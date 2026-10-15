Bihar NEET UG 2026: Check MBBS Round 3 Rank Analysis

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) announced Bihar NEET UG 2026 results on 14th October 2026. For admission to MBBS seats in state quota reservations at various institutes the opening rank was 7302 at PMC Patna for general category whereas the opening rank was 7741 for EWS category at PMC Patna.

Patna Medical College (PMC) is one of the oldest and most prestigious state medical college due to which the competition is high where round 3 cutoffs opened at 7302 and closed at 7374 for general category followed by Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), Patna where the opening rank was 7378 and closing rank was 8503 for general category. Candidates can check the detailed list of colleges with opening and closing ranks for general and EWS category.

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