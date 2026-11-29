IGNOU E-Vidya Bharti December 2026 TEE Date Sheet Out; Check Tentative Exam Schedule PDF at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU December TEE Exam Dates 2026: IGNOU declared the December 2026 TEE Exam Dates for E-Vidya Bharti learners on its website. The December 2026 term end exams are likely to start on December 21, 2026. Students can get the direct link provided here and check the IGNOU December 2026 TEE Tentative Exam Dates.
IGNOU Exam Dates 2026 OUT: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the tentative Exam Dates for the December 2026 Term End Exams (TEE) for E-Vidya Bharti learners. IGNOU E-Vidya Bharati is the online learning program used by Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for its online and digital learners. The university recently released the December 2026 TEE Exam Dates online on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The December term-end exams will tentatively start on December 21, 2026, in two shifts and will finish on January 16, 2027.
IGNOU E-Vidya Bharti December 2026 TEE Exam Schedule PDF
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the E-Vidya Bharti Exam Dates for the December 2026 TEE. The tentative IGNOU TEE Exam Dates have been released online on the official website of the University- ignou.ac.in. Download the date sheet PDF through the direct link provided below:
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IGNOU Exam Dates 2026
IGNOU December 2026 TEE Exam Form
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date to fill out the Online Examination Form for the E-Vidya Bharti Online Programme for December 2026 Term-End Examination up to 30 November 2026 (11:59 PM). Initiately it was November 25. The students can submit the online exam form till November 30 by paying Rs. 200/- per course. Check the official notice attached below:
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IGNOU December 2026 TEE Exam Form Link
IGNOU E-Vidya Bharti Course Offered
IGNOU offers 44 online programmes across Master’s, Bachelor’s, PG Diploma, Diploma, and Certificate levels under the e-Vidya Bharati (e-VBAB) Portal. Some popular programmes are given below:
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PG Programmes
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UG Programmes
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PG Diplomas & Certificates
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Diplomas & Certificates
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