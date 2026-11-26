The Indian Institute of Management, Indore, (IIM Indore) will be conducting the Common Admissions Test 2026 (CAT 2026) this year. Every year, about 3 lakh candidates appear for the CAT exam with a hope to get into their dream MBA colleges. They usually spend months preparing for the CAT exam through previous year question papers, understanding exam pattern, memorizing formulas, etc. However, whenever IIM Indore conducts the CAT exam, the predictability evaporates. IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2026 exam on November 29, 2026 across 170 test cities in the country. The institute has conducted the exam previously in 2013, 2014 and 2020. IIM Indore is known to disrupt the CAT exam rulebook. The CAT exam difficulty level hangs between moderate to difficult whenever IIM Indore sets the paper. The institute focuses on cognitive agility on exam day. Read the article below to get a detailed analysis of the CAT question papers when IIM Indore was the conducting body.

CAT 2026 Exam Pattern Before we go diving deep into the analytical angle of IIM Indore conducting the exam, let’s first take a look at the CAT exam pattern 2026: Exam structure Details Number of Sections 3 Sections Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Quantitative Aptitude

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning CAT exam duration 120 minutes or 2 hours Mode of Exam Online Number of Questions VARC- 24 questions DILR- 22 questions QA- 22 questions Total- 68 Marking Scheme +3 marks for every correct answer -1 mark for every incorrect answer No negative marking for TITA questions Sectional Timings 40 minutes per section Total marks 204 marks Exam slots Slot 1- 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM Slot 2- 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM Slot 3- 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

IIM Indore's CAT History: 2013, 2014 and 2020 Compared Check the table below to know the comparative analysis of the CAT exam pattern in 2013, 2014 and 2020, when IIM Indore was the conducting IIM: CAT 2020 Framework Convening Authority IIM Indore IIM Indore IIM Indore Total Question Count 60 Questions 100 Questions 76 Questions Total Examination Duration 140 Minutes 170 Minutes 120 Minutes Sectional Architecture 2 Independent Sections 2 Independent Sections 3 Independent Sections Sectional Time Constraints Strict 70 Minutes per section No Sectional Time Limits Strict 40 Minutes per section Navigation Autonomy Restricted to current section Unrestricted across sections Restricted to current section Total Maximum Marks 450 Marks 300 Marks 228 Marks Correct Answer Reward +7.5 Marks +3 Marks +3 Marks Incorrect Answer Penalty -2.5 Marks -1 Mark -1 Mark (0 for Non-MCQs) Core Testing Philosophy Conceptual Depth and Precision Endurance and Resource Allocation Rapid Decision-Making and Speed

Looking at the table above, IIM Indore can be seen as a disruptive force for the CAT exam. In 2013, the institute conducted the exam for one hour and 20 minutes and there were only two sections with a strict time limit of 70 minutes. Next year, in 2014, the institute changed the exam timings, increased the number of questions and removed the sectional time limit. The navigation autonomy was also removed across sections. Forwarding to 2020, the number of sections increased from two to three, introduced the sectional time limit again, reduced the total marks, and completely changed the marking scheme. If the institute keeps up with the trend, this year too, CAT aspirants can expect changes in the exam as well. From the 60 question CAT 2013 paper to the 100 question examination in 2014 and the compressed 76 question CAT 2020 format, the institute's past editions demonstrate how the exam patterns can change. However, these variations do not establish a fixed pattern for CAT 2026.

An analysis of the previous CAT papers conducted by IIM Indore offers useful insights into the importance of conceptual clarity, time management, question selection, sectional discipline and adaptability. Although the historical data cannot predict the difficulty level of CAT 2026 exam, it can definitely help the students understand what to expect in the exam. Structural changes can be a factor in the CAT exam 2026 but the skills that will still be important are understanding concepts, knowing which question to select, accuracy, adaptability and time management. Also Read: Previous Year CAT exam analysis CAT 2013: A Test of Conceptual Understanding CAT 2013 focused on the ability of candidates to understand concepts and basics. The exam had 60 questions divided into two sections. Check the table below to know the sectional analysis of IIM CAT 2013:

Section Sub-Topic Total Questions Important Topics, Topology and Focus Difficulty Section 1: Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (30 Questions) Reading Comprehension 10 (3 Passages) Passages of moderate length focusing on inference. Breakup: 4+3+3 questions per passage. Moderate Verbal Ability 11 - 14 Sentence Correction, Fill in the Blanks, Para Jumbles, Para Completion, Word Usage. Moderate Logical Reasoning 6 - 9 Data Arrangement, Circular/Linear Seating, Logic-based deductive matrices. Moderate Section 2: Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation (30 Questions) Data Interpretation 6 - 10 Combination of Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, and complex data Tables requiring heavy computation. Moderate to Difficult Quantitative Ability 20 - 24 Number System, Arithmetic (Time/Speed/Distance), Algebra, Geometry, Mensuration. Difficult

In 2013, VARC had 30 questions and RCs, Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning formed the major components. The RCs focused on the candidate's ability to draw inferences, interpret information and understand arguments. LR included arrangement based and deductive reasoning questions. For the QA part, Conceptual clarity, accuracy and the ability to solve questions without making avoidable errors became important for the students. Although the exam duration was enough, incorrect answers could have resulted in lower scores. CAT 2014: Increased Questions and Importance of Speed CAT 2014 saw a major change in the exam pattern decided by IIM Indore. The number of questions increased from 60 to 100 along with the duration of the exam. Earlier, the exam was for 140 minutes which was later increased to 170 minutes. The number of questions was also increased, with 50 questions in each section.

This time candidates had the flexibility to switch between sections and there was no sectional time limit as well. Take a look at the table below to know the sectional analysis of CAT 2014 exam: Section Sub-Topic Total Questions Important Topics, Topology and Focus Difficulty Section 1: Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (50 Questions) Reading Comprehension 16 (4 Passages) Highly dense, lengthy passages. Breakup: 4 questions per passage. Heavy emphasis on skimming. Moderate to Difficult Verbal Ability 18 Para Jumbles, Critical Reasoning, Sentence Completion, Grammar correction. Moderate Logical Reasoning 16 Venn Diagrams, Distribution-based grids, complex structural arrangements. Moderate Section 2: Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation (50 Questions) Data Interpretation 16 (4 Sets) 4 sets of 4 questions each. Hybrid sets combining Pie charts with tabular data. Easy to Moderate Quantitative Ability 34 Dominated by Arithmetic, Geometry, and fundamental Algebra. Highly accessible formulations. Moderate

The increase in the number of questions meant that the candidates had to make quicker decisions when solving a question. Candidates were required to understand which question to pick and solve accurately. Time management became an important factor of the exam day strategy. The 2014 CAT exam focused on time management, question selection, accuracy while solving more questions, avoiding excessive time spent on difficult questions and identifying questions that could be solved quickly. Speed along with accuracy became an important factor of the CAT 2014 exam. Also Read: CAT 2026 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions): Admit Card, Pattern, Result, Admission Process CAT 2020: Two Hour Exam Shift CAT 2020 exam saw a major shift in the exam pattern and structure. The duration of the exam was reduced to 120 minutes from 170 minutes and the number of questions was reduced to 76.

The number of sections were increased to three and each section had a time limit of 40 minutes each. Also, the flexibility of switching between sections was removed. Check the table below to know the sectional analysis of CAT 2020 exam by IIM Indore:

Section Total Questions (MCQ + TITA) Sectional Time Dominant Typologies Overall Slot Variations VARC 26 (~20 MCQ, ~6 TITA) 40 Minutes 4 RC Passages (4-5 questions each), Para Summaries, Para Jumbles, Odd Sentence Out. Slot 1: Lengthy, tricky. Slot 2: High reasoning required. Slot 3: Double negatives, highly abstract. DILR 24 (~18 MCQ, ~6 TITA) 40 Minutes 5 Sets (Two 6-question sets, Three 4-question sets). Missing data tables, Venn Diagrams. Slot 1: Tough set selection. Slot 2: TITA heavy sets. Slot 3: Highest difficulty, reasoning-heavy. QA 26 (~20 MCQ, ~6 TITA) 40 Minutes Heavy Arithmetic (Time/Work, Mixtures), Algebra, Coordinate Geometry (Slot 3). Slot 1: Moderate. Slot 2: Algebra heavy, borderline difficult. Slot 3: Surprise Coordinate Geometry.

The reduction in the time limit and introduction of a 40 minute sectional time limit was a surprise for the candidates. Also, candidates could no longer use extra time from one section to attempt questions in another. This is why students had to change their exam strategy all together. They had to prioritize questions within each section, avoid overspending time on one question, complete as many questions as possible within 40 minutes and maintain accuracy within the time limit. Also Read: Top MBA Colleges Accepting CAT 2026 Scores CAT VARC Analysis in 2013, 2014 and 2020 According to the previous year CAT question papers by IIM Indore, VARC section in CAT 2013 had conventional verbal question formats such as sentence completion, para jumbles, fill in the blanks, etc.

In 2014, the question surrounded critical reasoning, sentence completion, and reading comprehension.

In 2020, RCs featured along verbal ability questions and included para summaries, para jumbles, and odd one out sentences.

What Should CAT 2026 Aspirants Learn From Previous Year Exams CAT 2026 exam will be conducted for 120 minutes and will have three sections, i.e. DILR, QA and VARC. But, this does not necessarily mean that the question count, difficulty level or topic distribution will be the same. Previous year papers by IIM Indore show that there can be a major change in the structure of the exam, in terms of number of questions, difficulty level, topics, etc. So, candidates should not depend on the previous formats entirely. The candidates should prepare with the 40 minute sectional time limit but also be prepared for a variation in type of questions and difficulty level. Will IIM Indore Make CAT 2026 Exam Difficult? What to Expect The fact that IIM Indore is conducting the CAT 2026 exam does not have to mean that the exam will be difficult. One cannot really predict the CAT exam difficulty level. Looking at the previous year data, CAT question paper has seen structural changes whenever IIM Indore has been the conducting body but the difficulty levels have also varied.

Candidates should therefore avoid assuming that CAT 2026 will necessarily be tougher, easier or similar to CAT 2020 exam. They should focus on preparing for the exam using different mock tests for various difficulty levels and solve previous year question papers. Also Read: Beyond Taking Mock Tests: How CAT Aspirants Can Analyse Mocks and Improve Their Percentiles

IIM Admissions 2026: Category-Wise Seat Distribution, Selection Process CAT 2020 by IIM Indore vs CAT 2026 by IIM Indore Check the table below to get a detailed comparison between CAT 2020 and CAT 2026 by IIM Indore: Feature CAT 2020 CAT 2026 Conducting IIM IIM Indore IIM Indore Exam date Sunday, 29 Nov 2020 Sunday, 29 Nov 2026 Slots 3 3 Duration 120 min 120 min Sectional limit 40 min 40 min Total questions 76 68 (expected) VARC / DILR / QA 26 / 24 / 26 24 / 22 / 22 (expected) Marking +3 / −1 (MCQ); no negative for non-MCQ +3 / −1 (MCQ); no negative for non-MCQ Test cities About 159 About 170