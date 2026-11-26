Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2027: Check Expected & Previous Year District-Wise, Category-Wise Marks
Check the expected Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2027 with previous year district-wise and category-wise cutoff marks. With the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruiting 1,840 Gram Mahasul Adhikari (Talathi) posts through the Group-C Services Combined Examination (Prelims scheduled in January 2027), this guide covers expected prelims safe scores, previous 200-mark normalized merit cutoffs, and key factors influencing selection.
Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2027: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has started the recruitment process for 1,840 posts of Gram Mahasul Adhikari (Talathi) in Group-C category under Revenue and Forest Department by way of Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination with the preliminary examination date being set on 24 January 2027. Candidates appearing in this exam should get at least the officially announced Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2027, which is announced separately for each district and reservation category.
Since MPSC has switched the recruitment of Talathi from the earlier one stage 200-mark examination of the Revenue Department on computer to a two-stage selection process of Prelims and Mains with one-fourth (0.25) negative marking for every wrong answer, students will require to have an idea about what a realistic target should be. The comparison between both the qualifying marks in 2027 Prelims and district-wise cutoffs from previous years' merit list can serve the purpose well.
Maharashtra Talathi 2026 Prelims Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100)
Below are the expected cutoff for Maharashtra Talathi 2026:
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Expected Cut-Off
|
Open (General)
|
General
|
44 -52
|
Open (General)
|
Female
|
41 -49
|
OBC
|
General
|
44 -52
|
OBC
|
Female
|
41 -49
|
EWS (10%)
|
General
|
44 -52
|
EWS (10%)
|
Female
|
41 -49
|
SEBC (10%)
|
General
|
44 -52
|
SEBC (10%)
|
Female
|
41 -49
|
SC
|
General
|
42 -50
|
SC
|
Female
|
39 -47
|
ST
|
General
|
34 -41
|
ST
|
Female
|
30 -37
|
DT (A) / VJ-A
|
General
|
43 -51
|
DT (A) / VJ-A
|
Female
|
40 -48
|
NT (B / C / D)
|
General
|
43 -51
|
NT (B / C / D)
|
Female
|
40 -48
|
SBC
|
General
|
43 -51
|
SBC
|
Female
|
40 -48
|
Sports (Horizontal)
|
Open / OBC
|
24 -32
|
Sports (Horizontal)
|
SC / ST
|
12 -22
|
Project / Earthquake Affected
|
Open
|
42 -50
|
Project / Earthquake Affected
|
SC / ST
|
32 -45
|
Ex-Servicemen / Anshakalin
|
All Categories
|
0.25 -15
Maharashtra Talathi 2026 Cut-Off Main Examination (Out of 400 Marks)
Out of 400 total marks, the cut-off for Mains 2026 is 275-295 (Open), 270-295 (SEBC), and 268-290 (OBC/EWS) for General category aspirants. The Female cut-off is lower in all categories, even going down to 185-215 for ST and 150-175 for Ex-Servicemen.
|
Category
|
2026 Mains Cut-Off: General (Out of 400)
|
2026 Mains Cut-Off: Female (Out of 400)
|
Open (General)
|
275 - 295
|
258 - 275
|
SEBC (10%)
|
270 - 295
|
252 - 272
|
OBC
|
268 - 290
|
248 - 268
|
EWS (10%)
|
268 - 290
|
248 - 268
|
NT (D)
|
270 - 290
|
245 - 265
|
NT (C)
|
262 - 282
|
244 - 262
|
SBC
|
245 - 278
|
235 - 255
|
DT (A) / VJ-A
|
255 - 280
|
228 - 250
|
NT (B)
|
250 - 275
|
232 - 250
|
SC
|
238 - 265
|
222 - 248
|
ST
|
200 - 235
|
185 - 215
|
Ex-Servicemen (Open)
|
150 - 175
|
-
|
Sports (Open)
|
210 - 230
|
-
Maharashtra Talathi District-Wise Cut Off: Previous Year
General cut-off marks in important districts of Maharashtra are the highest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (182), followed by Pune, Nashik, and Yavatmal (180). OBC/EWS cut-off marks vary from 164-180, whereas those for SC/ST candidates lie in the range of 150-168.
|
District
|
General
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
VJ
|
NT
|
SEBC
|
Aurangabad (Chh. Sambhajinagar)
|
182
|
180
|
180
|
160
|
162
|
160
|
158
|
-
|
Pune
|
180
|
174
|
176
|
168
|
160
|
174
|
168
|
-
|
Nashik
|
180
|
176
|
178
|
168
|
162
|
174
|
168
|
-
|
Yavatmal (Non-PESA)
|
180
|
176
|
178
|
168
|
162
|
174
|
168
|
-
|
Kolhapur
|
178
|
176
|
176
|
164
|
156
|
162
|
164
|
-
|
Amravati
|
178
|
176
|
176
|
164
|
156
|
162
|
164
|
-
|
Nagpur
|
178
|
176
|
176
|
164
|
156
|
162
|
164
|
-
|
Satara
|
178
|
168
|
164
|
168
|
162
|
160
|
160
|
-
|
Raigad
|
174
|
172
|
172
|
168
|
152
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar)
|
172
|
170
|
168
|
160
|
150
|
168
|
168
|
-
|
Wardha
|
172
|
170
|
168
|
160
|
150
|
168
|
168
|
-
|
Jalna
|
166
|
164
|
-
|
158
|
-
|
154
|
158
|
162
Factors Determining Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2027
Below are the factors determining the Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2027:
-
Vacancy-wise Cutoff Distribution: The districts having more vacancies such as Ratnagiri (144 vacancies), Jalgaon (78 vacancies), Amravati (72 vacancies), Nashik (72 vacancies), and Chandrapur (67 vacancies) usually provide relatively competitive cutoff margins as compared to the districts with fewer vacancies such as Kolhapur (28 vacancies) and Pune (34 vacancies).
-
PESA Vs. Non-PESA Cutoff Reservation: The candidates from the Scheduled Tribe category contesting in the PESA districts get special seat allocations with separate cutoff marks.
-
MPSC Implementation of Negative Marking: In contrast to the earlier revenue department test which did not follow negative marking, MPSC follows a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
-
Horizontal Reservations: Different cutoff lists are released in case of Female reservation (30% of total seats), Ex-Servicemen, Sports quota, Project/Earthquake Affected, Part-time Graduates, and PwBD candidates.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.