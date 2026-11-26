IIM Lucknow Fees 2027: IIM Lucknow Fee 2027: Your planning process for the cost of MBA involves analyzing the overall cost of the program vis-à-vis the financial benefits from the career you will pursue after your MBA, and IIM Lucknow remains among the few old IIMs which keep their prestigious Post Graduate Programme (PGP/MBA) fee at ₹20.75 lakh only. This fee is payable in six semesters ₹10.95 lakh in Year 1 and ₹9.80 lakh in Year 2 (without actual mess expenses and includes the cost of tuition, academic infrastructure, admission fee, deposit, and membership. Thanks to the average salary package of ₹33.20 LPA and median salary package of ₹32.90 LPA, IIM Lucknow provides one of the best ratios of return on investment in the field of management education in India. The table below gives the complete break up of IIM Lucknow Fee 2027.