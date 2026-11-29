IGNOU Exam Dates 2026 OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative Exam Dates for the December 2026 Term End Exams (TEE) for E-Vidya Bharti learners. IGNOU E-Vidya Bharati is the online learning program used by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for its online and digital learners. The university recently released the December 2026 TEE Exam Dates online on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The December term-end exams will tentatively start on December 21, 2026, in two shifts and will finish on January 16, 2027.

IGNOU E-Vidya Bharti December 2026 TEE Exam Schedule PDF

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the E-Vidya Bharti Exam Dates for the December 2026 TEE. The tentative IGNOU TEE Exam Dates have been released online on the official website of the University- ignou.ac.in. Download the date sheet PDF through the direct link provided below: