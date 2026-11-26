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The Allahabad High Court has cancelled the preliminary examination result for the 2025 Assistant Prosecution Officer recruitment. As per reports, the ruling states that the meritorious candidates from reserved categories cannot be excluded from the open category at any stage of the selection process. Reports also suggest that the court has held that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission lacked the legislative competence to issue such a policy directive. The order was issued following a writ petition filed by Pankaj Verma and two others. The High Court ruling emphasised that the Open Unreserved category is accessible to all candidates based on merit at every stage of recruitment and should not be regarded as exclusive to general category candidates. The court has also directed the commission to conduct the mains again based on the revised preliminary exam result and proceed with the selection process accordingly.

HC Justice Manish Kumar Nigam also struck down the commission's Office Memorandum dated January 9, 2020, which restricted adjustment of meritorious reserved category candidates into the unreserved category only for the final selection stage. As per reports, Justice Nigam, in his ruling, mentioned that the open/ general category is open to all and is not reserved only for the general category candidates. If a reserved category candidate, even though they have obtained more marks than the cutoff of the general category candidate, is excluded and pushed from the process of selection at any stage only for the reason that they do not belong to the reserved category, it will be considered as discrimination impermissible under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. The recruitment drive was conducted on September 16, 2025, for 182 APO posts, which included 27 unreserved, 67 SC, 9 ST, 91 OBC and 18 EWS vacancies. After the preliminary test conducted on March 22, 2026, the UPPSC declared the result on April 30, 2026; 2,856 candidates were shortlisted for the mains exam, scheduled to be held between June 28 to 30, 2026.

While the interviews were underway in October, the Allahabad HC, through an interim order on September 28, 2026, stayed the declaration of the final results. During the proceedings, the supplementary affidavits filed by the commission revealed that 321 OBC candidates and 43 SC candidates secured higher marks than the last shortlisted candidates in the unreserved category in the preliminary exam. Considering the January 9, 2020 OM, the IPPSC restricted all 364 high-scoring candidates to their respective reserved category lists instead of placing them in the open category. This prevented an equal number of reserved category candidates ranked lower from qualifying for the mains. According to the petition filed, treating the unreserved list as exclusive for non-reserved applicants converted the open category into a communal reservation violation of Articles 14 nd 16 of the Constitution and Section 3(6) of the UP Public Services (Reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs) Act, 1994.