GDS Cut Off 2026: Check India Post GDS State-Wise & Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks Here
India Post has officially released the India Post GDS Cut Off 2026 today, 12 October 2026. Now, candidates can check the July 2026 cycle state-wise cutoffs given in this article to estimate their selection chances.
Key Points
- The GDS 2026 cutoff marks are expected to be released around 10 October 2026.
- GDS selection relies solely on Class 10 marks; cutoffs vary by circle and category.
- Haryana's UR cutoff sharply increased to 100% in 2026 from 88% in 2024.
GDS Cut Off 2026: India Post has completed the application process for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026, and now candidates can check the India Post GDS Cut Off 2026 on its official website, indiapostgdsonline.in. The state-wise cutoff for this cycle is released on 12 October 2026. Now, aspirants can check the July 2026 cycle trend and along with previous year's state-wise cutoff given in this article
Since, GDS selection is based purely on Class 10 marks, the cutoff varies by postal circle and category. Check this article to get the state-wise category-wise cutoff marks, previous year data, and steps to check the result.
India Post GDS Cutoff 2026
Before checking exact numbers, here's what candidates need to know: since India Post GDS selection has no written exam, the "cutoff" simply means the minimum Class 10 percentage that got a candidate shortlisted in a particular circle and category. This changes every cycle depending on the number of applicants and vacancies, so the September 2026 cycle cutoff (around 10 October) will not be identical to earlier cycles, only a rough guide. The India Post GDS Result 2026 will be released soon along with the merit list and cutoff.
The India Post GDS Cutoff Marks 2026 will depend on applicants' 10th percentages and available vacancies, with high cut-offs expected for the general category, potentially between 85-95%. These trends are useful for a general idea, though your circle's actual cutoff could be lower or higher depending on local competition.
India Post GDS January 2026 Cutoff
Candidates must give a quick check at the January 2026 cycle process shows how the timeline typically unfolds:
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Notification released: 31 January 2026
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Application closed: 16 February 2026
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1st Merit List: released on 7 March 2026
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3rd Merit List: released on May 11, 2026, with a total of 6,690 candidates provisionally shortlisted across various postal circles
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4th Merit List: declared on 8 June 2026, taking the total to 28,636 posts qualified across all four lists
Low-vacancy circles like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand tend to see sharper competition, pushing general category cutoffs toward 90%+ in some cases, while high-vacancy circles like UP, Maharashtra, and MP usually see comparatively wider merit ranges.
India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 State-Wise: Key Highlights
These quick points show how the cutoff differs across circles.
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Seven circles hit 100%: Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and Madhya Pradesh had a 100% General cutoff.
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Bihar was very high: General cutoff was 99.00%, and OBC was 99.42%, about 8 marks above Odisha (90.80%).
-
Jharkhand topped the rest: Its General cutoff of 99.43% was the highest among circles below 100%.
-
Lower cutoffs: Odisha (90.80%), Gujarat (92.20%) and West Bengal (92.60%) were the easiest General cutoffs.
-
PwBD varied widely: Haryana and Himachal Pradesh reached 100%, while Assam was lowest at 56%.
