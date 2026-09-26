GDS Cut Off 2026: Check India Post GDS State-Wise & Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks Here

Key Points The GDS 2026 cutoff marks are expected to be released around 10 October 2026.

GDS selection relies solely on Class 10 marks; cutoffs vary by circle and category.

Haryana's UR cutoff sharply increased to 100% in 2026 from 88% in 2024.

GDS Cut Off 2026: India Post has completed the application process for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026, and now candidates can check the India Post GDS Cut Off 2026 on its official website, indiapostgdsonline.in. The state-wise cutoff for this cycle is released on 12 October 2026. Now, aspirants can check the July 2026 cycle trend and along with previous year's state-wise cutoff given in this article Since, GDS selection is based purely on Class 10 marks, the cutoff varies by postal circle and category. Check this article to get the state-wise category-wise cutoff marks, previous year data, and steps to check the result. India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 Before checking exact numbers, here's what candidates need to know: since India Post GDS selection has no written exam, the "cutoff" simply means the minimum Class 10 percentage that got a candidate shortlisted in a particular circle and category. This changes every cycle depending on the number of applicants and vacancies, so the September 2026 cycle cutoff (around 10 October) will not be identical to earlier cycles, only a rough guide. The India Post GDS Result 2026 will be released soon along with the merit list and cutoff.

The India Post GDS Cutoff Marks 2026 will depend on applicants' 10th percentages and available vacancies, with high cut-offs expected for the general category, potentially between 85-95%. These trends are useful for a general idea, though your circle's actual cutoff could be lower or higher depending on local competition. India Post GDS January 2026 Cutoff Candidates must give a quick check at the January 2026 cycle process shows how the timeline typically unfolds: Notification released: 31 January 2026

Application closed: 16 February 2026

1st Merit List: released on 7 March 2026

3rd Merit List: released on May 11, 2026, with a total of 6,690 candidates provisionally shortlisted across various postal circles

4th Merit List: declared on 8 June 2026, taking the total to 28,636 posts qualified across all four lists

Low-vacancy circles like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand tend to see sharper competition, pushing general category cutoffs toward 90%+ in some cases, while high-vacancy circles like UP, Maharashtra, and MP usually see comparatively wider merit ranges. India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 State-Wise: Key Highlights These quick points show how the cutoff differs across circles. Seven circles hit 100%: Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and Madhya Pradesh had a 100% General cutoff.

Bihar was very high: General cutoff was 99.00%, and OBC was 99.42%, about 8 marks above Odisha (90.80%).

Jharkhand topped the rest: Its General cutoff of 99.43% was the highest among circles below 100%.

Lower cutoffs: Odisha (90.80%), Gujarat (92.20%) and West Bengal (92.60%) were the easiest General cutoffs.

PwBD varied widely: Haryana and Himachal Pradesh reached 100%, while Assam was lowest at 56%.

India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 State-Wise Candidates can check the detailed state-wise and category-wise GDS Cutoff 2026 in the table given below: State / Circle UR OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Andhra Pradesh 100 100 100 99.83 100 99.66 Assam 95.57 94.85 95.33 85.16 94.42 56 Bihar 99.00 99.42 98.71 93.41 98.71 97.50 Chhattisgarh 100 100 100 99.33 100 96.66 Delhi 100 100 100 95.00 100 — Gujarat 92.20 93.40 93.60 86.00 92.20 76.00 Haryana 100 100 100 — 100 100 Himachal Pradesh 100 100 100 — 100 100 Jharkhand 99.43 99.57 99.14 95.00 96.20 92.40 Jammu and Kashmir 100 100 100 — 95.80 — Karnataka 98.56 98.72 98.08 98.56 97.12 95.20 Kerala 95.00 95.00 95.00 92.80 95.00 93.53 Madhya Pradesh 100 100 100 96.50 100 — Maharashtra 95.80 95.60 95.40 93.20 95.60 90.00 North East 97.20 96.40 95.40 93.42 94.20 96.00 Odisha 90.80 90.20 88.40 85.60 89.40 80.00 Punjab 98.20 97.60 96.80 — 97.40 92.00 Rajasthan 95.40 95.00 94.60 91.20 94.80 88.40 Tamil Nadu 98.40 98.00 97.20 95.60 97.60 94.00 Telangana 97.80 97.40 96.60 95.00 96.80 93.00 Uttar Pradesh 97.60 97.20 96.40 94.80 96.20 92.00 Uttarakhand 98.00 97.40 96.80 95.20 97.00 93.00 West Bengal 92.60 92.20 91.80 88.40 91.60 86.00

