SOF Olympiad Answer Key 2026: Download Class-Wise and Subject-Wise OMR Sheet PDF

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 16, 2025, 14:51 IST

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the official answer keys for the 2025-26 Olympiad exams, covering subjects like science, mathematics, computer applications, and general knowledge. These keys allow participating students to check their answers against the correct solutions for self-evaluation and to calculate an estimated score. The answer keys will be published shortly after each exam to ensure transparency and aid students in identifying areas for improvement for future competition levels.

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the official answer keys for its diverse range of Olympiad exams held during the 2025-26 academic session. These keys are crucial resources for all participating students, enabling them to verify the accuracy of their responses marked on the OMR sheets. By comparing their attempted answers against the officially provided solutions, students gain an immediate, preliminary understanding of their performance across subjects like science, mathematics, computer applications, and general knowledge.

To ensure transparency and facilitate timely performance assessment, the SOF publishes these answer keys shortly after the conclusion of each specific Olympiad examination. Students are strongly encouraged to utilize these keys for self-evaluation. This practice not only helps in calculating an estimated score but also allows students to identify specific areas of weakness or topics requiring further revision, thereby aiding in future preparation for subsequent levels or competitions.

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Answer Key 2025-26

Answer keys for various SOF Olympiads being conducted during 2025-26 are shared below. Students may check answers ticked by them on the OMR sheets with the correct answers given below.

SOF ICSO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26

Set A

Set B

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

SOF ISSO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26

Set A

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

SOF ICO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26

Set A

Set B

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

SOF IHO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26

Set A

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

SOF IEO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26

Set A

Set B

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

SOF IGKO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26

Set A

Set B

Set C

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

SOF IMO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26

Set A

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

SOF NSO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26

Set A

[Link to Answer Key - All Grades]

The release of the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Answer Keys for the 2025-26 examinations marks a critical step in the post-exam evaluation process for all participating students. These official keys provide an indispensable tool for immediate self-assessment, allowing students to accurately calculate their probable scores and gauge their performance across the diverse range of Olympiads, including NSO, IMO, IEO, and others. Beyond score estimation, utilizing these keys helps students pinpoint specific areas of strength and weakness, which is invaluable for structured revision and preparation for future academic challenges or subsequent competition levels. Students are advised to use the correct set (A, B, or C) corresponding to their exam paper to ensure the most accurate self-evaluation.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

