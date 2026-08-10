Jiwaji University Result 2026 OUT at jiwaji.edu: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
Jiwaji University Result OUT: Jiwaji University declared the June 2026 examinations results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- jiwaji.edu. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Jiwaji University result.
Key Points
- Jiwaji University has released results for various UG and PG courses.
- Exams were held in June 2026, with some also conducted in March 2026.
- Results were released online on jiwaji.edu from July 3 to August 8, 2026.
Jiwaji University Result 2026 OUT: Jiwaji University has recently released the Jiwaji University June 2026 exam results of various UG and PG courses like BBA, BCA, MBA, BSc Certificate Course, MBA Chemical Sales And Marketing Management(Pharma), MPEd, MCom, MA English, MA Sanskrit, MA Yoga, MSc Chemistry, MSc Zoology, MSc Physics, BCA, BEd, BPharm, BSc (Honours) Mathematics, BA (Honours) History, BA (Honours) Sociology, BA (Honours) Sanskrit, BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) History, BA (Honours) Economics, BSc (Honours) Physics, BSc (Honours) Computer Science, BA (Honours) Computer Science, BSc (Honours) Biotechnology and other exams. Jiwaji University results have been released online on the official website, jiwaji.edu, for the exam held in June 2026. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their Jiwaji University results using the direct link provided below. To download the Jiwaji University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. After downloading your Jiwaji University Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.
Jiwaji University Results 2026
As per the latest update, Jiwaji University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Jiwaji University results 2026 on the official website, jiwaji.edu.
|
Jiwaji University Result Link
How to Check Jiwaji University Result 2026.
Candidates can check their various semester Jiwaji University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the Jiwaji University result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Jiwaji University- jiwaji.edu
Step 2: Click on the ‘Colleges & Examination’ section
Step 3: Click on the ‘New Result’ section available there
Step 4: Click on ‘Result’
Step 5: Select the year of examination
Step 6: Choose your course from the given list and click on “Proceed for Result”
Step 7: Students can check their results by Roll number or by Name & Father’s name.
Step 8: Fill in the required details and click on the Proceed button.
Step 9: Check the results and download them
Direct Links to Download Jiwaji University Result PDF
Check the direct link below to view and download the Jiwaji University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Jiwaji University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
|Course
|Result Date
|Result Links
|BCA Fourth Semester (Diploma Course) (NEP) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Biochemistry Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Industrial Chemistry(Pharma) Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.Jun.2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Microbiology Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Instrumentation & Comm.Meth. Of Ind.Analysis Second Sem (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Industrial Chemistry (Pharma) Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Mathematics Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MA History Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MA Yoga Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MA English Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MA Psychology Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|BCom (Hons) Sixth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MBA Business Economics Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|MBA Business Economics Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|BCom (Hons) Sixth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 12, 2026
|Click here
|BBA Sixth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 10, 2026
|Click here
|BBA First Year (Certificate Course) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 10, 2026
|Click here
|BCA Fourth Semester Diploma Course (NEP) (ATKT) Exam.June2026
|August 10, 2026
|Click here
|BCA First Year (Certificate Course) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 10, 2026
|Click here
|MBA (Full Time) Second Semester (College)ATKT (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 08, 2026
|Click here
|MBA (Full Time) Fourth Semester (College) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 08, 2026
|Click here
|BSc First Year Certificate Course (Private) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 08, 2026
|Click here
|BSc First Year Certificate Course (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 08, 2026
|Click here
|MBA.Chemical Sales And Marketing Management(Pharma) Fourth Sem(ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 08, 2026
|Click here
|MBA.Chemical Sales And Marketing Management (Pharma) Fourth Sem (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 08, 2026
|Click here
|MPEd Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026
|August 08, 2026
|Click here
|MPEd Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026
|August 08, 2026
|Click here
|MPEd Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|August 07, 2026
|Click here
|MCom Second Semester (NEP) Exam. June-2026 Exam.June2026
|August 06, 2026
|Click here
|MA English Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.Jun.2026
|August 05, 2026
|Click here
|MA English Fourth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.Jun.2026
|August 05, 2026
|Click here
|MA Sanskrit Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 05, 2026
|Click here
|MA Yoga Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 05, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Chemistry Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 05, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Chemistry Fourth Semester ATKT (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 05, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Zoology Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 05, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Physics Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 05, 2026
|Click here
|BCA Sixth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 04, 2026
|Click here
|BCA Sixth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|August 04, 2026
|Click here
|BEd Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|August 04, 2026
|Click here
|BEd Second Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026
|August 04, 2026
|Click here
|BEd Spl Ed (HI) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026
|August 04, 2026
|Click here
|BPharm Eighth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|August 04, 2026
|Click here
|BPharm Eighth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|August 04, 2026
|Click here
|BE (Computer Science Engineering) Eighth Semester Exam.June-2026
|August 04, 2026
|Click here
|BE (Electronics Engineering) Eighth Semester Exam.June-2026
|August 04, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) English Literature Fourth Year (Suppl. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BA Hindi Literature (Honours) (Private) Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) English Literature (Private) Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) Economics (Private) Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) Geography Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) English Literature Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BSc (Honours) Botany Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BSc (Honours) Chemistry Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BSc (Honours) Zoology Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BSc (Honours) Botany Fourth Year (Suppl. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BA Hindi Literature (Honours) Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|PG Diploma In Museology Second Semester (CBCS) Exam.Jun.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|PG Diploma In Guidance And Counselling Second Semester (CBCS) Exam.Jun.2026
|August 03, 2026
|Click here
|BSc (Honours) Mathematics Fourth Year (Suppl. II Chance)) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) History Fourth Year (Suppl. II Chance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) Sociology Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) Sanskrit Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) Political Science Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) History Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) Economics Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|BSc (Honours) Physics Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|BSc (Honours) Computer Science Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|BA (Honours) Computer Science Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|BSc (Honours) Biotechnology Fourth Year (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|August 01, 2026
|Click here
|MA English (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MA Hindi (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MA History (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MA Psychology (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MA Sociology (Ex) Second Semester Exam June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MA English (Private) (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MA Geography (Private) (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MA Hindi (Private) (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MA Sociology (Private) (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MCom (Private) (Ex) Second Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MCom (Ex) Second Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Zoology (Ex) Second Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Mathematics (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Industrial Chemistry (Ex) Second Sem.Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Botany (Ex) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 31, 2026
