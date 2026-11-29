The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 has begun with its first morning slot on November 29, 2026. In this-CAT 2026 analysis, Divya Kumar Garg, Head of Strategy at Rodha, who is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and a CAT 99+ percentiler, offers his own insight into CAT 2026 Slot 1. Garg, who took the CAT 2026 himself, is able to offer his perspectives both as a participant and a mentor regarding the level of the paper and the right approach to attempt the same. To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer. Overall paper assessment 1. How did the paper feel overall? Easy, moderate or tough, and why? Having appeared for CAT 2026 Slot 1 myself, I would describe the paper as moderate overall, but relatively easier than CAT 2025. In terms of difficulty, it fell somewhere between CAT 2024, which was very easy, and CAT 2025, which was comparatively tougher. The paper was therefore manageable overall, although candidates still needed to make the right choices within the time available.

2. How did it compare with CAT 2025? Was it easier, tougher or similar, and in which section did you feel the difference most? All three sections—VARC, DILR and QA—were relatively easier than CAT 2025. The difference was noticeable across the paper rather than being limited to one section. DILR, which had been relatively challenging last year, was at a similar or slightly easier level this time. Overall, CAT 2026 Slot 1 offered a more manageable experience than the previous edition. 3. How many questions were there in total, and was it still 40 minutes per section? There were 68 questions in total, and the sectional time limit remained 40 minutes per section. The distribution was 24 questions in VARC, 22 in DILR and 22 in QA. Also Read| What are the Most Repeated DILR Topics in CAT? Check Last 5 Years Topic-Wise Weightage, Trend Analysis & More

VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) 4. How were the four RC passages? Which was the toughest and which was the easiest? Of the four reading comprehension passages, three were moderate in difficulty and one was relatively difficult. The most challenging passage revolved around the theme of an unexamined life and an unlived life. The passage on rainforests and forest conservation was comparatively easier. 5. Were the questions direct or inference-heavy? The VARC questions were largely inference-heavy rather than direct. There was a greater emphasis on global questions, which required candidates to understand the passage as a whole before arriving at the correct answer. In most cases, students could not simply refer to a particular line and find the answer. Only a few questions could be addressed that way.

6. How were the para-jumbles and fill-in-the-blanks? Did you notice that Odd One Out was missing? Yes, Odd One Out was missing this year. An interesting change was the introduction of a new four-set fill-in-the-blanks question format. CAT has often introduced variations in question types to test candidates' adaptability. However, students who have prepared well and practised a range of formats should be able to handle such changes. At its core, this was still a fill-in-the-blanks task, although the larger number of combinations made it more complex. 7. What would you call a good attempt in VARC? A good attempt would be around 14–16 questions with approximately 80% accuracy. Candidates should prioritise comprehension and accuracy rather than trying to maximise the number of attempts. Check| Beyond Taking Mock Tests: How CAT Aspirants Can Analyse Mocks and Improve Their Percentiles

DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) 8. How many sets were there, and which ones did you pick first? There were five sets in total. From a question-selection perspective, I would prioritise the more approachable sets first. The routes and network-based sets were better starting points before moving to the more challenging sets. 9. How was the Pebble Tournament set? Was it tricky or time-consuming? The Pebble Tournament set was the trickiest set in the section. It was both challenging and time-consuming. I would advise candidates to leave it for later rather than spend too much time on it at the beginning. Solving the routes and network-based sets first would have been a better approach. 10. Which set would you have advised students to skip? I would have advised students to leave the Pebble Tournament set for later. Given its complexity and time requirements, candidates should first prioritise the more approachable routes and network-based sets, and return to it only if time permits.

11. How many sets or questions make a good attempt? Solving two sets accurately would constitute a reasonably good attempt in DILR. Candidates who solved two sets correctly could potentially be in a strong position, with the possibility of reaching the 99th percentile depending on overall performance and slot-wise normalisation. QA (Quntiative Aptitude) 12. Which topics stood out, and was the split roughly 7–8 Arithmetic and 7–8 Algebra? QA was relatively easier this time. There were more than seven to eight Arithmetic questions, and the paper broadly retained the general topic distribution seen in the previous year. The overall mix was largely in line with the usual CAT pattern. The exact Arithmetic–Algebra split should be confirmed against the question paper before publication. 13. Why did QA feel lengthy? Were the calculations heavy, or did the questions just take longer to understand?

The primary reason QA felt lengthy was the calculation-intensive nature of the questions. The questions were not particularly difficult to understand, but arriving at the answers involved substantial calculation. So the challenge was less about interpreting the questions and more about carrying out the calculations efficiently. 14. Any question you'd call a trap or a surprise? There was no particularly prominent trap or unexpected question that stood out to me. The section was largely conventional in terms of concepts, although the calculation-heavy nature of the questions made time management important. 15. What would be a good attempt in QA? Around 12 questions would constitute a good attempt in QA, provided candidates maintained reasonable accuracy. Check| CAT 2026 Exam Analysis by Experts: Ravi Prakash Breaks Down Slot 1 Difficulty, Arithmetic-Heavy QA & Doable DILR Sets

Key takeaways 16. What one thing surprised you most about this paper? Two aspects stood out to me. First, the introduction of a new VARC question format, particularly the four-set fill-in-the-blanks question, was an interesting addition. Second, the overall paper was relatively easier than CAT 2025. 17. What strategy worked for you during the exam, or what would you do differently? The most important strategy in CAT is getting question selection right. It is not an examination where you need to attempt every question. There are easy, moderate and difficult questions in every section. The key is to identify the questions that you can solve efficiently, attempt them accurately and avoid spending disproportionate time on a question that is not yielding a solution. In my view, selecting the right questions is just as important as knowing the concepts.

18. One piece of advice for students sitting Slots 2 and 3. My advice to students appearing for Slots 2 and 3 is to focus on question selection and avoid being influenced by rumours or discussions surrounding Slot 1. Every slot is a separate examination. Go in with a clear strategy, manage your time and focus on accuracy rather than worrying about what others are saying about the paper. 19. In one or two lines, how would you sum up CAT 2026 Slot 1? CAT 2026 Slot 1 introduced an interesting surprise in VARC but was relatively easier than CAT 2025, offering some relief to aspirants. However, CAT remains a competitive examination where relative performance matters, and students who have prepared consistently and practised extensively will continue to have an edge, even in an easier paper. Quick reference: Key figures

Parameter Slot 1 assessment Total questions 68 Sectional time 40 minutes per section VARC 24 questions; good attempt: 14–16 at ~80% accuracy DILR 5 sets; good attempt: 2 sets solved accurately QA 22 questions; good attempt: around 12 Overall difficulty Moderate; relatively easier than CAT 2025 Notable VARC change Odd One Out absent; new four-set fill-in-the-blanks format Most Challenging DILR Set Pebble Tournament. “CAT 2026 Slot 1 was relatively easier than CAT 2025, but the examination continued to test candidates on their ability to make the right choices under pressure. In an exam like CAT, success is not about attempting every question, but about identifying the right questions and solving them accurately.” Editorial note: The exact Arithmetic–Algebra split was not specified in the interview transcript and should be verified against the question paper before publication. The percentile outcome for two DILR sets is indicative, not guaranteed; actual percentiles depend on overall performance and normalisation.