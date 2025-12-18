SSC CGL Result 2025
Even the Top Observation also Failed to Spot the Hidden Egg in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 18, 2025

Even expert observers are struggling to crack this Spring Easter-themed optical illusion! Test your vision and IQ by spotting the cleverly hidden egg within just 7 seconds. A fun, brain-boosting challenge that sharpens focus, logic, and observation skills.

Spot the Hidden Egg in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion
Spot the Hidden Egg in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion

An optical illusion is a riddle where the viewer perceives the image differently. These illusions come in a variety of types, such as puzzles, word riddles, jumbled words, hidden objects, crossing numbers, patterns, assumptions, and various visual representations. To determine the right answer, you must pay close attention and apply your critical thinking and analytical abilities. You can develop your logical thinking and problem-solving abilities by tackling these kinds of problems.

So, are you ready to take the challenge to solve this Optical Illusion?

Then, start your observation test by spotting the Hidden Egg in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion within 7 Seconds!

Spot the Hidden Egg in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion

spot the hidden easter egg-que

So, are you ready to take on the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. At first glance, the image seems to be a cute, child-friendly line drawing with a soft pastel gradient background (yellow to pink). It looks like a spring or Easter-themed colouring page.

But, in all this, there is Hidden Egg in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion.

So if you think you have eagle vision and your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, spot the Hidden Egg in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion in 7 seconds.

So I think you all have now taken a small brief about the image, and now you can start your illusion challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 7 seconds

Ready… Get…Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your eagle eye and use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could spot the Hidden Egg in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion in 7 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess eagle vision and have sharp IQs, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this optical illusion. 

Okay, now those who were not able to spot the Hidden Egg in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion in 7 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and visual illusions, and your observation skills and vision will be increased.

Now this is the time to reveal the answer: Where is all the Egg hidden in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion?

So, are you excited to know Where is all the Egg hidden in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion? Observe very carefully the image, and there are 10 Eggs are hidden in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion.

spot the hidden easter egg-sol

So, now you all know Where is all the Egg hidden in this Spring Easter-Themed Optical Illusion, and by solving this optical illusion, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your vision will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, analytical skills, and IQ level will boost.

Prabhat Mishra
Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

