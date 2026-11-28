HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026 Out at hprca.hp.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active
HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur, for the Panchayat Secretary posts. The exam will be conducted from 04 December to 06 December 2026. Check details here.
HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), Hamirpur, has released the admit card download link for the Panchayat Secretary posts. The Tablet-Based Test (TBT) for Panchayat Secretary (Post Code 26005) will be conducted from 04 December to 06 December 2026. All candidates who have successfully applied for these posts can download their hall tickets using their login credentials at the official website link: https://hprca.hp.gov.in.
HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026 download link is available on the official website of HPRCA-https://hprca.hp.gov.in. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to access the link to download the hall ticket. You can download the admit card directly through the link given below-
|HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) for the Panchayat Secretary posts. The exam is scheduled to be held from 04 December to 06 December 2026. Check key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA)
|Post Name
|Panchayat Secretary
|Post Code
|26005
|Examination Name
|Panchayat Secretary TBT Examination 2026
|Examination Mode
|Tablet Based Test (TBT)
|Exam Date
|04 December to 06 December 2026
|Admit Card Status
|Out
|Official Website
|hprca.hp.gov.in
How to Download HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download the HPRCA Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026 through the link available at the official website https://hprca.hp.gov.in/. You can download the same after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official website of HPRCA at https://hprca.hp.gov.in/.
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Open the Admit Card section on the homepage.
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Search for the Panchayat Secretary Admit Card 2026 link.
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Click on the relevant download link and provide your login credentials.
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Submit the details to access your admit card.
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Download and save the admit card.
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Take a printout for future reference.
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