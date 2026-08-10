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Jiwaji University Result 2026 OUT at jiwaji.edu: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 16:59 IST

Jiwaji University Result OUT: Jiwaji University declared the June 2026 examinations results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- jiwaji.edu. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Jiwaji University result.

Jiwaji University Result 2026
Jiwaji University Result 2026

Key Points

  • Jiwaji University has released results for various UG and PG courses.
  • Exams were held in June 2026, with some also conducted in March 2026.
  • Results were released online on jiwaji.edu from July 3 to August 8, 2026.

Jiwaji University Result 2026 OUT: Jiwaji University has recently released the Jiwaji University June 2026 exam results of various UG and PG courses like BBA, BCA, MBA, BSc Certificate Course, MBA Chemical Sales And Marketing Management(Pharma), MPEd, MCom, MA English, MA Sanskrit, MA Yoga, MSc Chemistry, MSc Zoology, MSc Physics, BCA, BEd, BPharm, BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BA (Honours) History, BA (Honours) Sociology, BA (Honours) Sanskrit, BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) History, BA (Honours) Economics, BSc (Honours) Physics, BSc (Honours) Computer Science, BA (Honours) Computer Science, BSc (Honours) Biotechnology and other exams. Jiwaji University results have been released online on the official website, jiwaji.edu, for the exam held in June 2026. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their Jiwaji University results using the direct link provided below. To download the Jiwaji University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. After downloading your Jiwaji University Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.

Jiwaji University Results 2026

As per the latest update, Jiwaji University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Jiwaji University results 2026 on the official website, jiwaji.edu. 

Jiwaji University Result Link

Result Link here

How to Check Jiwaji University Result 2026.

Candidates can check their various semester Jiwaji University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the Jiwaji University result PDF 2026. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jiwaji University- jiwaji.edu

Step 2: Click on the ‘Colleges & Examination’ section 

Step 3: Click on the ‘New Result’ section available there

Step 4: Click on ‘Result’

Step 5: Select the year of examination

Step 6: Choose your course from the given list and click on “Proceed for Result”

Step 7: Students can check their results by Roll number or by Name & Father’s name.

Step 8: Fill in the required details and click on the Proceed button.

