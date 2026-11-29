UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 at upessc.up.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active Shortly
The UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 will be released soon on the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The Assistant Teacher examination will be conducted on December 3, 2026 to fill 12,405 vacancies across 48 districts. Candidates can check the hall ticket download link, exam schedule and steps to download the admit card here.
Key Points
- UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 expected by Nov 29 or Nov 30, 2026.
- The UP Super TET 2026 examination is scheduled for December 3, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 12,405 Assistant Teacher vacancies.
UP Super TET Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will release the UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 shortly on its official website at upessc.up.gov.in. The hall tickets may be released either by November 29, 2026 or November 30, 2026. All those candidates who have registered for the Assistant Teacher recruitment examination can then download their hall tickets using their login credentials once the link is activated. Earlier the commission released the city intimation slip on November 23, 2026. The examination is set to be conducted on December 3, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 12,405 vacancies would be filled out of which 11,508 are for the Urban Area and 897 are for the Attached Primary Level. The exam would be conducted across 48 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The admit card will contain all the crucial details including the candidate name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time and exam day instructions.
UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 PDF Download Link
The UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated shortly on the official website of UPESSC. Candidates must visit the website and log in using their registration details to download their hall tickets. Check the direct link to download the UPESSC UP Super TET admit card below once the link gets activated.
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UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (Active Soon)
Super TET Admit Card 2026: Overview
The UP Super TET Exam 2026 is going to take place on December 3, 2026 in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Check the important details related to the UPESSC UP PRT exam below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Examination Name
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UP Super TET 2026
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Post Name
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Assistant Teacher
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Total Vacancies
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12,405
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Admit Card Date
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Expected Shortly (around November 30, 2026)
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Exam Date
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December 3, 2026
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Exam Location
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48 Districts
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
How to Download UP Super TET Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the UP Super TET Hall Ticket 2026 PDF once the link becomes active.
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Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.
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On the homepage go to the Notice Board Section.
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Now click on Advt. No 05/2026 and then select the "Assistant Teacher PRT Admit Card" link.
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Enter your registration number or OTR ID and date of birth or password.
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Submit the details to view your admit card.
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Check all the information displayed on the hall ticket.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned in Super TET Admit Card 2026 PDF
Candidates must verify the details mentioned in the admit card after downloading it from the official website. The hall ticket will contain the following information-
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Candidate's name and roll number
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Registration/application number
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Photograph and signature
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Examination date and timing
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Examination centre name and address
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Reporting time
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Important examination day guidelines
In case of any discrepancy in the details candidates are advised to immediately contact the concerned examination authorities for assistance before the examination.
Why is the UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 Important?
The UP Super TET Admit Card 2026 is a crucial document that is required for appearing in the Assistant Teacher recruitment examination. It serves as proof of registration and provides essential information about the examination centre, date and timing.Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre. They should also bring a valid photo identity proof for verification. Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without a hall ticket.
Candidates must check the instructions mentioned on their hall tickets and reach the examination centre before the reporting time.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.