India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 State-Wise
Candidates can check the detailed state-wise and category-wise GDS Cutoff 2026 in the table given below:
|
State / Circle
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PwBD
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
99.83
|
100
|
99.66
|
Assam
|
95.57
|
94.85
|
95.33
|
85.16
|
94.42
|
56
|
Bihar
|
99.00
|
99.42
|
98.71
|
93.41
|
98.71
|
97.50
|
Chhattisgarh
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
99.33
|
100
|
96.66
|
Delhi
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
95.00
|
100
|
—
|
Gujarat
|
92.20
|
93.40
|
93.60
|
86.00
|
92.20
|
76.00
|
Haryana
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
—
|
100
|
100
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
—
|
100
|
100
|
Jharkhand
|
99.43
|
99.57
|
99.14
|
95.00
|
96.20
|
92.40
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
—
|
95.80
|
—
|
Karnataka
|
98.56
|
98.72
|
98.08
|
98.56
|
97.12
|
95.20
|
Kerala
|
95.00
|
95.00
|
95.00
|
92.80
|
95.00
|
93.53
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
96.50
|
100
|
—
|
Maharashtra
|
95.80
|
95.60
|
95.40
|
93.20
|
95.60
|
90.00
|
North East
|
97.20
|
96.40
|
95.40
|
93.42
|
94.20
|
96.00
|
Odisha
|
90.80
|
90.20
|
88.40
|
85.60
|
89.40
|
80.00
|
Punjab
|
98.20
|
97.60
|
96.80
|
—
|
97.40
|
92.00
|
Rajasthan
|
95.40
|
95.00
|
94.60
|
91.20
|
94.80
|
88.40
|
Tamil Nadu
|
98.40
|
98.00
|
97.20
|
95.60
|
97.60
|
94.00
|
Telangana
|
97.80
|
97.40
|
96.60
|
95.00
|
96.80
|
93.00
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
97.60
|
97.20
|
96.40
|
94.80
|
96.20
|
92.00
|
Uttarakhand
|
98.00
|
97.40
|
96.80
|
95.20
|
97.00
|
93.00
|
West Bengal
|
92.60
|
92.20
|
91.80
|
88.40
|
91.60
|
86.00
India Post GDS Previous Year Cutoff: State-Wise Trend
Previous year cutoffs help candidates set realistic expectations. In the 2024 cycle, the General category cutoff was highest in Himachal Pradesh at about 98.17%, followed by Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar at around 97.6%. Jharkhand stood at 97%, while Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka were near 95%. Haryana was lower at 88%. Reserved categories like SC, ST and EWS mostly saw slightly lower cutoffs, and PwD was lowest. The 2026 cutoff may differ.
|
State/Circle
|
UR(%)
|
OBC (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwBD (%)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
95
|
95
|
93.4167
|
93.4167
|
93.4167
|
91.8333
|
Assam
|
92
|
89
|
86.6667
|
86.3333
|
86.5
|
76.3333
|
Bihar
|
97.6
|
97
|
95
|
95
|
95
|
86.1667
|
Chhattisgarh
|
95
|
95
|
93.1
|
91.5
|
90.25
|
87.4
|
Gujarat
|
92.8
|
92.2
|
91.8
|
92.6
|
89.2
|
80.4
|
Haryana
|
88
|
82
|
–
|
81
|
81
|
79
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
98.1667
|
95.8
|
95
|
93.1
|
93.4167
|
86.8571
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
97.6667
|
96.4
|
95.1667
|
95
|
90.65
|
87.4
|
Jharkhand
|
97
|
97
|
95
|
95
|
95
|
91.2
|
Karnataka
|
95
|
95.84
|
90.72
|
93.92
|
91.68
|
89.12
|
Kerala
|
95
|
95
|
95
|
95
|
95
|
89.3
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
95
|
96
|
91.5
|
94
|
88.1667
|
87.2
|
Maharashtra
|
95.8
|
94
|
94
|
92.6667
|
93.3333
|
88
|
North Eastern
|
93
|
93.4286
|
91.5714
|
77
|
77
|
85.7143
|
Odisha
|
88.1667
|
90.5
|
88
|
90
|
84.1667
|
85.1667
|
Punjab
|
98.4
|
95
|
92
|
95
|
95
|
87.6923
|
Rajasthan
|
95
|
95
|
92.5
|
93.6667
|
93.1
|
87.4
|
Tamil Nadu
|
98
|
97
|
96.2
|
97
|
96
|
89
|
Telangana
|
95
|
95
|
93.4167
|
93.4167
|
95
|
91.8333
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
97.3333
|
97.8
|
93.1
|
97.3333
|
97.4667
|
92
|
Uttarakhand
|
95
|
95
|
93.1
|
90.8
|
94.6667
|
85.4
|
West Bengal
|
96.8333
|
95.2857
|
90.8571
|
93.5714
|
88.71483
|
85.1429
India Post GDS Previous Year Cutoff: Key Highlights
The table above shows how the cutoff changes from one circle to another. These five points will help you compare states quickly.
-
Bihar is among the toughest circles. It had a general cutoff of 97.6% and an OBC cutoff of 97%. That is nearly 10 marks higher than Haryana (88%) and Odisha (88.17%).
