School Holiday on 7th January 2026 (Wednesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Cold Wave; Details Here

Jnuary 7 School Holiday: With temperatures continuing to drop across several parts of India, state governments are announcing extensions in winter vacations to ensure the safety of students. Parents and students are closely tracking school reopening updates, as cold wave conditions, dense fog, and extreme weather disrupt normal academic schedules. Several states including Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Tripura, Punjab, Delhi, and Haryana have already announced extended school holidays or temporary closures. If you are looking for the latest updates on schools closed on January 7 (Wednesday), check the detailed state-wise information below. Cold Wave Forces Extension of Winter Vacations Across States The ongoing cold wave has prompted education departments to prioritise student safety. From nursery to Class 12, schools under State Boards, CBSE, and ICSE are affected by revised holiday schedules. Many states have warned of strict action against institutions that violate closure orders.

Uttar Pradesh School Winter Vacation 2026 Extended In Uttar Pradesh, winter vacations have been extended due to severe cold and dense fog. As per the latest government order, schools from nursery to Class 8 will remain closed till January 15, while schools for Class 9 to Class 12 remained closed till January 5. The winter vacation extension applies to all UP Board, CBSE and ICSE schools, and officials have warned of strict action against institutions violating the guidelines. Rajasthan School Holiday Extended in Jaipur Due to a cold wave, the Jaipur district administration has extended school holidays for students in government and private schools. Students from pre-primary to Class 5 will remain on leave from January 6 to January 10, while Classes 6 to 8 will have holidays from January 6 to January 8. Teachers must attend school as usual, and examinations will continue as scheduled. Authorities have warned of strict action against schools violating the order.

Jharkhand Schools Shut Till January 8 In Jharkhand, schools in Ranchi and Jamshedpur will remain closed till January 6 due to extreme cold. In addition, a state-wide directive has extended school closures from January 6 to January 8 for students from pre-nursery to Class 12. However, teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools have been instructed to report for non-academic duties during this period. Tripura Orders Closure of All Schools Till January 10 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the closure of all educational institutions across the state from January 6 to January 10, 2026, due to extreme cold weather conditions. The order applies to government, government-aided and privately managed schools, with the chief minister confirming the decision through a post on social media platform X.

Punjab Extends Winter Holidays Till January 7 The Punjab government has extended winter holidays for all government and private schools in the state till Wednesday, January 7. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirmed the decision, citing a sharp dip in temperatures across the region. Delhi and Haryana Observing Official Winter Break Till January 15 Schools in Delhi and Haryana are currently observing their scheduled winter holidays as per the academic calendar. The winter break in both regions will continue till January 15, 2026, with no additional extension announced so far. Telangana Extends Sankranti Holidays Till January 16 The School Education Department, Telangana, has officially extended Sankranti (Pongal) holidays for all schools across the State till January 16, 2026, as per an order issued on January 5, 2026. According to the proceedings released by the Director of School Education, schools were initially scheduled to observe Pongal holidays from January 10 to January 15, 2026. However, the extension comes after the General Administration Department (GAD) declared January 16, 2026 (Kanuma) as an optional holiday, prompting authorities to include the day in the school holiday schedule. The revised order applies to all government, aided, and private schools in Telangana.