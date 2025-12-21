Quordle Today Hints and Answers for December 21 (Game #1427)

Quordle is one of the most popular alternatives to Wordle, still played by many around the world. It is a much stricter version of Wordle and an interesting puzzle to engage your mind. If you are hunting for Quordle hints and answers, then you are in the right place. In this article, we will be taking you through today’s Quordle hints and answers. The hints and answers are shared for December 21, 2025, and the puzzle is #1427.

Let’s get started!

What is Quordle?

Quordle is a word puzzle game where players need to solve four puzzle grids to find four five-letter words. It was created in the year 2022 by Freddie Meyer, and it has quickly become the most popular alternative to Wordle, another smash-hit word puzzle game.

It is more challenging and complex than Wordle, as the player needs to solve four puzzles at a time, and the choice made by the user impacts all four puzzle grids at a time.