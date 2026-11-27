IMD Weather Today, November 27: When Will Shimla, Manali, Gulmarg and Auli Get Snow? Check Rain Alerts, Temperatures and AQI Across Indian Cities
IMD Weather Today, November 27: Winter is setting in across India, but when will the first snowfall reach Shimla, Manali, Gulmarg and Auli? Check the latest IMD forecast, rainfall alerts, weather conditions, temperatures and AQI across 20 major Indian cities today, November 27, 2026.
IMD Weather Today, November 27: India's weather is bringing a little bit of everything today. While northern India is enjoying sunny afternoons after chilly mornings, rising pollution levels are making outdoor activities less pleasant. On the other hand, in southern states, people are preparing for rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Delhi-NCR, including Noida, is expected to remain dry, with temperatures reaching around 26°C.
Also, as soon as winter arrives, everyone starts waiting for the much-awaited winter snowfall. And according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Western Himalayas may receive fresh snow in the coming days, although popular hill stations may have to wait a little longer.
So, whether you are planning a weekend trip or simply checking the weather before stepping out, here is what you need to know.
IMD Weather Today: City-Wise Temperature and AQI Today, November 27
Temperatures and air quality vary significantly across India today, with northern cities facing higher pollution levels while southern metros report comparatively cleaner air.
|
City
|
Temperature
|
AQI
|
Air Quality
|
New Delhi
|
20°C
|
303
|
Very Poor
|
Noida
|
19°C
|
286
|
Poor
|
Gurugram
|
19°C
|
267
|
Poor
|
Ghaziabad
|
20°C
|
334
|
Very Poor
|
Faridabad
|
20°C
|
320
|
Very Poor
|
Kanpur
|
25°C
|
389
|
Very Poor
|
Lucknow
|
19°C
|
350
|
Very Poor
|
Agra
|
24°C
|
325
|
Very Poor
|
Chandigarh
|
16°C
|
335
|
Very Poor
|
Jaipur
|
24°C
|
260
|
Poor
|
Bhopal
|
24°C
|
255
|
Poor
|
Indore
|
23°C
|
150
|
Moderate
|
Kolkata
|
21°C
|
356
|
Very Poor
|
Bhubaneswar
|
26°C
|
301
|
Very Poor
|
Ahmedabad
|
25°C
|
171
|
Moderate
|
Mumbai
|
28°C
|
148
|
Moderate
|
Pune
|
25°C
|
95
|
Satisfactory
|
Hyderabad
|
24°C
|
78
|
Satisfactory
|
Bengaluru
|
22°C
|
57
|
Satisfactory
|
Chennai
|
26°C
|
27
|
Good
Note: Temperatures and AQI readings are indicative and may fluctuate during the day. AQI categories follow India's standard air-quality classification.
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