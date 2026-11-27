JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Correction Facility Opens Today, Make Required Changes at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2027 session 1 application correction window opens today. Candidates can make changes to their filled application form at jeemain.nta.nic.in until November 29, 2026
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency closed the online registration and application window for the Session 1 JEE Main exam 2027 on November 26, 2026. The window to make changes to the filled application form opens today. Candidates who have applied for the Session 1 JEE Main exam 2027 and wish to make changes in their online application form must visit the official website until November 29, 2026.
The application correction window provides candidates with the change to make any necessary changes in their online application form. Candidates can click on the fields open for editing and make the required changes. Candidates are also advised to save and submit the changes before the deadline closes.
According to the details provided, until November 25, 2026, a total of 15,84,014 forms have been submitted, and 14,06,780 candidates have completed fee payment. The final number of applications received for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be confirmed by the NTA soon.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Correction Link - Click Here (Available Shortly)
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Correction Window: Steps to Follow
Candidates who have filled the online application form can log in with their credentials to make the required changes in their application. Follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the 'JEE Main 2027 Application Form Correction' link
Step 3: Log in with the application number and password.
Step 4: Review the fields open for editing and make the required changes
Step 5: Submit the required fee.
Step 6: Submit the changes and download the revised confirmation page for your records
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Application Correction: Fields Open for Editing
Candidates will be able to make changes in the following fields of their application form
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Candidate’s name/ Father’s/ Mother’s name
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Date of birth
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Gender
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Category and sub-category
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Class 10 and 12 details
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State of eligibility
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Signature
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Examination city
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Addition of exam paper
JEE Main 2027 Session 1: Fields Not Open for Editing
When making the changes, candidates must note that the following fields will not be open for editing
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Registered mobile number
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Email address
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Present/permanent address
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Emergency contact details
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Candidate’s photograph
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.