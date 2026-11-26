IIM Lucknow Fees 2027: Check Fee Structure, ROI, and Year-Wise Comparison
IIM Lucknow's PGP/MBA fee for 2027 remains ₹20.75 lakh, offering a strong return on investment with an average CTC of ₹33.20 LPA. The article details the fee breakdown, historical changes, and compares its ROI with other top IIMs.
IIM Lucknow Fees 2027: IIM Lucknow Fee 2027: Your planning process for the cost of MBA involves analyzing the overall cost of the program vis-à-vis the financial benefits from the career you will pursue after your MBA, and IIM Lucknow remains among the few old IIMs which keep their prestigious Post Graduate Programme (PGP/MBA) fee at ₹20.75 lakh only. This fee is payable in six semesters ₹10.95 lakh in Year 1 and ₹9.80 lakh in Year 2 (without actual mess expenses and includes the cost of tuition, academic infrastructure, admission fee, deposit, and membership. Thanks to the average salary package of ₹33.20 LPA and median salary package of ₹32.90 LPA, IIM Lucknow provides one of the best ratios of return on investment in the field of management education in India. The table below gives the complete break up of IIM Lucknow Fee 2027.
Check| MBA Admission 2027: Top Colleges with Low Fees and High Salary Packages in India
IIM Lucknow Fees 2027: Overview
Check a brief overview for IIM Lucknow fees and related details provided below.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Institute Name
|
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML)
|
Established
|
1984 (4th IIM in India)
|
Institute Type
|
Institute of National Importance
|
Campuses
|
Lucknow (Main Campus) & Noida (Executive / PGP-SM Campus)
|
Global Accreditations
|
Triple Crown - AACSB, EQUIS, and AMBA
|
NIRF Ranking (Management)
|
#5 in India
|
Flagship MBA Programmes
|
PGP, PGP-ABM (Lucknow), and PGP-SM (Noida) - 2-Year Full-Time
|
Official PGP Fee (2026–28)
|
INR 20.75 Lakhs
|
2026 Placement Highlights
|
Avg CTC: INR 33.2 LPA Median: INR 32.9 LPA · Highest Domestic: INR 1 Crore (559 students, 580+ offers)
|
Primary Entrance Exams
|
CAT (PGP, PGP-ABM, PGP-SM); GMAT / GRE (IPMX)
IIM Lucknow MBA (PGP) Fees Over the Years
Check fees for MBA post graduation program for past 6 years from (2021-27) provided below.
|
Academic Batch
|
Official 2-Year PGP Fee
|
Change vs. Previous Revision
|
2012-14
|
INR 12.00 Lakh
|
Baseline
|
2013-15 to 2015-17
|
INR 10.80 Lakh
|
INR -1.20 Lakh (-10.0%)
|
2016-18 to 2019-21
|
INR 14.00 Lakh
|
INR +3.20 Lakh (+29.6%)
|
2020-22 to 2021-23
|
INR 19.25 Lakh
|
INR +5.25 Lakh (+37.5%)
|
2022-24 to 2024-26
|
INR 20.75 Lakh
|
INR +1.50 Lakh (+7.8%)
|
2025-27 & 2026-28
|
INR 20.75 Lakh
|
INR 0 (Unchanged for 5 cycles)
PGP & PGP-ABM Term-Wise Fees Breakdown
From the year 2026 to upcoming batch, the table highlights post graduate program term-wise fee breakdown provided below.
|
Fee Component
|
Year 1 (Terms I-III)
|
Year 2 (Terms IV-VI)
|
2-Year Total
|
Admission Fee
|
INR 1,00,000
|
INR 0
|
INR 1,00,000
|
Tuition Fee
|
INR 6,30,000
|
INR 6,30,000
|
INR 12,60,000
|
Infrastructure & Hostel Maintenance
|
INR 3,45,000
|
INR 3,45,000
|
INR 6,90,000
|
Refundable Deposits (Library, Computer, Mess)
|
INR 20,000
|
INR 0
|
INR 20,000
|
Alumni Membership Fee
|
INR 0
|
INR 5,000
|
INR 5,000
|
Official Total Fee
|
INR 10,95,000
|
INR 9,80,000
|
INR 20,75,000
IM Lucknow: Course-Wise Fee Structure
It details course-wise fee structure shared in the table below.
|
Program
|
Course Duration
|
Total Fee
|
PGP (MBA)
|
Lucknow · 2 Years (Full-Time)
|
INR 20.75 Lakh
|
PGP-ABM
|
Lucknow · 2 Years (Full-Time)
|
INR 20.75 Lakh
|
PGP-SM
|
Noida · 2 Years (Full-Time)
|
INR 20.75 Lakh
|
IPMX (Executive MBA, 2027–28)
|
Noida · 1 Year (Full-Time)
|
INR 26.00 Lakh
|
PGPWE (2027–29)
|
Noida · 2 Years (Weekend)
|
INR 11.00 Lakh
|
bMBA (Blended MBA)
|
Online + Campus · 2 Years
|
INR 14.00 Lakh (Tuition) / INR 14.95 Lakh (All-In)
|
EFPM (Executive PhD, 2027)
|
Noida · 5 Years (Part-Time)
|
INR 7.50 Lakh
IIM Lucknow vs Other Old IIMs - ROI Comparison
From the comparison data shown above, IIM Lucknow has the best ROI among the older IIMs owing to its lowest official 2026-28 PGP Fee at INR 20.75 Lakh and high 2026 Average CTC of INR 33.20 LPA. Other mid and upper mid-tier IIMs in terms of program fee but low average CTC include IIM Kozhikode (23.50 Lakh fee; 30.00 LPA average CTC) and IIM Indore (INR 25.16 Lakh (includes deposits); INR 27.27 LPA average CTC). On the other hand, the top tier IIMs that have higher average package are IIM Bangalore (INR 26.00 Lakh + INR 30k deposit; INR 35.35 LPA), IIM Calcutta (INR 27.00 Lakh; INR 36.00 LPA) and IIM Ahmedabad (INR 27.50 Lakh 2025-27 Benchmark; INR 37.97 LPA).
|
Institute
|
Official PGP Fee (2026–28)
|
2026 Avg. CTC
|
Fee-to-CTC
|
IIM Lucknow
|
INR 20.75 Lakh
|
INR 33.20 LPA
|
Best Old-IIM ROI
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
INR 23.50 Lakh
|
INR 30.00 LPA
|
Mid-Range Old IIM
|
IIM Indore
|
INR 25.16 Lakh (incl. deposits)
|
INR 27.27 LPA
|
Upper-Mid Fee Tier
|
IIM Bangalore
|
INR 26.00 Lakh (+INR 30k deposit)
|
INR 35.35 LPA
|
Premium Fee Tier
|
IIM Calcutta
|
INR 27.00 Lakh
|
INR 36.00 LPA
|
Premium Fee Tier
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
INR 27.50 Lakh (2025–27 benchmark)
|
INR 37.97 LPA
|
Highest IIM Fee
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.