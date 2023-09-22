Today in History 22 September: What Happened on this Day

September 22 is the 265th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 100 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped our world today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

On This Day In History- Events

Creation of Legion I Italica by Emperor Nero

66 AD

In the year 66 AD, Emperor Nero forged the formidable Legion I Italica, demonstrating his authority and military prowess.

The Treaty of Blois: A Pivotal Accord

1504

In the annals of diplomacy, the Treaty of Blois, signed in 1504, stands as a momentous agreement uniting Philip of Burgundy, Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I, and French King Louis XII.

Ben Jonson's Arrest: A Fateful Duel

1598

In the year 1598, Ben Jonson, the distinguished playwright and poet, faced arrest and imprisonment on charges of manslaughter, stemming from a fatal duel where he vanquished the actor Gabriel Spenser.

Salem Witch Trials: The Grim Culmination

1692

The harrowing year of 1692 marked the culmination of the Salem witch trials, as the last eight individuals faced the gallows, adding to a total of 19 hangings and six other tragic deaths.

Robert Walpole Takes Residence at 10 Downing Street

1735

In 1735, Robert Walpole assumed a historic role as the first British "Prime Minister," setting a precedent by residing at the esteemed address of 10 Downing Street.

Bonnie Prince Charlie's Return to Edinburgh

1745

In the year 1745, the charismatic Bonnie Prince Charlie and his army made a triumphant return to the heart of Edinburgh, a pivotal moment in Scottish history.

Royal Coronation of King George III and Queen Charlotte

1761

The year 1761 witnessed the grandeur of the royal coronation, as King George III and Queen Charlotte ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom in a majestic ceremony.

Benjamin Franklin's Provocative Publication

1773

In 1773, Benjamin Franklin boldly published a hoax letter titled "An Edict by the King of Prussia" in the Public Advertiser, delivering a scathing critique of Britain's colonial policies in the American colonies.

The Birth of the French First Republic

1792

In 1792, the National Convention formed the French First Republic, a historic move that stripped the French king of his once-dominant powers.

John Quincy Adams: Secretary of State

1817

In 1817, John Quincy Adams assumed the pivotal role of U.S. Secretary of State, marking a significant chapter in American diplomacy.

Charles Darwin's Fossil Discovery in Argentina

1832

During his momentous voyage aboard the HMS Beagle in 1832, Charles Darwin unearthed a wealth of fossils at Punta Alta in Argentina, forever altering our understanding of evolution.

Emancipation Proclamation: A Decree for Freedom

1862

In 1862, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued a resounding ultimatum through the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, vowing to liberate all enslaved individuals in rebellious southern states if they failed to rejoin the Union by January 1, 1863.

Richard Wagner's Opera Premieres in Munich

1869

In 1869, the world witnessed the grand premiere of Richard Wagner's opera "Das Rheingold," the inaugural piece of his monumental "Ring" cycle, captivating audiences in Munich, Germany.

Rudolf Virchow Challenges Darwinism

1877

In 1877, Rudolf Virchow delivered a formidable anti-Darwinian speech at the Congress of German Naturalists and Physicians in Munich, vehemently opposing the teaching of evolution theory in schools.

Queen Victoria's Historic Reign

1896

In 1896, Queen Victoria surpassed her esteemed grandfather, King George III, to claim the title of the longest-reigning monarch in British history, a remarkable testament to her enduring rule.

Louis Botha Assumes Command

1914

In 1914, Louis Botha, the premier of the Union of South Africa, assumed command of the armed forces, dismissing General Beyers due to his resistance to aiding the British in their war against Germany.

Martial Law Declared in the Philippines

1944

In 1944, President Jose P. Laurel declared martial law in the Philippines through Proclamation No. 29, a significant moment in the nation's history.

Omar Bradley Attains 5-Star General Rank

1950

In 1950, Omar Bradley achieved the prestigious rank of 5-star general in the United States Army, a distinction of exceptional honour and leadership.

Relocation of Abu Simbel Temples

1968

In 1968, a solemn ceremony marked the relocation of the ancient Egyptian Abu Simbel temples, a tribute to the revered Ramesses II, as they were moved 200 meters inland away from the Aswan Dam.

President Nixon's Call for FBI Agents

1970

In 1970, U.S. President Richard Nixon formally requested the recruitment of 1,000 new FBI agents for deployment on college campuses, addressing pressing security concerns.

Henry Kissinger: America's 1st Jewish Secretary of State

1973

In 1973, Henry Kissinger was sworn in as the United States' first Jewish Secretary of State, succeeding William Rogers and embarking on a transformative era of American diplomacy.

