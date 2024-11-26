Constitution Day 2023: GK Quiz on Indian Constitution

Every year, on November 26, India observes Constitution Day, a significant occasion to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. This day marks the moment when the Constitution of India came into effect, laying the foundation for the country's democratic framework. It serves as an opportunity to reflect on the core principles and values that guide our nation's governance, ensuring justice, equality, and the protection of rights and freedoms for all its citizens. Constitution Day is a reminder of the vision of India's founding fathers, who crafted a document that not only governs the legal and political structure of the country but also upholds the ideals of liberty, secularism and democracy. READ| Samvidhan Divas 2024: Know The History, Significance, and Ways to Celebrate READ| GK Qiz on Courts of India: Test Your Judicial Knowledge

To deepen your understanding of this landmark document, here’s a quiz that explores various aspects of the Indian Constitution. Test your knowledge and learn more about the foundational laws that continue to shape India's journey as a nation. 1. On which date is Constitution Day celebrated in India? a) January 26 b) August 15 c) November 26 d) December 26 Answer: c 2. Who was the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution? a) Dr. Babasahib Ambedkar b) Jawaharlal Nehru c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel d) Rajendra Prasad Answer: a 3. How many fundamental rights were originally enshrined in the Indian Constitution? a) 6 b) 7 c) 8 d) 9 Answer: b 4. Which of the following is NOT a directive principle of state policy? a) To raise the level of nutrition b) To develop a scientific temper c) To promote the economic interests of weaker sections

d) To separate the judiciary from the executive. Answer: b 5. The Indian Constitution is based on which of the following? a) British parliamentary system b) American presidential system c) French semi-presidential system d) All of the above Answer: a 6. Which of the following statements accurately reflects the Supreme Court's stance on the right of a religious denomination to excommunicate? a) The Supreme Court recognizes the right to excommunicate as a fundamental right under Articles 25 and 26. b) The Supreme Court considers excommunication to infringe on constitutional morality and rejects it as a fundamental right for a religious denomination. c) The Supreme Court asserts that a religious denomination's right to excommunicate takes precedence over an individual's right to practice religion. d) The Supreme Court has indicated that excommunication violates constitutional morality and has referred the matter to a 9-judge bench for a definitive decision.

Answer: d 7. What is the Preamble of the Indian Constitution? a) A detailed outline of the fundamental rights guaranteed to Indian citizens b) A brief introductory statement that sets out the guiding purpose and principles of the Constitution c) A brief introductory statement that outlines the document's guiding principles and purpose. d) A comprehensive list of the duties and obligations of Indian citizens Answer: c 8. Which of the following correctly identifies the three branches of government under the Indian Constitution? a) Legislative, Executive, and Judicial b) Parliament, Prime Minister's Office, and Supreme Court c) Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and President's Office d) Union Government, State Governments, and Local Governments Answer: a 9. Which of the following statements best captures the significance of the Indian Constitution?

a) It serves as the supreme law of India, outlining the fundamental rights, duties, and principles that govern the nation. b) It establishes a framework for a democratic, socialist, secular, and republic form of government in India. c) It protects the rights and freedoms of Indian citizens, safeguarding them from arbitrary actions by the government. d) It provides a roadmap for social, economic, and political development, striving to achieve justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Answer: d 10. How many total members were part of the Constituent Assembly of India? a) 292 b) 389 c) 479 d) 299 Answer: b 11. Who was the first Chairman of the Constituent Assembly of India? a) Dr. Rajendra Prasad b) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar c) Jawaharlal Nehru d) Sachidanand Sinha Answer: d 12. Which article of the Constitution of India deals with the amendment process?

a) Article 368 b) Article 370 c) Article 356 d) Article 19 Answer: a 13. The power of judicial review in India was borrowed from which country? a) Canada b) United Kingdom c) United States d) Australia Answer: c 14. The concept of ‘Directive Principles of State Policy’ was borrowed from which country's constitution? a) USA b) Ireland c) UK d) Canada Answer: b 15. Which part of the Indian Constitution deals with the Union Executive? a) Part IV b) Part VII c) Part VI d) Part V Answer: d 16. Which article of the Indian Constitution allows the President to promulgate ordinances? a) Article 123 b) Article 124 c) Article 220 d) Article 68 Answer: a 17. What does Article 370 of the Indian Constitution deal with? a) Reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes b) The judiciary c) Powers of the President d) Special status to Jammu and Kashmir

Answer: d 18. The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in which year? a) 2000 b) 2005 c) 2010 d) 1999 Answer: b 19. Which Article in the Constitution guarantees the right to equality before the law? a) Article 14 b) Article 15 c) Article 16 d) Article 17 Answer: a 20. Which of the following is NOT a feature of the Indian Constitution? a) Federalism b) Secularism c) Parliamentary Sovereignty d) Single Citizenship Answer: b 21. The idea of Fundamental Duties in the Indian Constitution was inspired by the constitution of which country? a) USA b) USSR c) Canada d) France Answer: b 22. Which schedule of the Indian Constitution contains the list of official languages? a) 5th Schedule b) 7th Schedule c) 8th Schedule d) 10th Schedule Answer: c 23. Which article of the Constitution deals with the abolition of untouchability?