Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2027: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has started the recruitment process for 1,840 posts of Gram Mahasul Adhikari (Talathi) in Group-C category under Revenue and Forest Department by way of Maharashtra Group-C Services Combined Examination with the preliminary examination date being set on 24 January 2027. Candidates appearing in this exam should get at least the officially announced Maharashtra Talathi Cut Off 2027, which is announced separately for each district and reservation category.

Since MPSC has switched the recruitment of Talathi from the earlier one stage 200-mark examination of the Revenue Department on computer to a two-stage selection process of Prelims and Mains with one-fourth (0.25) negative marking for every wrong answer, students will require to have an idea about what a realistic target should be. The comparison between both the qualifying marks in 2027 Prelims and district-wise cutoffs from previous years' merit list can serve the purpose well.