VMOU Result 2026: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has declared the semester/annual results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university has recently released the BEd 2nd year result on November 27 and Bachelor Of Library And Information Science (BLIS) 1st and 2nd semester on November 23, 2026. VMOU Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- vmou.ac.in. Students can check the June 2026 Term End Exams results online using the direct link provided below. To download the VMOU result 2026 pdf, the students need to login with their unique ID and password. VMOU Results 2026 VMOU released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their VMOU results on the official website of the University- vmou.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the VMOU result PDF

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Result 2026 Click here How to Check VMOU Results 2026 Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VMOU results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website- vmou.ac.in. Step 2: Select the ‘Student E-Corner’ option given on the menu bar Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given there. Step 4: Select your course in the given list. Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Check VMOU Results 2026 Check here the direct link for Vardhman Mahaveer Open UniversityResults 2026 for various semester examinations. SL. NO. Programme Exam Session Programme Code Date Of Declaration Result Link 1 Bachelor Of Education - II June 26 BED-II November 27, 2026 Click here 2 Bachelor Of Library And Information Science June 26 BLIS November 23, 2026 Click here 3 Bachelor Of Library And Information Science (Semester-I) June 26 BLISN-1 November 23, 2026 Click here 4 Bachelor Of Library And Information Science (Semester-II) June 26 BLISN-2 November 23, 2026 Click here 5 Diploma In Library And Information Science June 26 DLIS November 23, 2026 Click here 6 Diploma In Library And Information Science (Semester-I) June 26 DLISN-1 November 23, 2026 Click here 7 Diploma In Library And Information Science (Semester-II) June 26 DLISN-2 November 23, 2026 Click here 8 Diploma In Library And Information Science (Semester-I) June 26 DLISNOL-1 November 23, 2026 Click here 9 Diploma In Library And Information Science (Semester-II) June 26 DLISNOL-2 November 23, 2026 Click here 10 Diploma In Library And Information Science June 26 DLISOL November 23, 2026 Click here 11 Bachelor Of Arts (Semester-I) June 26 BAN-1 November 20, 2026 Click here 12 Bachelor Of Arts (Semester-II) June 26 BAN-2 November 20, 2026 Click here 13 Bachelor Of Arts (Semester-III) June 26 BAN-3 November 20, 2026 Click here 14 M.Sc. Mathematics (Semester-III) June 26 MSCMTN-3 November 20, 2026 Click here