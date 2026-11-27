RMS CET 2026 Exam City Slip Out, Download City Intimation Slip PDF at exams.nta.nic.in
RMS CET 2026 city intimation slip is now available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam need to login with the application number and password to download the advance city intimation slip
RMS CET 2026: The National Testing Agency has released the exam city intimation slip for RMS CET 2026. The city slip PDF is available for download on the official website. Candidates who have applied for Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Examination (RMS CET)-2026, for admission to Class VI and IX in Rashtriya Military Schools for the academic year 2027-2028, can visit the official website to download the advance city intimation slip
To download the city slip, students can visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in and click on RNS CET 2026. Candidates are then required to click on the login window and enter the application number and password. The exam city slip will contain the details of the exam city and the shift timing of the examination. It must be noted that the RMS CET 2026 city intimation slip is NOT the admit card. According to the details provided, the admit card will be released 05-07 days before the date of the examination.
RMS CET 2026 Exam City Slip - Click Here
Steps to Download RMS CET 2026 Exam City Slip
The RMS CET 2026 advance city intimation slip link is active on the official website. Students need to log in with their credentials to download the city slip. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of RMS CET
Step 2: Click on the Advance City Intimation Slip link
Step 3: Log in with the application number and password
Step 4: The City Intimation Slip will be displayed
Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference
Details Given on the RMS CET City Intimation Slip 2026
The RMS CET City Intimation Slip 2026 link is now active on the official website. When downloading the city intimation slip, candidates need to check the following details
- Candidate name
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Name of exam
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Exam date
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Exam shift
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Exam city allotted
The exam city intimation slip contains the details of the exam and the city where they will be allotted a centre to appear for the entrance exam. It must be noted that the cities are allotted as per the choices entered by candidates. Te exam city slip is issued in advance in order to provide candidates with the opportunity to make travel arrangements to reach the centre on the day of te exam. The details of the exam centre will be published only on the RMS CET 2026 admit card.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.