Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 (Released): Check Complete Exam Schedule & PDF Download

Karnataka PUC Exam Dates 2026: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 has been officially released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on its website — kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The II PUC (Class 12) Final Board Exams 2026 for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026, while Exam 2 is scheduled from April 25 to May 9, 2026. The timetable also includes vocational subjects, providing detailed subject-wise exam dates, timings, duration, and maximum marks to help students plan their preparation effectively. Students can check the subject-wise exam dates, timings, duration, and marks below and download the official PDF.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 Overview
Particulars
Details
Board Name
Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)
Exam Name
II PUC Final Examination 2026
Academic Year
2025–26
Exam Dates
Exam 1: February 28 – March 17, 2026
Exam 2: April 25 – May 9, 2026
Streams
Arts, Commerce, Science
Timing
10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (most papers)
Exam Duration
3 Hours (some papers 2 Hrs 15 Min)
Maximum Marks
40 – 80
Official Website
https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Time Table 2026 (or Exam 1) Subject-Wise Schedule
Below is the subject-wise schedule for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 2026:
Date
Subject Name
Subject Code
Exam Time
Duration
Max Marks
28/02/2026 (Sat)
Kannada / Arabic
01 / 11
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
01/03/2026 (Sun)
Holiday
02/03/2026 (Mon)
Geography / Statistics / Psychology
24 / 31 / 32
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
03/03/2026 (Tue)
English
02
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
04/03/2026 (Wed)
Tamil / Telugu / Malayalam / Marathi / Urdu / Sanskrit / French
04/ 05/ 06/ 07/ 08/ 09/ 12
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
05/03/2026 (Thu)
History
21
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
06/03/2026 (Fri)
Physics
33
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
70
07/03/2026 (Sat)
Optional Kannada / Business Studies / Geology
16 / 27 / 37
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
09/03/2026 (Mon)
Chemistry / Education / Basic Mathematics
34 / 52 / 75
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
70 – 80
10/03/2026 (Tue)
Economics
22
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
11/03/2026 (Wed)
Logic / Electronics / Home Science
23 / 40 / 67
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
70 – 80
12/03/2026 (Thu)
Hindi
03
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
13/03/2026 (Fri)
Political Science
29
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
14/03/2026 (Sat)
Accountancy / Mathematics
30 / 35
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
16/03/2026 (Mon)
Sociology / Biology / Computer Science
28 / 36 / 41
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
70 – 80
17/03/2026 (Tue)
Hindustani Music / Electronics & Hardware / Apparel & Home Furnishing / IT / Retail / Automobile / Health Care / Beauty & Wellness
26 / 59 / 60/ 61/ 62/ 63/ 64/ 65
10:00 AM – 12:15 PM
2 Hrs 15 Min
40 – 60
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 PDF Download
Students can download the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 PDF directly from the KSEAB website.
- Click Here to Download 2nd PUC EXAM 1Time Table 2026 PDF
- Click Here to Download 2nd PUC EXAM 2 Time Table 2026 PDF
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 Timing and Duration
Most papers will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, totaling 3 hours.
However, certain vocational and skill-based subjects such as Electronics & Hardware, Furnishing, and Health Care will have 2 hours 15 minutes duration.
How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 PDF
Students can easily download the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) website. Follow the simple steps below to access and save the exam schedule PDF:
1. Visit the official KSEAB website — kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
2. Scroll down to the “Documents” section on the homepage.
3. Click on “PUC” and then select “Time Table” from the dropdown menu.
4. In the next window, you will see links for both:
- Final Time Table for 2026 PUC II Exam-1
- Final Time Table for 2026 PUC II Exam-2
5. Click on the desired link to open the timetable PDF.
6. Download and save the PDF on your device for future reference.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Time Table 2026 (April–May 2026)
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has also announced the schedule for II PUC Exam 2 (Supplementary/Repeaters) for the academic year 2025–26.
According to the official timetable released by KSEAB, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026, for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts.
Below is the subject-wise schedule as per the official PDF notification:
Date
Subject Name
Exam Time
Duration
Max Marks
25 April 2026 (Sat)
Kannada / Arabic
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
27 April 2026 (Mon)
Optional Kannada / Logic / Accountancy / Biology
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
70 – 80
28 April 2026 (Tue)
Political Science / Electronics / Computer Science
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
70 – 80
29 April 2026 (Wed)
Mathematics / Home Science / Basic Mathematics
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
30 April 2026 (Thu)
Economics
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
2 May 2026 (Sat)
History / Chemistry
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
70 – 80
4 May 2026 (Mon)
English
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
5 May 2026 (Tue)
Hindi
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
6 May 2026 (Wed)
Business Studies / Physics / Physical Education
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
70 – 80
7 May 2026 (Thu)
Sociology / Statistics
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
8 May 2026 (Fri)
Geology / Psychology / Geography
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
3 Hours
80
9 May 2026 (Sat)
Tamil / Telugu / Malayalam / Marathi / Urdu / Sanskrit / French (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
Morning & Short Session
3 Hrs / 2 Hrs 15 Min
40 – 80
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 has been released for all streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts. The II PUC Annual Exam-1 is scheduled from February 28 to March 17, 2026, while the Annual Exam-2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026 across Karnataka. Students are advised to download the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table PDF from the KSEAB website, plan their study schedule accordingly, and stay updated with the latest notifications from the official KSEAB portal.
