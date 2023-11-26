Constitution Day 2023: GK Quiz on Indian Constitution

To test your knowledge of the Indian Constitution, here is a quiz that delves into various aspects of this landmark document:

Every year on November 26, India commemorates Constitution Day, a day dedicated to recognising the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. This day serves as a reminder of the fundamental principles and values that govern our nation and upholds the rights and freedoms of its citizens.

1. On which date is Constitution Day celebrated in India?

2. Who was the chairman of the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution?

b) Jawaharlal Nehru

c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

d) Rajendra Prasad

Answer: a

3. How many fundamental rights were originally enshrined in the Indian Constitution?

a) 6

b) 7

c) 8

d) 9

Answer: b

4. Which of the following is NOT a directive principle of state policy?

a) To raise the level of nutrition

b) To develop a scientific temper

c) To promote the economic interests of weaker sections

d) To separate the judiciary from the executive.

Answer: b

5. The Indian Constitution is based on which of the following?

a) British parliamentary system

b) American presidential system

c) French semi-presidential system

d) All of the above

Answer: a

6. Which of the following statements accurately reflects the Supreme Court's stance on the right of a religious denomination to excommunicate?

a) The Supreme Court recognizes the right to excommunicate as a fundamental right under Articles 25 and 26.

b) The Supreme Court considers excommunication to infringe on constitutional morality and rejects it as a fundamental right for a religious denomination.

c) The Supreme Court asserts that a religious denomination's right to excommunicate takes precedence over an individual's right to practice religion.

d) The Supreme Court has indicated that excommunication violates constitutional morality and has referred the matter to a 9-judge bench for a definitive decision.

Answer: d

7. What is the Preamble of the Indian Constitution?

a) A detailed outline of the fundamental rights guaranteed to Indian citizens

b) A brief introductory statement that sets out the guiding purpose and principles of the Constitution

c) A brief introductory statement that outlines the document's guiding principles and purpose.

d) A comprehensive list of the duties and obligations of Indian citizens

Answer: c

8. Which of the following correctly identifies the three branches of government under the Indian Constitution?

a) Legislative, Executive, and Judicial

b) Parliament, Prime Minister's Office, and Supreme Court

c) Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and President's Office

d) Union Government, State Governments, and Local Governments

Answer: a

9. Which of the following statements best captures the significance of the Indian Constitution?

a) It serves as the supreme law of India, outlining the fundamental rights, duties, and principles that govern the nation.

b) It establishes a framework for a democratic, socialist, secular, and republic form of government in India.

c) It protects the rights and freedoms of Indian citizens, safeguarding them from arbitrary actions by the government.

d) It provides a roadmap for social, economic, and political development, striving to achieve justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Answer: d

10. How many total members were part of the Constituent Assembly of India?

a) 292

b) 389

c) 479

d) 299

Answer: b