NEET PG Counselling 2026 Seat Matrix Released: Download Seat Wise PDF Here; Link here

NEET PG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the seat matrix for PG counselling 2026. The seat matrix has been released for the Central Internal Quota, Deemed, All India Quota and DNB PG Counselling 2026. Candidates applying for the NEET PG counselling process can visit the official website to check the seat matrix.

When entering the choices for the first round of NEET PG seat allotment, students are advised to refer to the seat matrix for details regarding the availability of seats for the first round. The seat matrix released has been issued after the verification conducted by participating institutions. When entering the choices, students must refer to the category-wise availability of seats. The allotment will be conducted depending on the vacancy under each category, applications received, NEET PG rank ad score and the cutoff percentile.