India Post GDS Previous Year Cutoff: State-Wise Trend Previous year cutoffs help candidates set realistic expectations. In the 2024 cycle, the General category cutoff was highest in Himachal Pradesh at about 98.17%, followed by Jammu & Kashmir and Bihar at around 97.6%. Jharkhand stood at 97%, while Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka were near 95%. Haryana was lower at 88%. Reserved categories like SC, ST and EWS mostly saw slightly lower cutoffs, and PwD was lowest. The 2026 cutoff may differ. State/Circle UR(%) OBC (%) EWS (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwBD (%) Andhra Pradesh 95 95 93.4167 93.4167 93.4167 91.8333 Assam 92 89 86.6667 86.3333 86.5 76.3333 Bihar 97.6 97 95 95 95 86.1667 Chhattisgarh 95 95 93.1 91.5 90.25 87.4 Gujarat 92.8 92.2 91.8 92.6 89.2 80.4 Haryana 88 82 – 81 81 79 Himachal Pradesh 98.1667 95.8 95 93.1 93.4167 86.8571 Jammu & Kashmir 97.6667 96.4 95.1667 95 90.65 87.4 Jharkhand 97 97 95 95 95 91.2 Karnataka 95 95.84 90.72 93.92 91.68 89.12 Kerala 95 95 95 95 95 89.3 Madhya Pradesh 95 96 91.5 94 88.1667 87.2 Maharashtra 95.8 94 94 92.6667 93.3333 88 North Eastern 93 93.4286 91.5714 77 77 85.7143 Odisha 88.1667 90.5 88 90 84.1667 85.1667 Punjab 98.4 95 92 95 95 87.6923 Rajasthan 95 95 92.5 93.6667 93.1 87.4 Tamil Nadu 98 97 96.2 97 96 89 Telangana 95 95 93.4167 93.4167 95 91.8333 Uttar Pradesh 97.3333 97.8 93.1 97.3333 97.4667 92 Uttarakhand 95 95 93.1 90.8 94.6667 85.4 West Bengal 96.8333 95.2857 90.8571 93.5714 88.71483 85.1429

India Post GDS Previous Year Cutoff: Key Highlights The table above shows how the cutoff changes from one circle to another. These five points will help you compare states quickly. Bihar is among the toughest circles. It had a general cutoff of 97.6% and an OBC cutoff of 97%. That is nearly 10 marks higher than Haryana (88%) and Odisha (88.17%).

Punjab had the highest General cutoff. At 98.4%, it was ahead of Himachal Pradesh (98.17%) and Tamil Nadu (98%). Bihar was less than one point behind Punjab.

Bihar's neighbours were equally competitive. Uttar Pradesh (97.33%) and Jharkhand (97%) were close to Bihar in the General category. UP's OBC cutoff of 97.8% was the highest in the country, above Bihar's 97%.

Some circles had comparatively low cutoffs. Haryana (88%), Odisha (88.17%), Assam (92%) and Gujarat (92.8%) had lower General cutoffs than the big-vacancy northern states.

The gap between General and reserved categories varies a lot. In Bihar, SC, ST and EWS were all at 95%, only 2.6 marks below General. In the North Eastern circle, SC and ST were at 77% against 93% for General, a gap of 16 marks.

GDS Cutoff 2026 vs Previous Year: Comparison Comparing this year's cutoff with the previous year helps candidates understand whether competition has increased or eased in their circle. Here is a quick look at how a few major states moved between the two years. State/Circle 2024 Cutoff (UR) 2026 Cutoff (UR) Trend Bihar 97.6% 99.00% Increased Uttar Pradesh 97.33% 97.60% Increased Haryana 88% 100% Increased sharply Punjab 98.4% 98.20% Slightly decreased Kerala 95% 95.00% Same Odisha 88.17% 90.80% Increased Maharashtra 95.8% 95.80% Same Gujarat 92.8% 92.20% Slightly decreased India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh has one of the highest India Post GDS cutoffs due to heavy competition and large vacancies. For the current cycle, the expected General category cutoff stands at around 97.60%, with OBC close behind at 97.20%. SC and ST categories are expected to be near 96.40% and 94.80%, while EWS is around 96.20%. PwBD candidates may see a comparatively lower cutoff of about 92.00%. These figures are close to last year's trend, showing steady competition in UP.

India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 Maharashtra Maharashtra is one of the largest circles for GDS recruitment, with the highest number of vacancies among all states. Despite the high vacancy count, the cutoff remains fairly competitive due to the sheer number of applicants. The General category cutoff is expected around 95.80%, with OBC close behind at 95.60% and SC at 95.40%. ST candidates may see a cutoff near 93.20%, while EWS stands close to General at 95.60%. PwBD is comparatively lower at around 90.00%. Compared to smaller circles like Delhi or Haryana, Maharashtra's cutoff is slightly more accessible, though still fairly high overall. India Post GDS Cutoff 2026 Rajasthan Rajasthan's General category cutoff is expected around 95.40%, with OBC close behind at 95.00%. SC stands near 94.60%, while ST is comparatively lower at 91.20%. EWS is expected to be close to General at 94.80%, and PwBD is the lowest among all categories at around 88.40%. Compared to neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh (97.60%), Rajasthan's cutoff is slightly lower, making it a marginally easier circle for candidates near the border of qualifying marks.