IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2026: Check & Mains Structure, Sectional Timing & Marking Scheme
Learn about the official IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2026 (CRP CSA-XVI) for hiring Customer Service Associate. This article provides you information on the two-tier online examination pattern consisting of a 100 marks Preliminary exam and 200 marks Main exam along with details of time limit per section, 0.25 negative marking scheme, and LLPT.
IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2026: The IBPS Clerk Recruitment Exam is held in two online phases - Preliminary Examination & Main Examination, followed by the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT). The good thing about being a banking professional is that there will not be any Personal Interview conducted by the IBPS in IBPS Clerk recruitment process. The final merit ranking and bank allotment based on your state depends only upon your performance in the Main Examination, whereas Prelims is just a qualifying stage.
As far as the exam pattern for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026 is concerned, the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam pattern will remain the same with a total number of 100 Objective type questions for 100 marks in 60 minutes consisting of three sections - English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. However, the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern has been modified in accordance with the CRP CSA-XVI.
IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern 2026:
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Particular
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
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Post & Recruitment Cycle
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Customer Service Associate (CSA)- CRP CSA-XVI (Vacancies 2027–28)
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Selection Stages
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1. Preliminary Exam (Qualifying)
2. Main Exam (Final Merit)
3. Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT- Qualifying)
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Mode of Exam
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Online Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Medium of Exam
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Bilingual (English & Hindi) + Applicable State/UT Regional Languages (except English section)
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Prelims Structure
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100 Questions | 100 Marks | 60 Minutes (20 mins per section)
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Mains Structure (Revised)
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160 Questions | 200 Marks | 125 Minutes (Separate sectional timers)
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Negative Marking
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One-fourth (0.25) of the marks assigned to the question deducted per wrong answer
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Interview Stage
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No Interview
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Official Website
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ibps.in
IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2026- Revised (200 Marks)
In accordance with the modified CRP CSA-XVI, the IBPS Clerk Main Exam has 4 sections, consisting of 160 questions for a total of 200 marks, and is to be completed within 125 minutes (40 questions for Quantitative Aptitude in 35 minutes):
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S.No.
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Section / Subject
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No. of Questions
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Maximum Marks
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Sectional Duration
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1
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General / Financial Awareness
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40
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40
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20 Minutes
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2
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General English
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40
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40
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35 Minutes
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3
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Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
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40
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50
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35 Minutes
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4
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Quantitative Aptitude
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40
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50
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35 Minutes
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Total
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IBPS Clerk Mains (Revised)
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160 Questions
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200 Marks
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125 Minutes (2 Hrs 5 Mins)
Important Mains Paper Rules:
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Each paper has a certain sectional time limit and candidates will not be able to change papers till the timer of the current paper runs down.
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Computer Aptitude is included under Reasoning Ability paper and not separately.
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The final provisional allocation is done after converting the total Mains marks into 100 marks on the basis of vacancies and category merit.
IBPS Clerk Marking Scheme & Score Normalisation 2026
Correct Answers:
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Preliminary Examination - +1 marks for each correct response
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Mains Exam - 1 marks in General Awareness and English; 1.25 marks in Reasoning & Quantitative Aptitude (where 40 questions have 50 marks)
Negative Marking: In both Prelims & Mains, -0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response (25% of the marks assigned for each question). If the marks assigned for a question is 1.25, then 0.3125 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Unanswered Question: 0 marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.
Score Normalization: As the Prelims and Mains exams are held in different shifts, IBPS will use the equi-percentile normalization technique for score normalization.
Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT)
Provisional candidates selected after the main exam are required to clear the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT) in the State or UT for which they have applied. Those candidates who can produce the mark sheet/ certificate of Class 10th or above showing their study of the local opted language as a subject are exempted from taking the LLPT.
Executive - Editorial
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