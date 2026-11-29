VMOU Result 2026 OUT at vmou.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet
VMOU Result 2026 OUT: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has released the semester/annual results for various courses like BEd, BLIS, DILS, BA on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to check the VMOU result.
VMOU Result 2026: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has declared the semester/annual results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The university has recently released the BEd 2nd year result on November 27 and Bachelor Of Library And Information Science (BLIS) 1st and 2nd semester on November 23, 2026. VMOU Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- vmou.ac.in. Students can check the June 2026 Term End Exams results online using the direct link provided below. To download the VMOU result 2026 pdf, the students need to login with their unique ID and password.
VMOU Results 2026
VMOU released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their VMOU results on the official website of the University- vmou.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the VMOU result PDF
|
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Result 2026
How to Check VMOU Results 2026
Candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VMOU results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website- vmou.ac.in.
Step 2: Select the ‘Student E-Corner’ option given on the menu bar
Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ segment given there.
Step 4: Select your course in the given list.
Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check VMOU Results 2026
Check here the direct link for Vardhman Mahaveer Open UniversityResults 2026 for various semester examinations.
|
SL. NO.
|
Programme
|
Exam Session
|
Programme Code
|
Date Of Declaration
|
Result Link
|
1
|
Bachelor Of Education - II
|
June 26
|
BED-II
|
November 27, 2026
|
2
|
Bachelor Of Library And Information Science
|
June 26
|
BLIS
|
November 23, 2026
|
3
|
Bachelor Of Library And Information Science (Semester-I)
|
June 26
|
BLISN-1
|
November 23, 2026
|
4
|
Bachelor Of Library And Information Science (Semester-II)
|
June 26
|
BLISN-2
|
November 23, 2026
|
5
|
Diploma In Library And Information Science
|
June 26
|
DLIS
|
November 23, 2026
|
6
|
Diploma In Library And Information Science (Semester-I)
|
June 26
|
DLISN-1
|
November 23, 2026
|
7
|
Diploma In Library And Information Science (Semester-II)
|
June 26
|
DLISN-2
|
November 23, 2026
|
8
|
Diploma In Library And Information Science (Semester-I)
|
June 26
|
DLISNOL-1
|
November 23, 2026
|
9
|
Diploma In Library And Information Science (Semester-II)
|
June 26
|
DLISNOL-2
|
November 23, 2026
|
10
|
Diploma In Library And Information Science
|
June 26
|
DLISOL
|
November 23, 2026
|
11
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Semester-I)
|
June 26
|
BAN-1
|
November 20, 2026
|
12
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Semester-II)
|
June 26
|
BAN-2
|
November 20, 2026
|
13
|
Bachelor Of Arts (Semester-III)
|
June 26
|
BAN-3
|
November 20, 2026
|
14
|
M.Sc. Mathematics (Semester-III)
|
June 26
|
MSCMTN-3
|
November 20, 2026
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University: Highlights
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), formerly Kota Open University is located in Kota, Rajasthan. It was established in 1987. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
VMOU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and diploma courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.
|
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University or Bhoj University
|
Established
|
1987
|
Location
|
Kota, Rajasthan
|
VMOU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc