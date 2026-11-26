India is observing Constitution Day 2026, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, on Thursday, November 26. The day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. This year’s celebrations include the release of the Constitution in 22 regional languages, collective readings of the Preamble, quizzes, seminars and educational programmes across the country. Keep reading to know in detail. Constitution Day 2026: Live Updates Constitution Day celebrations held across India Samvidhan Diwas is being observed by government departments, educational institutions and organisations across the country. Activities include Preamble readings, seminars, quizzes, debates, essay competitions and awareness programmes. National Constitution Day programme scheduled at Vigyan Bhavan

The Ministry of Law and Justice scheduled the 77th Constitution Day celebrations at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi at 11 am. The programme includes the release of the Constitution in 22 regional languages. Online Preamble reading initiative opens participation to citizens The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is facilitating the online reading of the Preamble through MyGov in 23 languages, including 22 Scheduled Languages and English. Citizens can participate and obtain a certificate through the official portal. Constitution Day observed on November 26 India is marking the anniversary of the Constituent Assembly’s adoption of the Constitution in 1949. The day has been officially observed as Constitution Day since 2015. What Is the Theme of Constitution Day 2026? The Dr. Ambedkar Foundation has announced the theme 'The Constitution @76: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitutional Vision and the Future of Indian Democracy' for its Constitution Day programme in New Delhi. The theme focuses on Dr. Ambedkar’s contribution to India’s constitutional framework and the continuing importance of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

Constitution Day 2026: What Are the Major Events and Celebrations? Several programmes are being organised by government departments, schools, colleges and other institutions to mark the occasion. Event Details National-level celebration 77th Constitution Day programme at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi Constitution in regional languages Release in 22 regional languages Online Preamble reading MyGov initiative in 23 languages Constitution Quiz Organised through MyGov and MyBharat portals from November 18 to 26 Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad Youth engagement programme across 786 districts in 36 States and Union Territories School activities Special assemblies, discussions, quizzes and competitions Public programmes Seminars, webinars, debates, essay competitions, poster-making and cultural activities

What Is the Constitution in 22 Regional Languages Initiative? One of the major highlights of the 2026 celebrations is the release of the Constitution of India in 22 regional languages. The initiative aims to make the country’s supreme law accessible to more people in their preferred languages. Why Is Constitution Day Celebrated on November 26? The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, after nearly three years of discussions and deliberations. However, the Constitution did not come into effect immediately. It was implemented on January 26, 1950, a date selected to honour the Purna Swaraj declaration of 1930. In 2015, the Government of India officially declared November 26 as Constitution Day to recognise the contribution of the Constitution’s framers and promote awareness of its principles among citizens. Before that, the date was observed as National Law Day.