BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of 10 Most Popular Free iPhone Apps of 2025 in the U.S., #No.2 Will Surprise You!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 16, 2025, 11:38 EDT

Discover the list of 10 most popular free iPhone apps of 2025 in the U.S. Check rankings by downloads, including ChatGPT, Threads, TikTok and more.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Most Popular Free iPhone Apps 2025
Most Popular Free iPhone Apps 2025

Do you know what the free iPhone apps of 2025 are, which Apple has already revealed as its official 2025 App Store Award winners?

If you are not aware, then a select group of standout apps across its platforms have been highlighted in this blog. As the year wraps up, Apple has also shared its rankings of the most downloaded free iPhone apps in the United States. Stay tuned for our series on such blogs that reflects real consumer behaviour rather than curated acclaim.

The list in this blog depicts how iPhone users in the U.S. rely on their devices for communication, content consumption, navigation and increasingly, artificial intelligence. The results confirm familiar favourites while also revealing how newer platforms are gaining traction.

List of 10 Most Popular Free iPhone Apps of 2025 in the U.S.

The table below shows the list of the 10 most popular free iPhone apps of 2025 in the U.S., ranked by total downloads:

Rank

App Name

1

ChatGPT

2

Threads

3

Google

4

TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE

5

WhatsApp Messenger

6

Instagram

7

YouTube

8

Google Maps

9

Gmail – Email by Google

10

Google Gemini

Source: App Stores for iPhone by Apple

Top 10 Free iPhone Apps in the U.S. (2025):

1. ChatGPT

OpenAI’s AI assistant claims the top spot, reflecting widespread adoption for writing, learning, productivity and everyday queries.

2. Threads

It is one of the most surprising as Meta’s text-based social platform continues to grow. Users explore alternatives to X, boosted by deep Instagram integration.

3. Google

The core Google app remains essential for search, discovery and personalised information on iOS.

4. TikTok – Videos, Shop & LIVE

Despite regulatory uncertainty, TikTok maintains its popularity through short-form video, live content and in-app shopping.

5. WhatsApp Messenger

End-to-end encryption and cross-platform messaging keep WhatsApp a staple communication app.

6. Instagram

Reels, Stories and creator tools ensure Instagram’s continued dominance in visual social media.

7. YouTube

From long-form content to Shorts and live streaming, YouTube remains a cornerstone of mobile video consumption.

8. Google Maps

Navigation, local discovery and real-time traffic updates secure Google Maps a permanent place on users’ home screens.

9. Gmail – Email by Google

Reliable performance, strong spam filtering and seamless Google integration keep Gmail widely used.

10. Google Gemini

Google’s AI-powered assistant rounds out the list, highlighting the growing demand for generative AI tools on smartphones.

The dominance of AI-driven apps like ChatGPT and Google Gemini signals a clear shift in how users interact with their phones in 2025. Social platforms continue to evolve, while core utilities such as maps, email and video remain indispensable. Together, these apps paint a picture of an iPhone ecosystem centred on connectivity, creativity and intelligent assistance.

As user habits continue to change, these rankings offer a snapshot of the digital tools shaping everyday life in the United States.




Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags