

While checking the round 3 results candidates can check the Bihar NEET UG 2026 overview for admission details and required information.

Particulars

Description

Registration Date (Round 1)

August 10 to August 14, 2026

Round 3 Result Date

October 14, 2026

Selection Process

• Qualify for the NEET UG 2026 examination.

• Register for Bihar UGMAC (Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling) conducted by BCECEB for State Counselling.

Seat Quotas

• State Quota — 85% reservation in government medical/dental colleges in Bihar.

• All India Quota — 15% reservation (conducted separately by MCC).

Academic Eligibility

Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board, along with meeting the minimum percentage requirements.

Factors Influencing Cutoff

• Total number of candidates appearing/qualifying NEET UG.

• Seat Quota and Category-wise reservation rules.

• Difficulty level of the NEET UG question paper.

• Overall seat matrix availability in Bihar medical/dental colleges.

Official Website

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 14:19 IST
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