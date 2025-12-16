Do you know what the free iPhone apps of 2025 are, which Apple has already revealed as its official 2025 App Store Award winners?
If you are not aware, then a select group of standout apps across its platforms have been highlighted in this blog. As the year wraps up, Apple has also shared its rankings of the most downloaded free iPhone apps in the United States. Stay tuned for our series on such blogs that reflects real consumer behaviour rather than curated acclaim.
The list in this blog depicts how iPhone users in the U.S. rely on their devices for communication, content consumption, navigation and increasingly, artificial intelligence. The results confirm familiar favourites while also revealing how newer platforms are gaining traction.
List of 10 Most Popular Free iPhone Apps of 2025 in the U.S.
The table below shows the list of the 10 most popular free iPhone apps of 2025 in the U.S., ranked by total downloads:
|
Rank
|
App Name
|
1
|
ChatGPT
|
2
|
Threads
|
3
|
|
4
|
TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE
|
5
|
WhatsApp Messenger
|
6
|
|
7
|
YouTube
|
8
|
Google Maps
|
9
|
Gmail – Email by Google
|
10
|
Google Gemini
Source: App Stores for iPhone by Apple
Top 10 Free iPhone Apps in the U.S. (2025):
1. ChatGPT
OpenAI’s AI assistant claims the top spot, reflecting widespread adoption for writing, learning, productivity and everyday queries.
2. Threads
It is one of the most surprising as Meta’s text-based social platform continues to grow. Users explore alternatives to X, boosted by deep Instagram integration.
3. Google
The core Google app remains essential for search, discovery and personalised information on iOS.
4. TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE
Despite regulatory uncertainty, TikTok maintains its popularity through short-form video, live content and in-app shopping.
5. WhatsApp Messenger
End-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging keep WhatsApp a staple communication app.
6. Instagram
Reels, Stories and creator tools ensure Instagram’s continued dominance in visual social media.
7. YouTube
From long-form content to Shorts and live streaming, YouTube remains a cornerstone of mobile video consumption.
8. Google Maps
Navigation, local discovery and real-time traffic updates secure Google Maps a permanent place on users’ home screens.
9. Gmail – Email by Google
Reliable performance, strong spam filtering and seamless Google integration keep Gmail widely used.
10. Google Gemini
Google’s AI-powered assistant rounds out the list, highlighting the growing demand for generative AI tools on smartphones.
The dominance of AI-driven apps like ChatGPT and Google Gemini signals a clear shift in how users interact with their phones in 2025. Social platforms continue to evolve, while core utilities such as maps, email and video remain indispensable. Together, these apps paint a picture of an iPhone ecosystem centred on connectivity, creativity and intelligent assistance.
As user habits continue to change, these rankings offer a snapshot of the digital tools shaping everyday life in the United States.
