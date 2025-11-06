UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 (Released): Check Complete Exam Schedule & PDF Download

By Gurmeet Kaur
Nov 6, 2025, 02:03 IST

II PUC Board Exam Schedule: Official Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 released by KSEAB. Check complete exam schedule, subject-wise dates, timings, duration, marks, and download PDF for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams.    

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 (Released): Check Complete Exam Schedule & PDF Download
Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 (Released): Check Complete Exam Schedule & PDF Download

Karnataka PUC Exam Dates 2026: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 has been officially released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on its website — kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The II PUC (Class 12) Final Board Exams 2026 for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026, while Exam 2 is scheduled from April 25 to May 9, 2026. The timetable also includes vocational subjects, providing detailed subject-wise exam dates, timings, duration, and maximum marks to help students plan their preparation effectively. Students can check the subject-wise exam dates, timings, duration, and marks below and download the official PDF.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 Overview

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Exam Name

II PUC Final Examination 2026

Academic Year

2025–26

Exam Dates

Exam 1: February 28 – March 17, 2026

Exam 2: April 25 – May 9, 2026

Streams

Arts, Commerce, Science

Timing

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM (most papers)

Exam Duration

3 Hours (some papers 2 Hrs 15 Min)

Maximum Marks

40 – 80

Official Website

https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Final Time Table 2026 (or Exam 1) Subject-Wise Schedule

Below is the subject-wise schedule for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 2026:

Date

Subject Name

Subject Code

Exam Time

Duration

Max Marks

28/02/2026 (Sat)

Kannada / Arabic

01 / 11

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

01/03/2026 (Sun)

Holiday

02/03/2026 (Mon)

Geography / Statistics / Psychology

24 / 31 / 32

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

03/03/2026 (Tue)

English

02

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

04/03/2026 (Wed)

Tamil / Telugu / Malayalam / Marathi / Urdu / Sanskrit / French

04/ 05/ 06/ 07/ 08/ 09/ 12

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

05/03/2026 (Thu)

History

21

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

06/03/2026 (Fri)

Physics

33

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

70

07/03/2026 (Sat)

Optional Kannada / Business Studies / Geology

16 / 27 / 37

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

09/03/2026 (Mon)

Chemistry / Education / Basic Mathematics

34 / 52 / 75

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

70 – 80

10/03/2026 (Tue)

Economics

22

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

11/03/2026 (Wed)

Logic / Electronics / Home Science

23 / 40 / 67

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

70 – 80

12/03/2026 (Thu)

Hindi

03

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

13/03/2026 (Fri)

Political Science

29

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

14/03/2026 (Sat)

Accountancy / Mathematics

30 / 35

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

16/03/2026 (Mon)

Sociology / Biology / Computer Science

28 / 36 / 41

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

70 – 80

17/03/2026 (Tue)

Hindustani Music / Electronics & Hardware / Apparel & Home Furnishing / IT / Retail / Automobile / Health Care / Beauty & Wellness

26 / 59 / 60/ 61/ 62/ 63/ 64/ 65

10:00 AM – 12:15 PM

2 Hrs 15 Min

40 – 60

Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 PDF Download

Students can download the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 PDF directly from the KSEAB website.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2026 Timing and Duration

Most papers will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, totaling 3 hours.
However, certain vocational and skill-based subjects such as Electronics & Hardware, Furnishing, and Health Care will have 2 hours 15 minutes duration.

How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 PDF

Students can easily download the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) website. Follow the simple steps below to access and save the exam schedule PDF:

1. Visit the official KSEAB website — kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Scroll down to the “Documents” section on the homepage.

3. Click on “PUC” and then select “Time Table” from the dropdown menu.

4. In the next window, you will see links for both:

  • Final Time Table for 2026 PUC II Exam-1
  • Final Time Table for 2026 PUC II Exam-2

5. Click on the desired link to open the timetable PDF.

6. Download and save the PDF on your device for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 Time Table 2026 (April–May 2026)

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has also announced the schedule for II PUC Exam 2 (Supplementary/Repeaters) for the academic year 2025–26.
According to the official timetable released by KSEAB, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 2026 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026, for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Below is the subject-wise schedule as per the official PDF notification:

Date

Subject Name

Exam Time

Duration

Max Marks

25 April 2026 (Sat)

Kannada / Arabic

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

27 April 2026 (Mon)

Optional Kannada / Logic / Accountancy / Biology

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

70 – 80

28 April 2026 (Tue)

Political Science / Electronics / Computer Science

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

70 – 80

29 April 2026 (Wed)

Mathematics / Home Science / Basic Mathematics

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

30 April 2026 (Thu)

Economics

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

2 May 2026 (Sat)

History / Chemistry

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

70 – 80

4 May 2026 (Mon)

English

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

5 May 2026 (Tue)

Hindi

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

6 May 2026 (Wed)

Business Studies / Physics / Physical Education

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

70 – 80

7 May 2026 (Thu)

Sociology / Statistics

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

8 May 2026 (Fri)

Geology / Psychology / Geography

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

3 Hours

80

9 May 2026 (Sat)

Tamil / Telugu / Malayalam / Marathi / Urdu / Sanskrit / French (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
Hindustani Music / Electronics & Hardware / Apparel & Home Furnishing / IT / Retail / Automobile / Beauty & Wellness (10:00 AM – 12:15 PM)

Morning & Short Session

3 Hrs / 2 Hrs 15 Min

40 – 80

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table 2026 has been released for all streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts. The II PUC Annual Exam-1 is scheduled from February 28 to March 17, 2026, while the Annual Exam-2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 9, 2026 across Karnataka. Students are advised to download the official Karnataka 2nd PUC Time Table PDF from the KSEAB website, plan their study schedule accordingly, and stay updated with the latest notifications from the official KSEAB portal.

 

 

 

 

 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News