-
Punjab had the highest General cutoff. At 98.4%, it was ahead of Himachal Pradesh (98.17%) and Tamil Nadu (98%). Bihar was less than one point behind Punjab.
-
Bihar's neighbours were equally competitive. Uttar Pradesh (97.33%) and Jharkhand (97%) were close to Bihar in the General category. UP's OBC cutoff of 97.8% was the highest in the country, above Bihar's 97%.
-
Some circles had comparatively low cutoffs. Haryana (88%), Odisha (88.17%), Assam (92%) and Gujarat (92.8%) had lower General cutoffs than the big-vacancy northern states.
-
The gap between General and reserved categories varies a lot. In Bihar, SC, ST and EWS were all at 95%, only 2.6 marks below General. In the North Eastern circle, SC and ST were at 77% against 93% for General, a gap of 16 marks.
GDS Cutoff 2026 vs Previous Year: Comparison
Comparing this year's cutoff with the previous year helps candidates understand whether competition has increased or eased in their circle. Here is a quick look at how a few major states moved between the two years.
|
State/Circle
|
2024 Cutoff (UR)
|
2026 Cutoff (UR)
|
Trend
|
Bihar
|
97.6%
|
99.00%
|
Increased
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
97.33%
|
97.60%
|
Increased
|
Haryana
|
88%
|
100%
|
Increased sharply
|
Punjab
|
98.4%
|
98.20%
|
Slightly decreased
|
Kerala
|
95%
|
95.00%
|
Same
|
Odisha
|
88.17%
|
90.80%
|
Increased
|
Maharashtra
|
95.8%
|
95.80%
|
Same
|
Gujarat
|
92.8%
|
92.20%
|
Slightly decreased
India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh has one of the highest India Post GDS cutoffs due to heavy competition and large vacancies. For the current cycle, the expected General category cutoff stands at around 97.60%, with OBC close behind at 97.20%. SC and ST categories are expected to be near 96.40% and 94.80%, while EWS is around 96.20%. PwBD candidates may see a comparatively lower cutoff of about 92.00%. These figures are close to last year's trend, showing steady competition in UP.
India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 Maharashtra
Maharashtra is one of the largest circles for GDS recruitment, with the highest number of vacancies among all states. Despite the high vacancy count, the cutoff remains fairly competitive due to the sheer number of applicants. The General category cutoff is expected around 95.80%, with OBC close behind at 95.60% and SC at 95.40%. ST candidates may see a cutoff near 93.20%, while EWS stands close to General at 95.60%. PwBD is comparatively lower at around 90.00%. Compared to smaller circles like Delhi or Haryana, Maharashtra's cutoff is slightly more accessible, though still fairly high overall.
India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 Rajasthan
Rajasthan's General category cutoff is expected around 95.40%, with OBC close behind at 95.00%. SC stands near 94.60%, while ST is comparatively lower at 91.20%. EWS is expected to be close to General at 94.80%, and PwBD is the lowest among all categories at around 88.40%. Compared to neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh (97.60%), Rajasthan's cutoff is slightly lower, making it a marginally easier circle for candidates near the border of qualifying marks.
India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 Haryana
Haryana has one of the toughest cutoffs this cycle, reaching the maximum 100% in the General, OBC, SC, and EWS categories. This is a sharp jump from the 2024 cycle, when the General cutoff stood at only 88%. ST cutoff data is not available for this circle. PwBD candidates also face a high bar, with the cutoff at 100% as well. Being a low-vacancy circle, Haryana naturally sees intense competition, pushing nearly every category close to full marks this year.
How to Check India Post GDS Cutoff 2026
Once the merit list is released, candidates can check the cutoff by following these steps carefully to avoid missing your result.
-
Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
-
Go to the "Candidate Corner" section on the homepage
-
Click on the link for the latest Merit List/Shortlisted Candidates
-
Select your postal circle (state) from the list
-
Download the PDF file for your circle
-
Use Ctrl+F to search for your registration number in the PDF
-
Check your name, category, percentage of marks, and India Post GDS document verification details
-
Save or print the PDF for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com