SOF Olympiad Answer Key 2026: Download Class-Wise and Subject-Wise OMR Sheet PDF

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the official answer keys for its diverse range of Olympiad exams held during the 2025-26 academic session. These keys are crucial resources for all participating students, enabling them to verify the accuracy of their responses marked on the OMR sheets. By comparing their attempted answers against the officially provided solutions, students gain an immediate, preliminary understanding of their performance across subjects like science, mathematics, computer applications, and general knowledge.
To ensure transparency and facilitate timely performance assessment, the SOF publishes these answer keys shortly after the conclusion of each specific Olympiad examination. Students are strongly encouraged to utilize these keys for self-evaluation. This practice not only helps in calculating an estimated score but also allows students to identify specific areas of weakness or topics requiring further revision, thereby aiding in future preparation for subsequent levels or competitions.
Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Answer Key 2025-26
Answer keys for various SOF Olympiads being conducted during 2025-26 are shared below. Students may check answers ticked by them on the OMR sheets with the correct answers given below.
SOF ICSO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26
|
Set A
|
Set B
SOF ISSO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26
|
Set A
SOF ICO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26
|
Set A
|
Set B
SOF IHO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26
|
Set A
SOF IEO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26
|
Set A
|
Set B
SOF IGKO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26
|
Set A
|
Set B
|
Set C
SOF IMO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26
|
Set A
SOF NSO ANSWER KEYS- 2025-26
|
Set A
The release of the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) Answer Keys for the 2025-26 examinations marks a critical step in the post-exam evaluation process for all participating students. These official keys provide an indispensable tool for immediate self-assessment, allowing students to accurately calculate their probable scores and gauge their performance across the diverse range of Olympiads, including NSO, IMO, IEO, and others. Beyond score estimation, utilizing these keys helps students pinpoint specific areas of strength and weakness, which is invaluable for structured revision and preparation for future academic challenges or subsequent competition levels. Students are advised to use the correct set (A, B, or C) corresponding to their exam paper to ensure the most accurate self-evaluation.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation