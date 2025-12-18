ICAI CA Admit Card 2026: January Inter, Foundation & Final Session Examination Hall Ticket OUT at icai.org; Link Active

Key Points
- ICAI CA January 2026 exams to be held from January 5 to 24, 2026
- CA foundation, intermediate and final hall ticket to be released soon
- Download CA admit card for January 2026 exam at icai.org
ICAI CA January 2026 Admit Card: The ICAI CA Admit Card 2026 is now available for download on the official website. Candidates appearing for the CA January 2026 session intermediate and final exam can visit the SSP portal to download their CA final and intermediate hall tickets. The CA January 2026 foundation, intermediate and final exams will be conducted from January 5 to 24, 2026.
To download the ICAI CA January 2026 admit card, students can visit the SSP Portal and log in using their SSP ID, Student Registration No@icai.org and password. The ICAI CA January 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Along with the admit card, candidates also need to carry with them a valid id proof.
The ICAI CA January 2026 admit card for intermediate and final exams is now available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link on this page to download the CA Admit Card 2026.
ICAI CA January 2026 Admit Card - Click Here
ICAI CA January 2026 Steps to Download Admit Card
The window for candidates to download the ICAI CA January 2026 admit card will be available soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI
Step 2: Click on the CA January 2026 admit card
Step 3: Login with the registration number and password
Step 4: The January 2026 admit card will be displayed
Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference
ICAI CA January 2026 – Intermediate Exam Schedule
|Group
|Exam Dates
|Group One
|January 6, 8 and 10, 2026
|Group Two
|January 12, 15 and 17, 2026
Foundation Exam Dates Schedule
|Exam
|Dates
|Foundation
|January 18, 20, 22 and 24, 2026
Final Exam Dates Schedule
|Group
|Exam Dates
|Group One
|January 5, 7 and 9, 2026
|Group Two
|January 11, 13 and 16, 2026
ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Timings
|Course / Exam
|Timing
|Foundation (Paper One & Two)
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|Intermediate (Paper Three & Four)
|2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
|Final Examination
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
|International Taxation (INTT–AT)
|2:00 PM to 6:00 PM
|Insurance and Risk Management (IRM)
|2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
