ICAI CA Admit Card 2026: January Inter, Foundation & Final Session Examination Hall Ticket OUT at icai.org; Link Active

ICAI CA January 2026 Admit Card: The ICAI CA Admit Card 2026 is now available for download on the official website. Candidates appearing for the CA January 2026 session intermediate and final exam can visit the SSP portal to download their CA final and intermediate hall tickets. The CA January 2026 foundation, intermediate and final exams will be conducted from January 5 to 24, 2026.

To download the ICAI CA January 2026 admit card, students can visit the SSP Portal and log in using their SSP ID, Student Registration No@icai.org and password. The ICAI CA January 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Along with the admit card, candidates also need to carry with them a valid id proof.

The ICAI CA January 2026 admit card for intermediate and final exams is now available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link on this page to download the CA Admit Card 2026.