What was the First Job of Charlie Kirk?

As an American conservative activist, author, and media commentator, Charlie Kirk has had a very successful career since he entered the public eye at a young age. He was born in Illinois and developed his interest in political activism while still in high school; he began writing op-eds for local newspapers and getting involved in grassroots activism. In 2012, when he was just 18 years old, Charlie co-founded Turning Point USA, an organization dedicated to educating high school students about the conservative philosophy and helping them organize events to promote conservative ideas on college campuses.

Since then, he has developed into a leading public speaker, hosting his own show (The Charlie Kirk Show) and regularly engaging in political debates and discussions with others through the media. His outspoken political views and his emphasis on outreach to young people have been key to his success as a leader of the youth conservative movement in this country.