Second Assassination Attempt on President Ford

1975

In 1975, a second assassination attempt on U.S. President Gerald Ford, orchestrated by Sara Jane Moore, tragically failed in San Francisco, a stark reminder of the challenges of public office.

The Sinking of the Rainbow Warrior

1985

In 1985, French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius made a televised confession, revealing that "Agents of the DGSE sank this boat [Rainbow Warrior]," disclosing that they acted on orders, a revelation that sent shockwaves worldwide.

Supreme Soviet Dismisses President Boris Yeltsin

1993

In 1993, the Supreme Soviet took a momentous step by dismissing President Boris Yeltsin, reshaping the political landscape of Russia.

Angela Merkel's Resounding Victory

2013

In 2013, Angela Merkel and the Christian Democrats achieved a resounding victory, securing a third term with their most impressive electoral result since 1990 in the German Federal elections.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Historic Visit

2015

In 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on his first state visit to the United States, commencing his journey in Seattle, marking a significant moment in Sino-American relations.

Pope Francis' Arrival in the United States

2015

In 2015, Pope Francis was warmly greeted by President Obama and Vice President Biden as he arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, initiating his momentous six-day tour of the United States.

"Howdy, Modi!" Rally in Houston, Texas

2019

In 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump orchestrated a massive rally in Houston, Texas, to honour Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, epitomizing the enduring partnership between the two nations.

President Trump's Controversial Conversation

2019

In 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged his conversation with the Ukrainian President regarding Joe Biden's son, following revelations of a formal complaint made by a U.S. intelligence officer about the call, sparking controversy and debate.

Today In History - Sports

Cy Young's Final Triumph

1911

In the year 1911, the legendary Cy Young, a future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher, clinched his 511th and final career victory by defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 at Forbes Field.

Eddie Collins' Remarkable Feat

1912

Philadelphia's second baseman, Eddie Collins, etched his name in MLB history in 1912 as the only player to steal 6 bases in a single game for the second time, leading the A's to an 8-2 victory over the St. Louis Browns.

"The Long Count" Rematch

1927

In a historic boxing rematch known as "The Long Count," Gene Tunney emerged victorious over Jack Dempsey by a 10-round unanimous decision at Soldiers Field, Chicago, retaining the world heavyweight title. The crowd swelled to an astonishing 104,943, with gate receipts totalling $2,858,660.

Willie Mays Joins the Elite Club

1969

In 1969, San Francisco Giant Willie Mays achieved an extraordinary milestone, becoming the second player in baseball history to reach the illustrious 600-home run mark.

Fernando Valenzuela Makes History

1986

In a double-entry reflecting Fernando Valenzuela's exceptional accomplishment, the LA Dodger pitcher became the first Mexican player to win 20 games in both 1986 and 1986, leaving an indelible mark in the annals of baseball history.

Andre Dawson's Triple Threat

1990

In 1990, Andre Dawson made baseball history by stealing his 300th base, a feat achieved by only one other player besides the legendary Willie Mays. Dawson boasted 300 home runs, 300 steals, and 2,000 hits, solidifying his place among baseball's elite.

Barry Bonds' Record-Setting Walks

2004

In a remarkable baseball record, SF Giants outfielder Barry Bonds was intentionally walked a staggering four times in a nine-inning game, a feat achieved for the second time on May 1, 2004, cementing his status as a player to be feared.

On This Day - TV, Music, And Films

Moliere's Regal Premiere

1665

In the opulent court of King Louis XIV, Moliere's comedic masterpiece, "L'amour Medecin," premiered in 1665, delighting the royal audience at Versailles.

George M. Cohan's Theatrical Debut

1913

George M. Cohan's theatrical prowess shone brightly in 1913 when his play, "Seven Keys to Baldpate," premiered in the vibrant heart of New York City.

The Birth of Music Box Theater

1921

On this day in 1921, the Music Box Theater, located at 239 W 45th Street in New York City, opened its doors. The theatre, meticulously crafted by theatrical producer Sam H. Harris, was the venue for Irving Berlin's musical revue, "The Music Box," specially tailored for this grand setting.

The Dawn of Commercial Television in the UK

1955

A new era began in 1955 as commercial television made its debut in the United Kingdom with the launch of ITV. This historic moment was marked by the airing of the first-ever television advertisement, promoting Gibbs SR toothpaste to a captivated audience.

"Maverick" Rides onto the Small Screen

1957

In 1957, television audiences were introduced to the rollicking Western comedy series "Maverick," featuring the charismatic James Garner in the lead role. The show quickly became a beloved staple on ABC television.

Edward Albee's Pulitzer Triumph

1966

In a momentous theatrical event, Edward Albee's play "A Delicate Balance" premiered in New York City in 1966, eventually earning the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1967.

