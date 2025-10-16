MP Police ASI Subedar Salary 2025: In Hand Salary Structure, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Career Growth and Allowances

MP Police ASI Subedar Salary: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released 500 vacancies for the Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Subedar posts. It is an excellent opportunity for candidates looking for a stable job with excellent pay and attractive benefits. The basic pay for MP Police recruitment begins at Rs 19,500 for ASI and Rs 36,200 for Subedar. Along with basic pay, employees will also be entitled to various perks and allowances admissible to the role. Applicants should also review the job profile to identify whether it matches their skills and career interests. Read on to understand MP Police ASI Subedar Salary and Job Profile on this page.
MP Police ASI Subedar Salary 2025
The MP Police ASI Subedar is a popular career option in the state’s law enforcement services. They are mainly responsible for maintaining law and order in the state. It attracts a huge number of applicants aiming for financial stability, job security, and a promising career path. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the online written exam, followed by document verification and practical examination. As per the latest circular, 70% of the minimum pay scale will be payable as stipend in the first year, 80% in the second year, and 90% in the third year. In this blog, we have shared MP Police ASI Subedar salary, including monthly pay, allowances, job profile, and more.
MP Police ASI Subedar Salary Structure
The salary for MP Police ASI and Subedar posts has been mentioned in the official notification. It covers various components, namely pay scale, basic pay, allowances, net pay, gross pay, deductions, and many other details. Here is the post-wise MP Police ASI Subedar salary structure tabulated below for reference purposes.
|
Post Name
|
Pay Scale
|
Subedar
|
INR 36200- INR 114800
|
Assistant Sub-Inspectors
|
INR 19500-INR 62000
MP Police ASI In-Hand Salary
The MP Police ASI salary in hand includes basic pay along with allowances such as DA, HRA, TA, etc, after subtracting provident fund (PF) contribution, taxes, etc. The MP Police ASI in hand salary falls within the pay scale of INR 19500-INR 62000. The actual monthly salary also depends on factors like allowances, seniority, job location, etc.
MP Police Subedar In-Hand Salary
The MP Police Subedar in-hand salary comes from a basic pay plus allowances like DA, HRA, and TA, after subtracting PF and taxes. The monthly salary for the Subedar post will be structured according to the pay scale of INR 36200- INR 114800. The MP Police Subedar salary in hand is calculated after considering the location of posting, experience, and applicable allowances.
MP Police ASI Subedar Salary: Perks & Allowances
Various perks and allowances are provided to the MP Police ASI and Subedar posts, along with the basic salary. These allowances mainly increase the overall compensation package and enhance the quality of life. The list of perks and allowances included in the MP Police ASI salary is:
-
Dearness Allowances
-
House Rent Allowances
-
Medical Allowances
-
House Rent Allowances
-
Other Relevant Allowances
MP Police ASI Subedar Job Profile
The MP Police ASI and Subedar is a prestigious position in the state. Employees are responsible for taking care of law and order, preventing crime, and ensuring effective police operations. The key roles and responsibilities are:
-
To ensure law and order in the allocated areas.
-
To investigate crime and collect necessary evidence.
-
To assist senior officers in day-to-day activities.
-
To prepare reports, case documents and other official files.
-
To assist in crowd control and implement public safety initiatives.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation