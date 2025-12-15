RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 15, 2025

Test your intelligence with this tricky optical illusion brain teaser. Can you spot all the hidden words where children play in an outdoor park? Use your sharp observation skills and 143+ IQ vision to solve this challenge within 13 seconds.

Find all the Hidden Words Where the Children are Playing in this Outdoor Park
A brain teaser is a type of puzzle in which lines, patterns, and figures mislead the brain about their actual perception. These illusions do not always seem correct as they appear; they can create misconceptions of our visual system, which interprets spatial relationships, depth, and proportions. These types of illusions test the clarity of your perception and observation skills, and by solving these types of illusion make a clear that what is appearing in the image is not always a direct reflection of reality, but a constructed interpretation shaped by cognitive processing and visual context.

So, are you Smart Enough to solve this Brain Teaser to test your perception and observation skills within 13 Seconds?

Find all the Hidden Words Where the Children are Playing in this Outdoor Park

find the three words-que

Source: puzzles-world

The above image shows a bright, lively cartoon scene set in a garden or backyard filled with children, animals, and playful activity.

In the foreground, two children are engaging in a small experiment or activity in the park.

Another child in the background stands on a wooden deck holding a bag, looking surprised or concerned, while birds fly around and gather near a birdbath.

But, in this Outdoor Park, where the children are playing, there are some words are also hidden very carefully.

Are you Smart Enough to find all the Hidden Words Where the Children are playing in this Outdoor Park?

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills and also using your 143+ IQ level, try to find all the Hidden Words where the Children are playing in this Outdoor Park in 13 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 13 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have found the Hidden Words where the Children are playing in this Outdoor Park in 13 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 143+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to find all the Hidden Words where the Children are playing in this Outdoor Park in 13 seconds, they also do not worry. 

Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for this Puzzle

So, are you excited to know where all the words are hidden in this Outdoor Park, where all the children are playing?

These are the hidden words: 

1. Squirrel

2. Kite

3. Hat

4. Wet

5. Wind

6. Bird

You can see it in the image given below.

find the three words-sol

So, now you all know where all the words are hidden in this Outdoor Park, where all the children are playing, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