Step 9: Check the results and download them 

Direct Links to Download Jiwaji University Result PDF

Check the direct link below to view and download the Jiwaji University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Jiwaji University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course Result Date Result Links
BCA Fourth Semester (Diploma Course) (NEP) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MSc Biochemistry Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MSc Industrial Chemistry(Pharma) Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.Jun.2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MSc Microbiology Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MSc Instrumentation & Comm.Meth. Of Ind.Analysis Second Sem (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MSc Industrial Chemistry (Pharma) Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MSc Mathematics Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MA History Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MA Yoga Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MA English Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MA Psychology Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
BCom (Hons) Sixth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MBA Business Economics Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
MBA Business Economics Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here 
BCom (Hons) Sixth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 12, 2026 Click here
BBA Sixth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 10, 2026 Click here 
BBA First Year (Certificate Course) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 10, 2026 Click here 
BCA Fourth Semester Diploma Course (NEP) (ATKT) Exam.June2026 August 10, 2026 Click here 
BCA First Year (Certificate Course) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 10, 2026 Click here
MBA (Full Time) Second Semester (College)ATKT (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 08, 2026 Click here
MBA (Full Time) Fourth Semester (College) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 08, 2026 Click here 
BSc First Year Certificate Course (Private) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 08, 2026 Click here 
BSc First Year Certificate Course (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 08, 2026 Click here 
MBA.Chemical Sales And Marketing Management(Pharma) Fourth Sem(ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 08, 2026 Click here 
MBA.Chemical Sales And Marketing Management (Pharma) Fourth Sem (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 08, 2026 Click here 
MPEd Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026  August 08, 2026  Click here 
MPEd Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026  August 08, 2026  Click here
MPEd Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026   August 07, 2026  Click here 
MCom Second Semester (NEP) Exam. June-2026 Exam.June2026 August 06, 2026  Click here 
MA English Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.Jun.2026  August 05, 2026   Click here 
MA English Fourth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.Jun.2026  August 05, 2026   Click here 
MA Sanskrit Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026  August 05, 2026   Click here 
MA Yoga Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026  August 05, 2026   Click here 
MSc Chemistry Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026  August 05, 2026   Click here 
MSc Chemistry Fourth Semester ATKT (CBCS) Exam.June2026  August 05, 2026   Click here 
MSc Zoology Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026  August 05, 2026   Click here 
MSc Physics Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026  August 05, 2026  Click here 
BCA Sixth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 04, 2026 Click here 
BCA Sixth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 August 04, 2026 Click here 
BEd Second Semester Exam.June-2026 August 04, 2026 Click here 
BEd Second Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026 August 04, 2026 Click here 
BEd Spl Ed (HI) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026 August 04, 2026 Click here
BPharm Eighth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 August 04, 2026 Click here 
BPharm Eighth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 August 04, 2026 Click here 
BE (Computer Science Engineering) Eighth Semester Exam.June-2026 August 04, 2026 Click here 
BE (Electronics Engineering) Eighth Semester Exam.June-2026 August 04, 2026 Click here
BA (Honours) English Literature Fourth Year (Suppl. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
BA Hindi Literature (Honours) (Private) Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) English Literature (Private) Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) Economics (Private) Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) Geography Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) English Literature Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
BSc (Honours) Botany Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
BSc (Honours) Chemistry Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
BSc (Honours) Zoology Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
BSc (Honours) Botany Fourth Year (Suppl. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
BA Hindi Literature (Honours) Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
PG Diploma In Museology Second Semester (CBCS) Exam.Jun.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here 
PG Diploma In Guidance And Counselling Second Semester (CBCS) Exam.Jun.2026 August 03, 2026 Click here
BSc (Honours) Mathematics Fourth Year (Suppl. II Chance)) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) History Fourth Year (Suppl. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) Sociology Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) Sanskrit Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) Political Science Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) History Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) Economics Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here 
BSc (Honours) Physics Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here 
BSc (Honours) Computer Science Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here 
BA (Honours) Computer Science Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here 
BSc (Honours) Biotechnology Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 August 01, 2026 Click here
MA English (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MA Hindi (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MA History (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MA Psychology (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MA Sociology (Ex) Second Semester Exam June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MA English (Private) (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MA Geography (Private) (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MA Hindi (Private) (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MA Sociology (Private) (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MCom (Private) (Ex) Second Semester Exam. June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MCom (Ex) Second Semester Exam. June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MSc Zoology (Ex) Second Semester Exam. June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MSc Mathematics (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MSc Industrial Chemistry (Ex) Second Sem.Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
MSc Botany (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
Bachelor And Master Of Education(Integrated) Second Semester Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here 
Bachelor And Master Of Education (Integrated)Second Sem.(ATKT) Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here 
Bachelor And Master Of Education(Integrated) Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here 
Bachelor And Master Of Education (Integrated) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here 
BCom Third Year Degree Course (Distance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025 July 30, 2026 Click here 
BA Third Year Degree Course (Distance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025 July 30, 2026 Click here 
MSc Biochemistry Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here 
MSc Botany Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here 
MSc Botany Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here
MSc Food Technology Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here 
MA Hindi Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here 
MA Jyotirvigyan Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here 
MA Extension Education & Social Work Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here
