JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Application Correction: The National Testing Agency closed the online registration and application window for the Session 1 JEE Main exam 2027 on November 26, 2026. The window to make changes to the filled application form opens today. Candidates who have applied for the Session 1 JEE Main exam 2027 and wish to make changes in their online application form must visit the official website until November 29, 2026.

The application correction window provides candidates with the change to make any necessary changes in their online application form. Candidates can click on the fields open for editing and make the required changes. Candidates are also advised to save and submit the changes before the deadline closes.

According to the details provided, until November 25, 2026, a total of 15,84,014 forms have been submitted, and 14,06,780 candidates have completed fee payment. The final number of applications received for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be confirmed by the NTA soon.