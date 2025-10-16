MP Police ASI Subedar Salary 2025: In Hand Salary Structure, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Career Growth and Allowances

MP Police ASI Subedar Salary: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released 500 vacancies for the Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Subedar posts. It is an excellent opportunity for candidates looking for a stable job with excellent pay and attractive benefits. The basic pay for MP Police recruitment begins at Rs 19,500 for ASI and Rs 36,200 for Subedar. Along with basic pay, employees will also be entitled to various perks and allowances admissible to the role. Applicants should also review the job profile to identify whether it matches their skills and career interests. Read on to understand MP Police ASI Subedar Salary and Job Profile on this page.

MP Police ASI Subedar Salary 2025

The MP Police ASI Subedar is a popular career option in the state’s law enforcement services. They are mainly responsible for maintaining law and order in the state. It attracts a huge number of applicants aiming for financial stability, job security, and a promising career path. The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the online written exam, followed by document verification and practical examination. As per the latest circular, 70% of the minimum pay scale will be payable as stipend in the first year, 80% in the second year, and 90% in the third year. In this blog, we have shared MP Police ASI Subedar salary, including monthly pay, allowances, job profile, and more.