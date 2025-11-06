Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 (Released): Check Complete Exam Schedule & PDF Download

Karnataka PUC Exam Dates 2026: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 has been officially released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on its website — kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The II PUC (Class 12) Final Board Exams 2026 for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026, while Exam 2 is scheduled from April 25 to May 9, 2026. The timetable also includes vocational subjects, providing detailed subject-wise exam dates, timings, duration, and maximum marks to help students plan their preparation effectively. Students can check the subject-wise exam dates, timings, duration, and marks below and download the official PDF. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 Overview Particulars Details Board Name Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Exam Name II PUC Final Examination 2026 Academic Year 2025–26 Exam Dates Exam 1: February 28 – March 17, 2026 Exam 2: April 25 – May 9, 2026 Streams Arts, Commerce, Science Timing 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (most papers) Exam Duration 3 Hours (some papers 2 Hrs 15 Min) Maximum Marks 40 – 80 Official Website https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Time Table 2026 (or Exam 1) Subject-Wise Schedule Below is the subject-wise schedule for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 2026: Date Subject Name Subject Code Exam Time Duration Max Marks 28/02/2026 (Sat) Kannada / Arabic 01 / 11 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 01/03/2026 (Sun) Holiday 02/03/2026 (Mon) Geography / Statistics / Psychology 24 / 31 / 32 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 03/03/2026 (Tue) English 02 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 04/03/2026 (Wed) Tamil / Telugu / Malayalam / Marathi / Urdu / Sanskrit / French 04/ 05/ 06/ 07/ 08/ 09/ 12 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 05/03/2026 (Thu) History 21 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 06/03/2026 (Fri) Physics 33 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 70 07/03/2026 (Sat) Optional Kannada / Business Studies / Geology 16 / 27 / 37 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 09/03/2026 (Mon) Chemistry / Education / Basic Mathematics 34 / 52 / 75 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 70 – 80 10/03/2026 (Tue) Economics 22 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 11/03/2026 (Wed) Logic / Electronics / Home Science 23 / 40 / 67 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 70 – 80 12/03/2026 (Thu) Hindi 03 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 13/03/2026 (Fri) Political Science 29 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 14/03/2026 (Sat) Accountancy / Mathematics 30 / 35 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 16/03/2026 (Mon) Sociology / Biology / Computer Science 28 / 36 / 41 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 70 – 80 17/03/2026 (Tue) Hindustani Music / Electronics & Hardware / Apparel & Home Furnishing / IT / Retail / Automobile / Health Care / Beauty & Wellness 26 / 59 / 60/ 61/ 62/ 63/ 64/ 65 10:00 AM – 12:15 PM 2 Hrs 15 Min 40 – 60

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 PDF Download Students can download the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 PDF directly from the KSEAB website. Click Here to Download 2nd PUC EXAM 1Time Table 2026 PDF

Click Here to Download 2nd PUC EXAM 2 Time Table 2026 PDF Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 Timing and Duration Most papers will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, totaling 3 hours.

However, certain vocational and skill-based subjects such as Electronics & Hardware, Furnishing, and Health Care will have 2 hours 15 minutes duration. How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 PDF Students can easily download the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) website. Follow the simple steps below to access and save the exam schedule PDF:

1. Visit the official KSEAB website — kseab.karnataka.gov.in. 2. Scroll down to the “Documents” section on the homepage. 3. Click on “PUC” and then select “Time Table” from the dropdown menu. 4. In the next window, you will see links for both: Final Time Table for 2026 PUC II Exam-1

Final Time Table for 2026 PUC II Exam-2 5. Click on the desired link to open the timetable PDF. 6. Download and save the PDF on your device for future reference. Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Time Table 2026 (April–May 2026) The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has also announced the schedule for II PUC Exam 2 (Supplementary/Repeaters) for the academic year 2025–26.

According to the official timetable released by KSEAB, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026, for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Below is the subject-wise schedule as per the official PDF notification: Date Subject Name Exam Time Duration Max Marks 25 April 2026 (Sat) Kannada / Arabic 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 27 April 2026 (Mon) Optional Kannada / Logic / Accountancy / Biology 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 70 – 80 28 April 2026 (Tue) Political Science / Electronics / Computer Science 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 70 – 80 29 April 2026 (Wed) Mathematics / Home Science / Basic Mathematics 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 30 April 2026 (Thu) Economics 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 2 May 2026 (Sat) History / Chemistry 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 70 – 80 4 May 2026 (Mon) English 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 5 May 2026 (Tue) Hindi 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 6 May 2026 (Wed) Business Studies / Physics / Physical Education 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 70 – 80 7 May 2026 (Thu) Sociology / Statistics 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 8 May 2026 (Fri) Geology / Psychology / Geography 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM 3 Hours 80 9 May 2026 (Sat) Tamil / Telugu / Malayalam / Marathi / Urdu / Sanskrit / French (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

Hindustani Music / Electronics & Hardware / Apparel & Home Furnishing / IT / Retail / Automobile / Beauty & Wellness (10:00 AM – 12:15 PM) Morning & Short Session 3 Hrs / 2 Hrs 15 Min 40 – 80