Key Points UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 expected by Nov 29 or Nov 30, 2026.

The UP Super TET 2026 examination is scheduled for December 3, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 12,405 Assistant Teacher vacancies.

UP Super TET Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will release the UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 shortly on its official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The hall tickets may be released either by November 29, 2026 or November 30, 2026. All those candidates who have registered for the Assistant Teacher recruitment examination can then download their hall tickets using their login credentials once the link is activated. Earlier the commission released the city intimation slip on November 23, 2026. The examination is set to be conducted on December 3, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 12,405 vacancies would be filled out of which 11,508 are for the Urban Area and 897 are for the Attached Primary Level. The exam would be conducted across 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The admit card will contain all the crucial details including the candidate name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time and exam day instructions. UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link The UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated shortly on the official website of UPESSC. Candidates must visit the website and log in using their registration details to download their hall tickets. Check the direct link to download the UPESSC UP Super TET admit card below once the link gets activated. UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here (Active Soon) Super TET Admit Card 2026: Overview The UP Super TET Exam 2026 is going to take place on December 3, 2026 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Check the important details related to the UPESSC UP PRT exam below.

Particulars Details Conducting Authority Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) Examination Name UP Super TET 2026 Post Name Assistant Teacher Total Vacancies 12,405 Admit Card Date Expected Shortly (around November 30, 2026) Exam Date December 3, 2026 Exam Location 48 Districts Admit Card Mode Online Official Website upessc.up.gov.in How to Download UP Super TET Admit Card 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UP Super TET Hall Ticket 2026 PDF once the link becomes active. Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

On the homepage go to the Notice Board Section.

Now click on Advt. No 05/2026 and then select the "Assistant Teacher PRT Admit Card" l ink.

Enter your registration number or OTR ID and date of birth or password.

Submit the details to view your admit card.

Check all the information displayed on the hall ticket.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned in Super TET Admit Card 2026 PDF Candidates must verify the details mentioned in the admit card after downloading it from the official website. The hall ticket will contain the following information- Candidate's name and roll number

Registration/application number

Photograph and signature

Examination date and timing

Examination centre name and address

Reporting time

Important examination day guidelines In case of any discrepancy in the details candidates are advised to immediately contact the concerned examination authorities for assistance before the examination. Why is the UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 Important? The UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 is a crucial document that is required for appearing in the Assistant Teacher recruitment examination. It serves as proof of registration and provides essential information about the examination centre, date and timing.Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre. They should also bring a valid photo identity proof for verification. Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without a hall ticket.