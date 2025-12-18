CTET 2026 Application Form
WB HS Exam 2026: Semester 4, Semester 3 Supplementary Exam Timings Relaxed, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 18, 2025, 14:28 IST

WBCHSE has relaxed the exam timings for WB HS Semester 4 and Semester 3 supplementary examinations. Candidates can check the revised timings and details here

WB HS Exam 2026: Semester 4, Semester 3 Supplementary Exam Timings Relaxed
Key Points

  • WB HS Sem 4 students to get the question paper 10 Min before exams commence
  • WB HS Sem 3 students to get OMR sheet 10 minutes before exams commence
  • WB HS Semester 4 and Semester 3 exams to begin on February 12

WB HS Exam Timings 2026: WBCHSE has relaxed the timings for the WB HS Semester 4 and Semester 3 Supplementary exams. According to the notification issued by the board, the question papers for WB HS Semester 4 exams are to be opened by invigilators in the exam hall and distributed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exams. 

As per the schedule released and the revised guidelines, candidates will be provided with the question paper at 9:50 AM for reading only, and the answer booklets will be distributed at 10 AM, after which writing will commence.

Official Notification - Click Here

The notification issued further states that the blank OMR sheets for WB HS Semester 3 supplementary exams are to be distributed by invigilators 10 minutes before the exams commence. Candidates are required to fill in the Roll number, Registration number, Subject name etc in their OMR sheet in these 10 minutes. Which means that before the exams commence at 1 PM students will be given their OMR sheets at 12:50 PM to fill in all the details. 

Also Read: 