LLM Second Semester Exam. Jun.-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here 
LLM Fourth Semester Exam.June.-2026 July 30, 2026 Click here
MCom Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 28, 2026 Click here 
MA Political Science Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 28, 2026 Click here 
MSc Zoology Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 28, 2026 Click here
LLM Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026 July 27, 2026 Click here 
BSc (Home Science) First Year Certificate Course (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 July 27, 2026 Click here 
MJMC Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026 July 27, 2026 Click here
BPEd Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam. June-2026 July 25, 2026 Click here 
BBA Sixth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 25, 2026 Click here 
BPEd Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 24, 2026 Click here
BPEd Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026 July 24, 2026 Click here
BCom First Year (Distance) Certificate Course (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 July 22, 2026 Click here
BCom First Year Certificate Course (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026 July 20, 2026 Click here 
MSc Mathematics Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026 July 20, 2026 Click here 
MSc Mathematics Fourth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 July 20, 2026 Click here 
MA Hindi Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026 July 20, 2026 Click here 
MA Hindi Fourth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026 July 20, 2026 Click here 
MA Economics Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026 July 20, 2026 Click here
LLB Third Yr.(3YDC) Sixth Semester Exam.June-2026 July 18, 2026 Click here 
MA Urdu Fourth Semester Exam. Jun.-2026 July 18, 2026 Click here 
MA Extension Education And Social Work Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 18, 2026 Click here 
MSc Biotechnology Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 18, 2026 Click here 
BCom LLB Tenth Semester Exam. June-2026 July 16, 2026 Click here 
MA Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology Fourth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 15, 2026 Click here 
MA Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 15, 2026 Click here 
MA Public Administration Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 15, 2026 Click here 
MA Political Science Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026 July 15, 2026 Click here 
MA Geography (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026 July 14, 2026 Click here 
MSc (Mathematics) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 14, 2026 Click here 
MSc (Mathematics) (Private) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 14, 2026 Click here 
MSc (Mathematics) (Private) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026 July 14, 2026 Click here
BEd Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 13, 2026 Click here 
BEd Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026 July 13, 2026 Click here
MA (History) Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam. June-2026 July 10, 2026 Click here 
MSc (Mathematics) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 10, 2026 Click here 
MA (Sociology) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 10, 2026 Click here 
MA (Distance) Geography Final Year Exam. Mar.-2026 July 10, 2026 Click here 
MA (Distance) Drawing And Painting Final Year Exam. Mar.-2026 July 10, 2026 Click here 
BA LLB Tenth Semester Exam.June 2026 July 10, 2026 Click here 
MSc Mathematics Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026 July 10, 2026 Click here 
MA (Hindi) (Private) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026 July 10, 2026 Click here 
MA (Sociology) Fourth Semester Exam. June-20256 July 10, 2026 Click here 
MA (History) (Private) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
MA (Sociology) (Private) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
MA (History) (Private) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
MA (Sociology) (Private) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
BA BEd Eighth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
BSc BEd Eighth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
BEd MEd Sixth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
MEd Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
MEd Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
BA BEd Eighth Semester Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
BEd MEd Sixth Semester Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here
BSc BEd Eighth Semester Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
MEd Second Semester Exam. June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here 
MEd Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026 July 09, 2026 Click here
MSc (Microbiology) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 08, 2026 Click here 
MCom Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 08, 2026 Click here
MA Music Vocal Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 08, 2026 Click here 
MA (Sociology) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 08, 2026 Click here 
MSc (Zoology) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026 July 08, 2026 Click here
MCom (Distance) Final Year Exam. Mar.-2026 July 06, 2026  Click here 
MA (Distance) History (Final) Exam. Mar.-2026 July 06, 2026  Click here  
MSc Botany Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026  July 06, 2026  Click here 
MA English (Private) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026 July 06, 2026  Click here  
MSc Botany Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026  July 06, 2026  Click here  
MA Economics Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026  July 06, 2026  Click here  
MA Hindi Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026  July 06, 2026  Click here  
MA History Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026  July 06, 2026  Click here  
MA English (Private) Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026  July 06, 2026  Click here  
MCom Second Semester (Private) (ATKT) Exam. June-2026  July 03, 2026 Click here  
MA (History) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026  July 03, 2026  Click here  
MA (Hindi) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026  July 03, 2026  Click here  
MA (English) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026  July 03, 2026  Click here  
MA (Economics) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026  July 03, 2026  Click here  
MSc (Physics) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026  July 03, 2026  Click here  
MSc (Mathematics) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026  July 03, 2026  Click here  
MA (English) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026  July 03, 2026  Click here  
MSc (Computer Science) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026  July 03, 2026  Click here  
MSc (Botany) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026  July 03, 2026  Click here  
MSc (Chemistry) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026  July 03, 2026  Click here  

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Jiwaji University: Highlights

Jiwaji University (JU) is located in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The university was established in 1964, and the President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, laid the foundation stone of the university. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Jiwaji University Highlights

University Name

Jiwaji University, Gwalior

Established

1964

Jiwaji University Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Affiliated Colleges

419

The university offers around 100 UG, PG, PhD degrees in various departments like School of Studies in Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Life Science, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Physical Education, Faculty of Distance Education.

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 18:51 IST

FAQs

  • When will the Jiwaji University Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The Jiwaji University Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.
  • How can I check the Jiwaji University Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their Jiwaji University results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The Jiwaji University result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What details are mentioned in the Jiwaji University Result 2026?
    +
    The Jiwaji University result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the Jiwaji University result.

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