"Family Ties" Takes Center Stage

1982

In 1982, the beloved TV sitcom "Family Ties," featuring the talented Michael J. Fox, made its debut on NBC, captivating audiences with its heartwarming and humorous portrayal of family dynamics.

The Everly Brothers Reunion

1983

In a highly anticipated event, The Everly Brothers reunited in concert at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, marking their return to the stage after a decade-long hiatus.

Olympic Glory in the Pool

1988

American swimmer Matt Biondi achieved Olympic glory in 1988 by clinching the coveted 100m freestyle gold medal with an Olympic record time of 48.63 seconds at the Seoul Games, outpacing his competitors with panache.

"Friends" Debuts

1994

The iconic TV sitcom "Friends" made its debut on NBC in 1994, featuring an ensemble cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. This show would go on to become a cultural phenomenon.

Elton John's Tribute

1997

In 1997, Elton John released "Candle in the Wind 1997," a poignant tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales, resonated deeply with audiences in the United States and beyond.

"Two and a Half Men" Arrives

2003

The television sitcom "Two and a Half Men" made its debut in 2003, featuring a stellar cast including Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer. Created by Chuck Lorre and Lee Aronsohn, the show quickly became a prominent fixture in the world of entertainment.

Today On History - Birthdays

Anne of Cleves

(1515-1557)

Anne of Cleves, who held the title of Queen of England from 1539 to 1540 as the fourth wife of King Henry VIII, was born in Dusseldorf, Holy Roman Empire, in the year 1515.

Michael Faraday

(1791-1867)

The renowned English scientist Michael Faraday, credited with discovering electromagnetic induction and inventing the first electric motor, was born in Newington Butts, England, in 1791.

Charlotte Cooper

(1870-1966)

Born in Ealing, England, in 1870, Charlotte Cooper was a distinguished British tennis player. She achieved the distinction of being the first female Olympic champion in 1900 and claimed multiple Wimbledon titles in her illustrious career.

Wilhelm Keitel

(1882-1946)

Wilhelm Keitel, a prominent Nazi military leader who headed the German High Command, was born in Helmscherode, German Empire, in 1882.

Paul Muni

(1895-1967)

Paul Muni, the accomplished American actor known for his roles in films like "Angel on My Shoulder" and "Juarez," was born in Lviv, Ukraine, in 1895.

Tommy Lasorda

(1927-2021)

Tommy Lasorda, an esteemed figure in American baseball and a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, in 1927. He had a remarkable career as the manager of the LA Dodgers from 1976 to 1996, including World Series victories in 1981 and 1988.

John Brennan

(67 years old)

Born in North Bergen, New Jersey, in 1955, John Brennan is a notable American figure who served as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) from 2013 to 2018.

Nick Cave

(65 years old)

Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave, known for his work with the Bad Seeds and albums like "Murder Ballads," was born in Warracknabeal, Victoria, in 1957.

Martin Crowe

(1962-2016)

Martin Crowe, a prominent New Zealand cricketer and batsman, was born in Auckland. He made significant contributions to the sport during his lifetime.

On This Day In History - Deaths

Guru Nanak

(1469-1539)

Guru Nanak, the revered founder of the Sikh religion and the first Sikh Guru, passed away at the age of 70, leaving a profound legacy.

Francisco Vázquez de Coronado

(1510-1554)

Spanish explorer and conquistador Francisco Vázquez de Coronado, who led the first European expedition to discover the Grand Canyon, succumbed to disease at the approximate age of 44.

Nathan Hale

(1755-1776)

American Revolutionary War patriot Nathan Hale, known for his famous words "I only regret that I have but one life to give for my country," was hanged by the British for spying at the young age of 21.

Frederick Soddy

(1877-1956)

English radiochemist Frederick Soddy, a Nobel laureate known for his work on radioactive substances and isotopes, passed away at the age of 79.

Irving Berlin

(1888-1989)

Irving Berlin, the celebrated Russian-American composer and lyricist renowned for timeless classics such as "Always," "God Bless America," "White Christmas," and "Cheek To Cheek," passed away at the remarkable age of 101.

George C. Scott

(1927-1999)

The accomplished American actor George C. Scott, known for his iconic role in "Dr. Strangelove," tragically succumbed to a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm at the age of 71.

Yogi Berra

(1925-2015)

Yogi Berra, the legendary American Baseball Hall of Fame catcher, coach, and manager, known for his 18 MLB All-Star appearances, 13 World Series championships with the NY Yankees, and three AL MVP titles, passed away at the age of 90. He was also a Purple Heart recipient.

