Pips NYT: The New York Times is good at making things go viral. Wordle was a huge hit, and then Connections and Strands became popular. Now, the media giant is a daily stop for millions of puzzle fans. The NYT is now taking a big step in a new direction by releasing Pips, its first original logic puzzle. This will add to its gaming portfolio. But can this new domino-based game be as addictive as the ones that came before it and become a part of your daily routine? We explain everything you need to know about Pips, from the basic rules to why it might be the most addictive game ever.

What is the New NYT Pips Game?

The NYT Pips game is a daily, single-player logic puzzle that uses dominoes. Pips is all about numbers and spatial reasoning, unlike Wordle, which tests your vocabulary, or Connections, which tests your ability to find hidden links. In the game, you get a grid and a set of dominoes to use. You have to drag and drop these tiles to the right spots on the board. The twist is? You have to meet a different condition for each space on the board, such as having equal pips (dots) or reaching a certain sum. The puzzles are made by hand, so every day you get a new and fun challenge.