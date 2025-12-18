Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Over 80 Lakh Registrations Till Today, Apply at innovateindia1.mygov.in

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha registrations have reached over 80 Lakhs. According to the data provided, a total of 80,55,829 participants have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 as of today, December 18, 2025. Out of the total registrations received, 74,26,001 are students, 5,50,686are teachers and 79,142 are parents.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 registration link will be available on the official website until January 11. The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is set to be held in January 2026. Complete details of the date and time for the event will be notified by officials soon.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration link is live on the official website - innovateindia1.mygov.in. Candidates can also complete the registration process through the link given here.