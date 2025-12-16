SOF Olympiad Answer Key 2026: Download Class-Wise and Subject-Wise OMR Sheet PDF

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the official answer keys for its diverse range of Olympiad exams held during the 2025-26 academic session. These keys are crucial resources for all participating students, enabling them to verify the accuracy of their responses marked on the OMR sheets. By comparing their attempted answers against the officially provided solutions, students gain an immediate, preliminary understanding of their performance across subjects like science, mathematics, computer applications, and general knowledge.

To ensure transparency and facilitate timely performance assessment, the SOF publishes these answer keys shortly after the conclusion of each specific Olympiad examination. Students are strongly encouraged to utilize these keys for self-evaluation. This practice not only helps in calculating an estimated score but also allows students to identify specific areas of weakness or topics requiring further revision, thereby aiding in future preparation for subsequent levels or competitions.