Key Points BPSC released Advt. 16/2026 for 935 AEDO posts, cancelling Advt. 87/2025.

Online application and fee payment for AEDO posts start on 1 December 2026.

The final deadline to submit online applications is 31 December 2026.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released a new notification for 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) under Advertisement No. 16/2026. The posts are in the Education Department, Bihar. This new advertisement cancels the earlier Advertisement No. 87/2025. The online application and fee payment will start on 1 December 2026. Candidates can pay the fee till 30 December 2026. The last date to submit the online application is 31 December 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. In this article, we have shared the complete eligibility, important dates, and other details here. आवश्यक सूचना सहायक शिक्षा विकास पदाधिकारी (AEDO) के 935 पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु विज्ञापन संख्या 16/2026 जारी। ऑनलाइन आवेदन एवं शुल्क भुगतान प्रारंभ: 01 दिसंबर 2026 शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम तिथि: 30 दिसंबर 2026 ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि: 31 दिसंबर 2026 पूर्व में प्रकाशित विज्ञापन संख्या 87/2025 को रद्द कर दिया गया है। अधिक जानकारी एवं आवेदन हेतु: https://t.co/ogUS7t3kvr #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #AEDO #AEDOExam #BPSCAEDO — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 26, 2026

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 Important Dates Here are the key details of the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 in one table. All details are taken from the official BPSC notice. Particulars Details Recruitment Organisation Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Post Name Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) Department Education Department, Bihar Advertisement Number 16/2026 Total Vacancies 935 Earlier Advertisement No. 87/2025 (cancelled) Application Mode Online Online Application and Fee Payment Start 01 December 2026 Last Date for Fee Payment 30 December 2026 Last Date to Apply Online 31 December 2026 Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 Short Notice OUT BPSC has officially issued a short notice for the recruitment of 935 Assistant Education Development Officer posts under Advertisement No. 16/2026. The notice also states that the earlier Advertisement No. 87/2025 has been cancelled and a new advertisement has been issued. The commission has also shared the important dates for online application and fee payment. The detailed notification will be released soon on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. It will have complete details such as eligibility, age limit, vacancy distribution, salary, fee, and selection process. Candidates should check the official website regularly and read the detailed notification carefully before applying online.

विज्ञापन सं.-16/2026, शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अन्तर्गत सहायक शिक्षा विकास पदाधिकारी के कुल-935 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु (पूर्व में दिनांक-22.08.2025 को प्रकाशित विज्ञापन संख्या-87/2025 को रद्द करते हुए) सुयोग्य भारतीय उम्मीदवारों से विहित प्रपत्र में ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए जाते हैं। #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #AEDO #ExamUpdate #BPSCAEDO #AEDOExam #AEDONotification — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 26, 2026 BPSC AEDO Eligibility Criteria 2026 Eligibility details have not yet been announced on short notice. The points below are based on the earlier Advertisement No. 87/2025 and may change in the new one. Candidates must meet the educational qualifications and age limit given below to apply for the AEDO posts. Educational Qualification • Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised university or institution in India.