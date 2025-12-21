What was the First Job of Charlie Kirk?

As an American conservative activist, author, and media commentator, Charlie Kirk has had a very successful career since he entered the public eye at a young age. He was born in Illinois and developed his interest in political activism while still in high school; he began writing op-eds for local newspapers and getting involved in grassroots activism. In 2012, when he was just 18 years old, Charlie co-founded Turning Point USA, an organization dedicated to educating high school students about the conservative philosophy and helping them organize events to promote conservative ideas on college campuses.
Since then, he has developed into a leading public speaker, hosting his own show (The Charlie Kirk Show) and regularly engaging in political debates and discussions with others through the media. His outspoken political views and his emphasis on outreach to young people have been key to his success as a leader of the youth conservative movement in this country.
Check Out: Who was Charlie Kirk? Check Education, Career Details, Political Influence, Net Worth and Utah Valley University Incident
Volunteering and Writing
-
Kirk's initial political involvement occurred while still at high school: he did not work in a conventional office or at a corporation during this time.
-
In 2010, as a junior, Kirk began volunteering for Mark Kirk's United States Senate campaign in Illinois, increasing his enthusiasm for the Conservative party.
-
Kirk wrote an article for Breitbart News, during his last year of high school. The article took a critical stance against liberal biases in the school textbook industry.
-
The critique garnered significant recognition, which eventually resulted in Kirk's being featured on Fox Business Channel as an analyst; his first foray into the world of political television.
Establishing Turning Point USA: His First Major Job
In 2012 Charlie Kirk was only 18 years old when he co-founded Turning Point USA alongside fellow activist and current chairman William Montgomery. Rather than continuing to work for others Kirk committed all of himself into building this organization and even dropped out of college to do so.
The organization of Turning Point USA was established with the purpose of spreading Conservative Values, Free Market principles and Limited Government on high school and college campuses. Kirk's role at Turning Point USA was his first legitimate job, which consisted of Leadership, Fundraising and Event Coordination.
Under the direction of Kirk, the organization quickly developed into a nationwide social movement that currently has chapters on thousands of college campuses throughout the United States, making Kirk one of the most significant figures in the Youth Conservative Movement in America.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation