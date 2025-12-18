WB HS Exam 2026: Semester 4, Semester 3 Supplementary Exam Timings Relaxed, Check Details Here

WB HS Exam Timings 2026: WBCHSE has relaxed the timings for the WB HS Semester 4 and Semester 3 Supplementary exams. According to the notification issued by the board, the question papers for WB HS Semester 4 exams are to be opened by invigilators in the exam hall and distributed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exams.

As per the schedule released and the revised guidelines, candidates will be provided with the question paper at 9:50 AM for reading only, and the answer booklets will be distributed at 10 AM, after which writing will commence.

The notification issued further states that the blank OMR sheets for WB HS Semester 3 supplementary exams are to be distributed by invigilators 10 minutes before the exams commence. Candidates are required to fill in the Roll number, Registration number, Subject name etc in their OMR sheet in these 10 minutes. Which means that before the exams commence at 1 PM students will be given their OMR sheets at 12:50 PM to fill in all the details.