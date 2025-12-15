RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Registration Closing Soon, Apply Now for 300 Vacancies - Check More Details Here

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 15, 2025, 17:25 IST

OICL AO Apply Online 2025: The registration window for the OICL AO 2025 is set to close soon, on December 18, 2025. This marks the last chance for candidates to apply for the OICL AO 2025 for the recruitment of 300 posts.

OICL AO Apply Online 2025
OICL AO Registration 2025:The Registration window for the Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL AO) for the Administrative Officers (AOs) will close on December 18, 2025, providing interested candidates with a final opportunity to apply for the 300 posts. All the eligible candidates can apply online on the official website- orientalinsurance.org.in for 285 generalists and 15 Hindi Officers. 

Direct Link to OICL AO Registration 2025

Oriental Insurance Company Limited started the online registration for the AO posts on December 03, 2025. The candidates can find the direct link provided below to apply online for the OICL AO 2025.

OICL AO Registration Link

Click here

OICL AO 2025 Notification PDF

Download here

Steps to Apply for OICL AO CCE 2025

Candidates can apply online at the official website of the OICL AO 2025. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do OICL AO Registration 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- orientalinsurance.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online Link’

Step 3: A new page will open, and click on the “OICL AO Online Application” link.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 5: Download the duly filled exam form

Step 6: Take a print of the same for future reference.

Application Fee for OICL AO Registration 2025

The candidates have to pay a certain application fee as per their category. The application fee can be paid in offline and online modes through SBI Collect, Debit card, Credit card, UPI payments, etc.

Category

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD

Rs. 250

All candidates other than SC/ST/

PwBD

Rs. 1000

OICL AO 2025: Important Dates

The OICL AO will close the online registration on December 18, 2025. All the eligible candidates who have the required educational qualifications can apply online. Here you can find the important dates regarding OICL AO 2025.

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

December 1, 2025

Online registration, including Edit/Modification of Application

December 1 to December 15, 2025

Online Examination - Tier 1

January 10, 2026

Online Examination - Tier 2

February 28, 2025

Interview

To be notified later

OICL AO 2025: Educational Qualification

The minimum Educational Qualifications required for various disciplines are different:

  • Generalist Officers: Graduate / Post Graduate in any stream from a recognised University with at least 60% marks
  • Hindi (Rajbhasha) Officers: Master’s Degree from a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject.

The candidates are advised to read the official notification for detailed information.