|Click here
|Bachelor And Master Of Education(Integrated) Second Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|Bachelor And Master Of Education (Integrated)Second Sem.(ATKT) Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|Bachelor And Master Of Education(Integrated) Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|Bachelor And Master Of Education (Integrated) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|BCom Third Year Degree Course (Distance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|BA Third Year Degree Course (Distance) (NEP) Exam.Mar.2025
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Biochemistry Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Botany Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Botany Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Food Technology Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|MA Hindi Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|MA Jyotirvigyan Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|MA Extension Education & Social Work Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|LLM Second Semester Exam. Jun.-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|LLM Fourth Semester Exam.June.-2026
|July 30, 2026
|Click here
|MCom Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
|MA Political Science Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Zoology Second Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 28, 2026
|Click here
|LLM Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
|BSc (Home Science) First Year Certificate Course (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
|MJMC Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|July 27, 2026
|Click here
|BPEd Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam. June-2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|BBA Sixth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 25, 2026
|Click here
|BPEd Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 24, 2026
|Click here
|BPEd Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 24, 2026
|Click here
|BCom First Year (Distance) Certificate Course (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|July 22, 2026
|Click here
|BCom First Year Certificate Course (NEP) Exam.Mar.2026
|July 20, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Mathematics Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|July 20, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Mathematics Fourth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|July 20, 2026
|Click here
|MA Hindi Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|July 20, 2026
|Click here
|MA Hindi Fourth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|July 20, 2026
|Click here
|MA Economics Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June2026
|July 20, 2026
|Click here
|LLB Third Yr.(3YDC) Sixth Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 18, 2026
|Click here
|MA Urdu Fourth Semester Exam. Jun.-2026
|July 18, 2026
|Click here
|MA Extension Education And Social Work Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 18, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Biotechnology Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 18, 2026
|Click here
|BCom LLB Tenth Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 16, 2026
|Click here
|MA Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology Fourth Semester (ATKT) (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|MA Ancient Indian History, Culture & Archaeology Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|MA Public Administration Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|MA Political Science Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam.June-2026
|July 15, 2026
|Click here
|MA Geography (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026
|July 14, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Mathematics) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 14, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Mathematics) (Private) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 14, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Mathematics) (Private) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 14, 2026
|Click here
|BEd Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|BEd Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 13, 2026
|Click here
|MA (History) Fourth Semester (CBCS) Exam. June-2026
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Mathematics) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Sociology) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Distance) Geography Final Year Exam. Mar.-2026
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Distance) Drawing And Painting Final Year Exam. Mar.-2026
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|BA LLB Tenth Semester Exam.June 2026
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Mathematics Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Hindi) (Private) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Sociology) Fourth Semester Exam. June-20256
|July 10, 2026
|Click here
|MA (History) (Private) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Sociology) (Private) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|MA (History) (Private) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Sociology) (Private) Fourth Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|BA BEd Eighth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|BSc BEd Eighth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|BEd MEd Sixth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|MEd Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|MEd Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|BA BEd Eighth Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|BEd MEd Sixth Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|BSc BEd Eighth Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|MEd Second Semester Exam. June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|MEd Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 09, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Microbiology) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|MCom Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|MA Music Vocal Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Sociology) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Zoology) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 08, 2026
|Click here
|MCom (Distance) Final Year Exam. Mar.-2026
|July 06, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Distance) History (Final) Exam. Mar.-2026
|July 06, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Botany Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026
|July 06, 2026
|Click here
|MA English (Private) Fourth Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026
|July 06, 2026
|Click here
|MSc Botany Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 06, 2026
|Click here
|MA Economics Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 06, 2026
|Click here
|MA Hindi Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 06, 2026
|Click here
|MA History Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 06, 2026
|Click here
|MA English (Private) Fourth Semester Exam.June-2026
|July 06, 2026
|Click here
|MCom Second Semester (Private) (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA (History) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Hindi) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam.June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA (English) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Economics) (Private) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Physics) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Mathematics) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA (English) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Computer Science) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Botany) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
|MSc (Chemistry) Second Semester (ATKT) Exam. June-2026
|July 03, 2026
|Click here
Problems in downloading the Jiwaji University Result 2026
If a student has any problem downloading the Jiwaji University Result 2026, try the following steps before contacting the exam authority:
-
Close your browser and try again.
-
Make sure you have a stable internet connection.
-
Try using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
-
Clear your browser history and cache.
-
Refresh the page and try downloading the result again.
Jiwaji University: Highlights
Jiwaji University (JU) is located in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The university was established in 1964, and the President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, laid the foundation stone of the university. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
|
Jiwaji University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Jiwaji University, Gwalior
|
Established
|
1964
|
Jiwaji University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Affiliated Colleges
|
419
The university offers around 100 UG, PG, PhD degrees in various departments like School of Studies in Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Life Science, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Physical Education, Faculty of Distance Education.
Enter your Blink text here...
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc