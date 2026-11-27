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RMS CET 2026: The National Testing Agency has released the exam city intimation slip for RMS CET 2026. The city slip PDF is available for download on the official website. Candidates who have applied for Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Examination (RMS CET)-2026, for admission to Class VI and IX in Rashtriya Military Schools for the academic year 2027-2028, can visit the official website to download the advance city intimation slip To download the city slip, students can visit the official website exams.nta.nic.in and click on RNS CET 2026. Candidates are then required to click on the login window and enter the application number and password. The exam city slip will contain the details of the exam city and the shift timing of the examination. It must be noted that the RMS CET 2026 city intimation slip is NOT the admit card. According to the details provided, the admit card will be released 05-07 days before the date of the examination.

RMS CET 2026 Exam City Slip - Click Here Steps to Download RMS CET 2026 Exam City Slip The RMS CET 2026 advance city intimation slip link is active on the official website. Students need to log in with their credentials to download the city slip. Follow the steps provided below Step 1: Visit the official website of RMS CET Step 2: Click on the Advance City Intimation Slip link Step 3: Log in with the application number and password Step 4: The City Intimation Slip will be displayed Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference Details Given on the RMS CET City Intimation Slip 2026 The RMS CET City Intimation Slip 2026 link is now active on the official website. When downloading the city intimation slip, candidates need to check the following details Candidate name

Name of exam

Exam date

Exam shift

Exam city allotted