The CAT 2026 examination was conducted on November 29, 2026, in three slots across various test centres. With the completion of the morning shift, candidates can now check the CAT 2026 Slot 1 memory-based questions, section-wise topics and solutions. The first slot featured questions from Reading Comprehension, Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Arithmetic, Algebra and other important areas of Quantitative Aptitude. The memory-based questions given below are compiled from initial candidate feedback and available exam reviews. Candidates can use this analysis to understand the topics covered in CAT 2026 Slot 1, review the types of questions asked in each section and assess their preparation. The section-wise questions and solutions will be updated as more student responses and expert inputs become available.

Also Check: CAT 2026 Exam Analysis SLOT 1 (OUT) LIVE: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Section Wise Questions Level CAT 2026 Exam: Overview CAT 2026 was conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) as a computer-based examination for admission to postgraduate management programmes. The test consisted of three sections, namely VARC, DILR and Quantitative Aptitude, with a total duration of 120 minutes. Particulars CAT 2026 Details Exam Name Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 Exam Date November 29, 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Total Slots 3 Total Questions 68 Total Marks 204 Exam Duration 120 minutes VARC Questions 24 DILR Questions 22 Quantitative Aptitude Questions 22 Sections VARC, DILR and QA Duration per Section 40 minutes

CAT 2026 Memory Based Questions and Answers PDF The CAT 2026 memory based questions PDF will provide candidates with a section wise compilation of questions recalled by students who appeared for the examination. It will include questions based on the topics covered in VARC, DILR and Quantitative Aptitude, along with their correct answers and detailed explanations wherever available. Candidates can refer to the memory-based question paper to understand the nature of the questions, identify important topics and evaluate their performance in the examination. The PDF will be updated as additional questions are collected and verified. Download: CAT 2026 Slot 1 Memory Based Questions and Solutions PDF (PDF updated soon) CAT 2026 Slot 1 Memory Based Questions The CAT 2026 Slot 1 question paper included questions from different areas of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. Based on initial student feedback, the questions covered a mix of conceptual understanding, analytical reasoning and mathematical calculations. Candidates can check the section-wise topics and question themes reported in the first slot below.

CAT 2026 Slot 1 VARC Questions The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section of CAT 2026 Slot 1 assessed candidates on reading comprehension, sentence arrangement and contextual understanding. The Reading Comprehension portion featured passages dealing with conceptual and abstract themes, including philosophy of language and economic history. Candidates were required to understand the arguments presented and identify the central ideas of the passages. The Verbal Ability portion included questions testing sentence sequencing, paragraph interpretation and vocabulary in context. One notable change reported in this year's paper was the absence of the traditional Odd Sentence Out question format. Instead, candidates encountered a four-blank fill-in-the-blanks format that tested their understanding of word usage and contextual relationships. The major topics and question formats reported in CAT 2026 Slot 1 VARC included:

Reading Comprehension: Passages based on conceptual and abstract themes, requiring candidates to interpret arguments, understand the author's perspective and identify key ideas.

Passages based on conceptual and abstract themes, requiring candidates to interpret arguments, understand the author's perspective and identify key ideas. Para Jumbles: Questions testing the ability to arrange a set of sentences into a coherent and logically connected paragraph.

Questions testing the ability to arrange a set of sentences into a coherent and logically connected paragraph. Para Summary: Questions requiring candidates to identify the main argument and select the most appropriate summary of a given passage.

Questions requiring candidates to identify the main argument and select the most appropriate summary of a given passage. Fill in the Blanks: A relatively new question format involving four blanks in a paragraph, testing vocabulary, contextual understanding and word selection. CAT 2026 Slot 1 DILR Questions The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section of CAT 2026 Slot 1 required candidates to analyse information, identify patterns and solve problems involving multiple conditions. The section featured different types of reasoning sets, with candidates needing to interpret the available information before proceeding with calculations or logical deductions.

The reported sets covered themes such as tournament-based reasoning, distribution problems, student performance and project allocation. Some sets also involved interpreting numerical information and understanding connections between different elements. Candidates had to be selective while attempting the sets, as solving them accurately required careful analysis. The major topics and question themes reported in CAT 2026 Slot 1 DILR included: Pebble Tournament: A logical reasoning set based on a tournament-style situation involving different conditions and possible outcomes.

A logical reasoning set based on a tournament-style situation involving different conditions and possible outcomes. Milk Distribution: A problem involving the allocation and distribution of milk under specified conditions.

A problem involving the allocation and distribution of milk under specified conditions. Student Marks and Rankings: Questions requiring candidates to analyse performance-related information and establish relationships between students.

Questions requiring candidates to analyse performance-related information and establish relationships between students. Project Allocation: A reasoning set based on assigning projects to consultants while considering different requirements and constraints.

A reasoning set based on assigning projects to consultants while considering different requirements and constraints. Routes and Networks: Questions involving network connections, routes and capacity-related information.

Questions involving network connections, routes and capacity-related information. Data Interpretation: Problems requiring candidates to examine numerical information, identify relationships and draw conclusions from the given data.