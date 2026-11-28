HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur, has released the admit card download link for the Panchayat Secretary posts. The Tablet-Based Test (TBT) for Panchayat Secretary (Post Code 26005) will be conducted from 04 December to 06 December 2026. All candidates who have successfully applied for these posts can download their hall tickets using their login credentials at the official website link: https://hprca.hp.gov.in.

HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026 download link is available on the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to access the link to download the hall ticket. You can download the admit card directly through the link given below-