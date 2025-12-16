Do you know what the free iPhone apps of 2025 are, which Apple has already revealed as its official 2025 App Store Award winners?

If you are not aware, then a select group of standout apps across its platforms have been highlighted in this blog. As the year wraps up, Apple has also shared its rankings of the most downloaded free iPhone apps in the United States. Stay tuned for our series on such blogs that reflects real consumer behaviour rather than curated acclaim.

The list in this blog depicts how iPhone users in the U.S. rely on their devices for communication, content consumption, navigation and increasingly, artificial intelligence. The results confirm familiar favourites while also revealing how newer platforms are gaining traction.