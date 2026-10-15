NEET PG Counselling 2026 Seat Matrix Released: Download Seat Wise PDF Here; Link here
NEET PG 2026 central internal quota seat matrix for PG counselling 2026 is now available on the official website. Candidates can refer to the seat matrix when entering choices for the first round of PG counselling.
NEET PG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the seat matrix for PG counselling 2026. The seat matrix has been released for the Central Internal Quota, Deemed, All India Quota and DNB PG Counselling 2026. Candidates applying for the NEET PG counselling process can visit the official website to check the seat matrix.
When entering the choices for the first round of NEET PG seat allotment, students are advised to refer to the seat matrix for details regarding the availability of seats for the first round. The seat matrix released has been issued after the verification conducted by participating institutions. When entering the choices, students must refer to the category-wise availability of seats. The allotment will be conducted depending on the vacancy under each category, applications received, NEET PG rank ad score and the cutoff percentile.
NEET PG Counselling 2026 - Central Internal Quota Seat Matrix PG Counselling 2026 - Click Here
Final Seat Matrix DNB PG Counselling 2026 - Click Here
Deemed Seat Matrix - Click Here
All India Quota Seat Matrix - Click Here
Steps to Download NEET PG Counselling 2026 Seat Matrix
The seat matrix PDF for NEET PG counselling 2026 is available on the official counselling portal. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC PG counselling
Step 2: Click on the seat matrix PDF
Step 3: The desired PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the seat matrix PDF for further reference
NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Choice Filling Underway
The Round 1 choice-filling window is available until October 22, 2026. Candidates participating in the first round of counselling must enter the choices through the link provided. Before entering the choices, candidates need to check the seat matrix for category-wise availability of seats in colleges across the country for various PG courses. Follow the steps to complete the choice-filling process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on New Registration
Step 3: Complete the registration and application process
Step 4: Click on choice filling
Step 5: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 6: Review the choices entered
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.