BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT For 935 Posts; Check Important Date & Other Details Here
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: BPSC has released a short notice for 935 Assistant Education Development Officer posts under Advt. 16/2026, cancelling Advt. 87/2025. Online applications start on 1 December 2026 and end on 31 December 2026. Detailed notification will be released soon on bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Key Points
- BPSC released Advt. 16/2026 for 935 AEDO posts, cancelling Advt. 87/2025.
- Online application and fee payment for AEDO posts start on 1 December 2026.
- The final deadline to submit online applications is 31 December 2026.
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released a new notification for 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) under Advertisement No. 16/2026. The posts are in the Education Department, Bihar. This new advertisement cancels the earlier Advertisement No. 87/2025. The online application and fee payment will start on 1 December 2026. Candidates can pay the fee till 30 December 2026. The last date to submit the online application is 31 December 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. In this article, we have shared the complete eligibility, important dates, and other details here.
आवश्यक सूचना सहायक शिक्षा विकास पदाधिकारी (AEDO) के 935 पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु विज्ञापन संख्या 16/2026 जारी। ऑनलाइन आवेदन एवं शुल्क भुगतान प्रारंभ: 01 दिसंबर 2026 शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम तिथि: 30 दिसंबर 2026 ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि: 31 दिसंबर 2026 पूर्व में प्रकाशित विज्ञापन संख्या 87/2025 को रद्द कर दिया गया है। अधिक जानकारी एवं आवेदन हेतु: https://t.co/ogUS7t3kvr #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #AEDO #AEDOExam #BPSCAEDO— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 26, 2026
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
Here are the key details of the BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 in one table. All details are taken from the official BPSC notice.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Organisation
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Post Name
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Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO)
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Department
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Education Department, Bihar
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Advertisement Number
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16/2026
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Total Vacancies
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935
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Earlier Advertisement
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No. 87/2025 (cancelled)
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Application Mode
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Online
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Online Application and Fee Payment Start
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01 December 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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30 December 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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31 December 2026
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026 Short Notice OUT
BPSC has officially issued a short notice for the recruitment of 935 Assistant Education Development Officer posts under Advertisement No. 16/2026. The notice also states that the earlier Advertisement No. 87/2025 has been cancelled and a new advertisement has been issued. The commission has also shared the important dates for online application and fee payment. The detailed notification will be released soon on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. It will have complete details such as eligibility, age limit, vacancy distribution, salary, fee, and selection process. Candidates should check the official website regularly and read the detailed notification carefully before applying online.
विज्ञापन सं.-16/2026, शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अन्तर्गत सहायक शिक्षा विकास पदाधिकारी के कुल-935 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु (पूर्व में दिनांक-22.08.2025 को प्रकाशित विज्ञापन संख्या-87/2025 को रद्द करते हुए) सुयोग्य भारतीय उम्मीदवारों से विहित प्रपत्र में ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए जाते हैं। #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #AEDO #ExamUpdate #BPSCAEDO #AEDOExam #AEDONotification— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 26, 2026
BPSC AEDO Eligibility Criteria 2026
Eligibility details have not yet been announced on short notice. The points below are based on the earlier Advertisement No. 87/2025 and may change in the new one.
Candidates must meet the educational qualifications and age limit given below to apply for the AEDO posts.
Educational Qualification
• Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised university or institution in India.
Age Limit
• Minimum age: 21 years
• Maximum age: 37 years for male candidates and 40 years for female candidates (as per Advt. 87/2025)
• Age relaxation will be given as per Bihar government rules.
• The cut-off date for age calculation will be given in the detailed notification.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com