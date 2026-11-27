IMD Weather Today, November 27: India's weather is bringing a little bit of everything today. While northern India is enjoying sunny afternoons after chilly mornings, rising pollution levels are making outdoor activities less pleasant. On the other hand, in southern states, people are preparing for rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Delhi-NCR, including Noida, is expected to remain dry, with temperatures reaching around 26°C.

Also, as soon as winter arrives, everyone starts waiting for the much-awaited winter snowfall. And according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Western Himalayas may receive fresh snow in the coming days, although popular hill stations may have to wait a little longer.

So, whether you are planning a weekend trip or simply checking the weather before stepping out, here is what you need to know.